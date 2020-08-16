Stood up to the challenge
08/16/2020
Paul Miller Subaru did not have it easy with my sale. There was the quarantine and a hurricane. Responding to me was difficult because there were no phone lines available but they made the effort. I lost my cool after one point but the Sales Manager Sharon turned my frustrations around. They worked with me on my reservations and I'm glad for it.
60K Mile Service
08/22/2020
Alex took great care of getting my Forester serviced and told me information I needed for my next service.
08/16/2020
Good overall
08/16/2020
While it was an expensive day, the service was overall good. Joe is great to work with.
Great used car/Great price
08/12/2020
I found a great used car at a great price through Autotrader.com. I noticed many nice cars with good prices on that website were at a Paul Miller dealership. The sales manager at Paul Miller Subaru assured me that their cars were priced to sell and that Paul Miller dealerships offered excellent service. I am very happy with my purchase and with the service I received.
Express Oil Change
08/10/2020
Service is professional and very well done.
Replaced Tire
08/09/2020
I had a piece of metal in my tire and it was beyond repair. They had a new one in stock and replaced it. I had a 1 1/2 hr. wait, but for a Saturday that wasn't bad. Staff was friendly and responsive. I declined the free car wash.
Customer service
08/04/2020
I went to Subaru and met dashawn freeman who heard all I wanted in a car. Within the first shot he found the car I always needed and wanted. I traded in my old vehicle and on the way to get my new car my old One broke down. Dashawn helped me through the whole process even jump started my old vehicle when it arrived. He stayed till 1030pm still giving 100%. Also Carlos helped filled out my paperwork and kept it fun and entertaining. We laughed and he stuck it out with me. Dashawn was kind, consistent and determined to help me.
Oil change and tire rotation.
08/03/2020
Prompt, professional and friendly service.
Sales process was easy
08/02/2020
We were able to take advantage of the Costco Auto program. Anthony, our salesman, was straightforward.
Serious work done
07/25/2020
I had to have some extensive repairs and maintenance done to the engine and axles. They did an excellent job.
Anthony Calderaro
07/21/2020
Anthony Calderaro was a truly wonderful salesperson. He went to great efforts to make my car-buying experience with Subaru great, and seamless. Anthony really went the distance. And also Carlos, in Finance, was great--very professional, helpful & pleasant to work with. Overall a very good experience at Paul Miller Subaru
Excellent Buying Experience
07/21/2020
Amazing experience. My salesman was Ingram and he was a pleasure to do business with. The entire process was smooth from beginning to end. Ingram was straightforward, transparent and lighthearted. Extremely satisfied with the service and experience I received. Would recommend anyone to Paul Miller Subaru, Ingram!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Purchase of a Forester
07/18/2020
I purchased the car on-line with no fuss. Your internet sales person handled my questions well and quickly. After my acceptance, we agreed on my pick up day for the vehicle. Day of the pick up car was detailed and ready. Questions were answered well.
Easy, “no hassle” experience
07/17/2020
Fist time buying a car with no hassle, a salesperson who truly helped instead of trying to sell me “ocean front property” in Kansas, and an overall positive experience from entrance to exit. I don’t enjoy spending that kind of money but the experience was painless!
Recall Completed and Radio Fixed
07/16/2020
I was extremely satisfied with the professionalism, courteous & friendly customer service that I received and that was performed on my Subaru 2019 Legacy. The service manager was very attentive to both issues. He brought one of his repair men outside to fix my radio issue and in seconds he fixed it and it worked! Though, previously when I brought my car to the same dealership, three repair men worked on the radio, said it was fixed, it worked for a couple of days and then it didn't work again. I was so frustrated and an unhappy customer!
Nice work
07/11/2020
They were so helpful in fitting me in even though I showed up on the wrong day. "No problem" they said. And they were able to provide me with a loaner vehicle. It took a second day to get the part and complete the repair, but it all worked out nicely. This was a warranty repair so I can't comment on pricing, etc.
rate service
07/09/2020
recall service done well and promptly
great service!!
07/07/2020
Alex Kim made the pre-owned car buying process hassle-free and was very responsive and personable. I would recommend Paul Miller Subaru to everyone!
Top notch!
07/02/2020
The entire process was well thought out and catered to me as a customer. I couldn't be happier with my new Subaru
New Car purchase-Chris Housel
06/29/2020
Hi, Parker and the rest of your staff were great. Parker even came in on a day he wasn't scheduled to work to accommodate my schedule. You've got great staff. Thanks, Chris Housel
.
06/28/2020
The pickup was not satisfactory. There were too many customers for pickup and only 2 service advisors. I had to wait 20 minutes and not all the other customers were observing Social Distancing. I have an injury and found it very painful to stand for 2o minutes. There were only high stools to sit on while waiting .
