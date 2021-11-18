1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They have the potential to be a good dealership if they would do their job correctly 🤷‍♀️ I went there 11 days ago with intent to purchase a specific vehicle which I had done my research on prior to making the trip. They were great during my sale right up until the end when they claimed I couldn't take my vehicle that day due to it "needing inspection" when I called them out to let them know that the vehicle was inspected 4 days prior according to my research they then decided to be honest and state that they are waiting on a lean release for the vehicle....why they would sell a vehicle that they don't have the legal authority to sell yet I do not know...either way they had no problem completing the deal and taking a down payment from me. I've been calling daily to check status. Last week I was told by Todd they were getting the release and would deliver Friday. Friday came along and he stated they didn't have the release. I called yesterday, still no release, so I called the bank myself...bank stated they literally just paid the vehicle off yesterday and bank advised me how to get lean release to dealership quickly...called dealership they swore they'd take care of it.. Todd called me back swearing that they would deliver my vehicle today and even told me to go ahead and add the insurance on it today! Glad I am smarter than that and stated I was not putting insurance on until vehicle was in my possession because they are not driving around on my insurance...called today to confirm delivery and Todd is now saying that they wont get release until Thursday. Very shady and clearly not professional. Patrick is the only one whose been mostly professional and honest with me. Todd on the other hand just feeds ya [non-permissible content removed] to get you off the phone. I'm not impressed and I want my damn vehicle! Read more