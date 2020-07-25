sales Rating

My experience at Haldeman was quite an experience, on that I regret. I'm a late 20's business professional shopping for a Lexus GS 350, and I decided to stop by Haldeman. MY experience from the start was quite terrible. I asked the receptionist to speak with a salesman concerning a GS350 they had on the lot. The first salesman she asked looked my way, shook his head and walked away. I should have walked away at this point, instead I decided to stay. The second salesman ended up showing me the vehicle. I asked a variety of questions on the vehicle, mostly basic in nature such as MPG or AWD functionality, and the salesman could not answer the questions and kept stating "You would know better than me as you have researched the product" and was more of a passenger than anything else. Against my best judgement I decided to try to negotiate for the car, as I did like the vehicle. I started at 10% lower than the ask as a starting point. The GM refused to negotiate what so ever and I left. The following day I received an email thanking me and asking me to reconsider. I responded that I would be more than willing to negotiate but their prices were too high for the comparative market. The GM decided to respond back that their prices are in line with the market(untrue as other competitors were priced at the 10% figure), implying that I was being a ridiculous customer. None the less the whole experience was terrible. I assume that this dealer is use to high end clients and does not like to negotiate, especially with a younger clientele like myself. If you're looking to pay the sticker price and like a tablespoon of condescending attitude, by all means visit Haldeman Lexus. Read more