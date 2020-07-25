WONDERFUL Customer Service & A Perfect Vehicle!
by 07/25/2020on
We just had the most AMAZING experience with Scott Hallman at Haldeman Lexus Of Princeton! I purchased a used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. When I took it to my mechanic, he couldn’t believe how amazing the condition is! The dealership had put brand new brakes, rotors & top of the line tires on it! The customer service was wonderful & I highly recommend them to anyone!
WONDERFUL Customer Service & A Perfect Vehicle!
by 07/25/2020on
We just had the most AMAZING experience with Scott Hallman at Haldeman Lexus Of Princeton! I purchased a used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. When I took it to my mechanic, he couldn’t believe how amazing the condition is! The dealership had put brand new brakes, rotors & top of the line tires on it! The customer service was wonderful & I highly recommend them to anyone!
sales review
by 05/22/2015on
I purchased my RX350 and I can't say enough good things about this dealership. Everyone was very professional and friendly. I felt very comfortable. I would definitely recommend this dealership to others and I will certainly buy my next Lexus from this dealership.
Wonderful Service
by 05/05/2015on
I liked the friendliness, the courtesy and professionalism of the staff, chiefly Tara and Charles. Both were exemplary in my opinion. I am completely confident in their ability to service my automobile and I believe I made a couple of wonderfully nice people in the process.
1 Comments
Service
by 05/03/2015on
I was recently in there for a 10k mile service. Clean service area, everyone was polite and friendly. The waiting lounge was very convenient to get work done or to simply relax.
1 Comments
How I bought my RC 350 F Sport
by 05/01/2015on
Everyone I dealt with wasvery professinal and very friendly. This put my mind at ease. I knew I was in a good place
1 Comments
Terrible Service @ Haldeman
by 03/26/2015on
My experience at Haldeman was quite an experience, on that I regret. I'm a late 20's business professional shopping for a Lexus GS 350, and I decided to stop by Haldeman. MY experience from the start was quite terrible. I asked the receptionist to speak with a salesman concerning a GS350 they had on the lot. The first salesman she asked looked my way, shook his head and walked away. I should have walked away at this point, instead I decided to stay. The second salesman ended up showing me the vehicle. I asked a variety of questions on the vehicle, mostly basic in nature such as MPG or AWD functionality, and the salesman could not answer the questions and kept stating "You would know better than me as you have researched the product" and was more of a passenger than anything else. Against my best judgement I decided to try to negotiate for the car, as I did like the vehicle. I started at 10% lower than the ask as a starting point. The GM refused to negotiate what so ever and I left. The following day I received an email thanking me and asking me to reconsider. I responded that I would be more than willing to negotiate but their prices were too high for the comparative market. The GM decided to respond back that their prices are in line with the market(untrue as other competitors were priced at the 10% figure), implying that I was being a ridiculous customer. None the less the whole experience was terrible. I assume that this dealer is use to high end clients and does not like to negotiate, especially with a younger clientele like myself. If you're looking to pay the sticker price and like a tablespoon of condescending attitude, by all means visit Haldeman Lexus.
Old Style of Selling Cars
by 11/15/2013on
The Lexus name on the door betrays the type of selling that brings the worst images of auto salesmen to the floor. Has to be other Lexus dealers who are more motivated by what they are selling than simply moving a car off the lot.
1 Comments