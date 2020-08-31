service Rating

I drive 2.5 hours and took the day off from work to come have a weird noise checked out and to get a oil change. Only to be treated horrible by Brandon (service advisor) who told me he would not be able to look at my truck because I didn’t have a appointment Tuesday-Friday. He then said I had to make another appointment so they can look at my truck. Again that’s why I made a appointment for Monday 8/17 @ 11:45 and took off so they could have it looked at after he said I was late for my appointment when in fact I got there 10 min before @ 10:35am. So after 2 hours of waiting for a update of some sort. (For a OIL CHANGE) I walked up again to ask him if he had a ETA..... only to be looked at like I was stupid and had to tell him who I am and what my truck is. Like he had forgotten the whole time. Only to be told it looks like another 45min to a hour??? 3 hours for a OIL CHANGE?? I mean this is ridiculous.... and I still have to come back..... I have other things I could be doing then sitting in the lobby watching a TV. When I drive down to ABQ I try to make a full day out of it and now half the time I am just sitting here in the lobby. I could have done half of my errands, I asked if they had a rental or if the shuttle could take me to the mall to be told no. I mean I spent 70k here for my truck to be treated like this..... what a JOKE.... but you know what go outside and walk around in 100 heat and they sure are wanting to jump on you about getting another car.... should be a through and through experience, this is the first time I am having my truck serviced and if it doesn’t change by my next visit I will definitely not be returning. Brandon the service guy needs a Attitude check... I do not want him to help me again. If he was my employee and treated a customer/guest like that he would be facing some serious issues. No only to mention he spoke to me like that in front of other guests that were there. I hope to get a call from the service manager to discuss this. Read more