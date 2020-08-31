Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque

Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque

8528 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
(888) 280-2304
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque

4.0
Overall Rating
(78)
Recommend: Yes (59) No (19)
sales Rating

Sales Associate

by Susan McCord on 08/31/2020

My Sales Associate, Monica Jaramillo was very professional and quick to respond to all of my questions. I was very pleasured with my overall experience. This was the first new car I had purchased in New Mexico and while different from all of my NY experiences, Monica made it a breeze. I would highly recommend dealing with her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales Associate

by Susan McCord on 08/31/2020

My Sales Associate, Monica Jaramillo was very professional and quick to respond to all of my questions. I was very pleasured with my overall experience. This was the first new car I had purchased in New Mexico and while different from all of my NY experiences, Monica made it a breeze. I would highly recommend dealing with her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

6 hour oil change as usual

by Audra williams on 08/31/2020

As expected, my simple oil change and alignment took 6 hours. My appointment was at 9am and I dropped my jeep off at 8:45am. It wasn't done until 1:30pm and they knew I was waiting because I live in the country. Since I know the services always take this long I brought my laptop so I could watch movies and camp out but it's honestly ridiculous that an oil change should ever take this long. And for a small side note, this is just about the only time that there wasn't some huuuuge foul up, or attempt to charge me for things that they already were supposed to have fixed but didnt, or some other attempts at unsavory practices, both from the services and sales departments. Make sure you know your stuff when dealing with these people.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Whitney on 08/26/2020

I went in for a scheduled oil change. I sat there for 2.5 hours despite the appt. There were mostly elderly customers. More than half of the employees that I saw were not wearing masks, even when speaking, closely, to these elderly people. 2.5 hour wait plus a lack of Covid precaution=a feeling of being very uncomfortable. May not go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service Leader

by David Adams on 08/25/2020

I worked with an excellent service liaison at the Jeep dealer. I think his name was Howard Courtney. Very attentive. Kept me informed throughout the day. Also the service tech fixed the door lock and updated the radio software as requested. Car was cleaned and in good shape on pickup.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Transmission

by Wayne Theodis on 08/23/2020

My overall experience at the Larry Miller Lomas & Wyoming site was very good. My vehicle took @ a month to get fixed and the warranty on my rental ran short on time. I believe the service department could have should have been creative to extend a used vehicle due to the excessive waiting period I was without a vehicle. Something to discuss at the monthly managers meeting moving forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service

by service on 08/22/2020

The service has not been all that great and this time it was worse. I made an appointment for an oil change. It took 3.5 hours. I live in Santa Fe so this oil change took me 5 hours. Very bad service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Jerry Radovich on 08/20/2020

The Service Rep was very helpful and went beyond the max. Great job and keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Why this dealership has no customer service skills

by Mongo mad on 08/20/2020

why is it that every time I go to this dealership for simple vehicle service I leave angry over poor service poor scheduling that wastes most of my day and then getting Nothing but excuses and staff blaming these issues on computer programming and then having service supervisor dismiss the customers and walk off instead of having a discussion as to why the customer was told one time frame and then when that was changed the customer was never told about a longer time frame wasting the customers time and day and letting the customer leave angry which is the usual treatment from this dealership off of Wyoming ave in Albuquerque NM. Catch a clue get your act together or you will lose more than just my business you will lose others

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

3 hours for a oil change

by Joshua Herrera on 08/19/2020

I drive 2.5 hours and took the day off from work to come have a weird noise checked out and to get a oil change. Only to be treated horrible by Brandon (service advisor) who told me he would not be able to look at my truck because I didn’t have a appointment Tuesday-Friday. He then said I had to make another appointment so they can look at my truck. Again that’s why I made a appointment for Monday 8/17 @ 11:45 and took off so they could have it looked at after he said I was late for my appointment when in fact I got there 10 min before @ 10:35am. So after 2 hours of waiting for a update of some sort. (For a OIL CHANGE) I walked up again to ask him if he had a ETA..... only to be looked at like I was stupid and had to tell him who I am and what my truck is. Like he had forgotten the whole time. Only to be told it looks like another 45min to a hour??? 3 hours for a OIL CHANGE?? I mean this is ridiculous.... and I still have to come back..... I have other things I could be doing then sitting in the lobby watching a TV. When I drive down to ABQ I try to make a full day out of it and now half the time I am just sitting here in the lobby. I could have done half of my errands, I asked if they had a rental or if the shuttle could take me to the mall to be told no. I mean I spent 70k here for my truck to be treated like this..... what a JOKE.... but you know what go outside and walk around in 100 heat and they sure are wanting to jump on you about getting another car.... should be a through and through experience, this is the first time I am having my truck serviced and if it doesn’t change by my next visit I will definitely not be returning. Brandon the service guy needs a Attitude check... I do not want him to help me again. If he was my employee and treated a customer/guest like that he would be facing some serious issues. No only to mention he spoke to me like that in front of other guests that were there. I hope to get a call from the service manager to discuss this.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

:-(

by Shues on 08/17/2020

Had an appt for 1:30. Went to go check to see what was taking so long after being there for almost 2 hours and they hadn't even started on my car yet. I left with no oil change. I'm not sure if I'll ever go back. Oil changes here take way longer than they should.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent and friendly staff

by PB on 08/16/2020

Sales staff is friendly eager to help with what I was looking for. This is the 3rd vertical I have purchased from Larry H Miller Chrysler Jeep, I will keep going back as long as the staff is courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Express service Dept.

by Quality express service Dept on 08/15/2020

I received fast,courteous, high quality care with no problems!My service Rep Alex Scogin was wonderful to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Jeep Patriot Repairs

by Jeep Repairs on 08/15/2020

Staff were friendly. Communication was okay. I was informed that my car was ready at almost 5 pm and the service center closed at 6 pm. I live in Rio Rancho and barely made it on time to pick up my vehicle. A time frame would have been appreciated so that I could have planned accordingly. At the end of the day, my Jeep was repaired and that’s what matters.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Scheduled Maintenance

by Ronnie on 08/15/2020

overall exercise was good, wait time was over 3 hours but understandable due to current pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by Ed was technician on 08/14/2020

I had a wonderful experience thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

They need a female tech

by ehaynes5884 on 08/11/2020

It is proven that certain pitch sounds are hard for men to hear. Part of my maintenance issues did not get resolved b/c the tech could not hear what I did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Appointment

by John A on 08/09/2020

I brought my vehicle in for service on 5-Aug-20. This was my first service appointment after COVID changed everything and fully expected to be there most of the as others were there doing the same as me and that’s just fine. The service here blew me away. They were extremely busy but every single employee went out of there way to say hello or ask if I was okay etc. This wasn’t always the case with this location but the change was instantly noticeable. Considering the amount of other vehicles there, mine was in and out under the time quoted to me and my advisor was great. Why drive to the other side of town when I now have a place close by with this kind of service? Keep it up Larry H. Miller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick Lane

by LHM on 08/08/2020

Took my 2020 Ram in for her first oil change. Used the new check-in process and everything went very well. Notifications came to my phone telling my the progress on my truck. Good addition! Great job by the staff as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle Service

by JD Lujan on 08/07/2020

Had my 2019 Ram truck serviced on 8/6/20. Was very happy with the customer service and the time it took to get it done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My Jeep repair

by Jeff on 08/07/2020

Took my Jeep in for an engine light. They diagnosed the problem and I needed some work on the. car to repair. They called to explain the problem and get an Okay to perform the work. I gave them the Okay and they had it done later in the day. Very pleased with their work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

good job

by Brian Durand on 08/06/2020

The last few times we've have taken our vehicle the service was friendly,helpful and the technician explained everything that was done to vehicle with some helpful information. We used to take our vehicle to melloy dodge on the westside but did get the same service as we did here. We will continue bringing our vehicle back for service when needed because of your expertise and excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

