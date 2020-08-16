sales Rating

I went to Subaru and met dashawn freeman who heard all I wanted in a car. Within the first shot he found the car I always needed and wanted. I traded in my old vehicle and on the way to get my new car my old One broke down. Dashawn helped me through the whole process even jump started my old vehicle when it arrived. He stayed till 1030pm still giving 100%. Also Carlos helped filled out my paperwork and kept it fun and entertaining. We laughed and he stuck it out with me. Dashawn was kind, consistent and determined to help me. Read more