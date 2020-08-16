Paul Miller Subaru

3469 US Hwy 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paul Miller Subaru

4.9
Overall Rating
(85)
Recommend: Yes (84) No (1)
sales Rating

Stood up to the challenge

by Mark A on 08/16/2020

Paul Miller Subaru did not have it easy with my sale. There was the quarantine and a hurricane. Responding to me was difficult because there were no phone lines available but they made the effort. I lost my cool after one point but the Sales Manager Sharon turned my frustrations around. They worked with me on my reservations and I'm glad for it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

60K Mile Service

by Siddeeq El Amin on 08/22/2020

Alex took great care of getting my Forester serviced and told me information I needed for my next service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Good overall

by J Sullivan on 08/16/2020

While it was an expensive day, the service was overall good. Joe is great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great used car/Great price

by Janice S on 08/12/2020

I found a great used car at a great price through Autotrader.com. I noticed many nice cars with good prices on that website were at a Paul Miller dealership. The sales manager at Paul Miller Subaru assured me that their cars were priced to sell and that Paul Miller dealerships offered excellent service. I am very happy with my purchase and with the service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Express Oil Change

by Zeus on 08/10/2020

Service is professional and very well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Replaced Tire

by Excellent Service on 08/09/2020

I had a piece of metal in my tire and it was beyond repair. They had a new one in stock and replaced it. I had a 1 1/2 hr. wait, but for a Saturday that wasn't bad. Staff was friendly and responsive. I declined the free car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer service

by Customer service on 08/04/2020

I went to Subaru and met dashawn freeman who heard all I wanted in a car. Within the first shot he found the car I always needed and wanted. I traded in my old vehicle and on the way to get my new car my old One broke down. Dashawn helped me through the whole process even jump started my old vehicle when it arrived. He stayed till 1030pm still giving 100%. Also Carlos helped filled out my paperwork and kept it fun and entertaining. We laughed and he stuck it out with me. Dashawn was kind, consistent and determined to help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation.

by John E Biggiani on 08/03/2020

Prompt, professional and friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales process was easy

by New Subaru Customer on 08/02/2020

We were able to take advantage of the Costco Auto program. Anthony, our salesman, was straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Serious work done

by Bill T on 07/25/2020

I had to have some extensive repairs and maintenance done to the engine and axles. They did an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Anthony Calderaro

by Amazing Sales Person on 07/21/2020

Anthony Calderaro was a truly wonderful salesperson. He went to great efforts to make my car-buying experience with Subaru great, and seamless. Anthony really went the distance. And also Carlos, in Finance, was great--very professional, helpful & pleasant to work with. Overall a very good experience at Paul Miller Subaru

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by cthompsonRN on 07/21/2020

Amazing experience. My salesman was Ingram and he was a pleasure to do business with. The entire process was smooth from beginning to end. Ingram was straightforward, transparent and lighthearted. Extremely satisfied with the service and experience I received. Would recommend anyone to Paul Miller Subaru, Ingram!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of a Forester

by Ernest Buechel on 07/18/2020

I purchased the car on-line with no fuss. Your internet sales person handled my questions well and quickly. After my acceptance, we agreed on my pick up day for the vehicle. Day of the pick up car was detailed and ready. Questions were answered well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy, “no hassle” experience

by JL on 07/17/2020

Fist time buying a car with no hassle, a salesperson who truly helped instead of trying to sell me “ocean front property” in Kansas, and an overall positive experience from entrance to exit. I don’t enjoy spending that kind of money but the experience was painless!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Recall Completed and Radio Fixed

by Marla Jacobs on 07/16/2020

I was extremely satisfied with the professionalism, courteous & friendly customer service that I received and that was performed on my Subaru 2019 Legacy. The service manager was very attentive to both issues. He brought one of his repair men outside to fix my radio issue and in seconds he fixed it and it worked! Though, previously when I brought my car to the same dealership, three repair men worked on the radio, said it was fixed, it worked for a couple of days and then it didn't work again. I was so frustrated and an unhappy customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Nice work

by RobNJ on 07/11/2020

They were so helpful in fitting me in even though I showed up on the wrong day. "No problem" they said. And they were able to provide me with a loaner vehicle. It took a second day to get the part and complete the repair, but it all worked out nicely. This was a warranty repair so I can't comment on pricing, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

rate service

by Melvin Weinhouse on 07/09/2020

recall service done well and promptly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great service!!

by Nancy Silver on 07/07/2020

Alex Kim made the pre-owned car buying process hassle-free and was very responsive and personable. I would recommend Paul Miller Subaru to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Top notch!

by Steve on 07/02/2020

The entire process was well thought out and catered to me as a customer. I couldn't be happier with my new Subaru

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

New Car purchase-Chris Housel

by New Car Purchase on 06/29/2020

Hi, Parker and the rest of your staff were great. Parker even came in on a day he wasn't scheduled to work to accommodate my schedule. You've got great staff. Thanks, Chris Housel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

.

by Howard Baum on 06/28/2020

The pickup was not satisfactory. There were too many customers for pickup and only 2 service advisors. I had to wait 20 minutes and not all the other customers were observing Social Distancing. I have an injury and found it very painful to stand for 2o minutes. There were only high stools to sit on while waiting .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
