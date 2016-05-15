Yonkers Honda
Customer Reviews of Yonkers Honda
Horrible Experience!
by 05/15/2016on
My husband and I went to Yonkers Honda, and Gary Wagner helped us. We were looking for a 2016 Honda Accord Sport. We were given a good deal, but Gary was a fast talker, spoke down to us, was very rude, and he even ran our credit report to find our credit scores without us completely filling out the report, and signing it. My husband went into Yonkers Honda, and talked to Gary Wagner, and my husband told Gary that he was going to come back in the evening with me (his wife) to look at the car. Gary Wagner said, "Why do you need your wife to come in? Can't you make a decision by yourself?" My husband said, "I didn't come in to buy a tomato, I came in to buy a car, which is a life long commitment." The next day, we went back, and Gary pretty much called my husband a liar (Gary said, "The information you are giving me is not accurate). My husband said, "Fine I don't want the deal anymore." Gary said, "I don't feel comfortable with this deal." Gary also wanted us to sign the deal before even offering us a test drive. Why would someone sign a deal and then want to test drive a car? What happens if that wasn't the car they wanted after the test drive? We ended up speaking to the manager, but it seemed like the manager was siding with Gary. He apologized for the disrespect, but overall, we had such a bad experience at Yonkers Honda, and would not recommend this dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Yonkers Honda/Great Experience
by 07/02/2012on
I just bought a CRV from Yonkers Honda. Richard was my sales person and he made the process pleasant. I got online quotes from several dealers -- Yonkers was the one who was straightforward from the start. Richard gave me a reasonable price and there were no hidden fees. When I sent him quotes that were slightly lower, he came close to matching them. It was worth driving an extra few miles to buy my car from a dealer who was responsive and pleasant to deal with,.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with a good price!
by 06/13/2011on
I purchased my 2010 Honda from Yonkers Honda. Michael B. was my salesperson. They made a stressful situation a pleasant transaction. I had my last vehicle for 10 years and felt stressed having to buy a new car,decissions on making a big purchase are't easy at times. With the help of Michael B. I found the right vehicle, at the right price and great finance rate. I could never ask for more. Since my purchase I have recommended Yonkers Honda over and over again. My daughter drives a vehicle from yonkers honda, one of my neighbors and now maybe another. I could not thank them enough. Great place to purchase a vehicle and I recommend Mike B.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience
by 06/20/2009on
It was time for me to purchase a new car but I was very hesistant as my previous experiences with car salesman was horrible. I learned about the internet department of a dealership through Edmunds and was very surprised at how easy, comfortable and pleasant the whole experience turned out to be. My first contact was with Mrs. Sheehan who was the most pleasnt and professional person I have dealt with in a long time. She was quite knowledgeable about the whole process. I left the dealership the new owner of a 2010 Honda Pilot and have not looked back since. I've told all my friends, family and coworkers alike about my experience and as they are in the process for a new car, I am confident Yonkers Honder will be getting loads of business.
honest
by 04/09/2009on
leased my 2nd honda there after going around wasting time at other dealers the internet salesman is the easyist man to do business with basiclly give you the bottom line right away had the car the next day early new plates and all
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/23/2009on
My husband and I have been looking for a car on an off for a year. It got to a point that we gave up. On Thursday, March 19th I received an email from Melissa that she has what we are looking for. She was the best. She was so straight forward. She didn't give us the run around about the trade-in we got a very fair trade. We left the dealership sold. I told my husband all the dealership we have gone to and it took a WOMAN to explain the trade-in and not leave us saying [violative content deleted]..just happened. On Friday Linda the finance lady..another wonder person we met worked very hard to get us finance in this market and we got a great rate. She explained everything on or contract LINE for LINE. This place is great. Thank you Melissa and Linda.
AWESOME DEALERSHIP: Go see Melissa in the internet department
by 12/28/2008on
This dealership is fabulous and they outshine many other dealerships in the Bronx/Westchester area. They are upfront about pricing and they don't try to sell you things you don't need. They are honest about all fees and they work to get you a rate within your budget. I had already test-driven my 09 Civic and Melissa in the internet department did everything over the phone and I came in that day to pick up my car. I was so impressed with my experience and I love my car. Thanks Yonkers Honda!
Great car buying experience with Melissa at Yonkers Honda
by 09/16/2008on
I recently completed my purchase of a 2009 Honda Pilot Touring with Melissa at Yonkers Honda. The whole deal was done over phone and internet, and it was the easiest and most painless car purchase I have ever made. She was very intelligent, helpful and upfront about the whole thing, no pressure and a great price. When I arrived to pick up the car, it was perfect and just as I ordered. It was very different from my other experiences. I would recommend her and Yonkers Honda to anyone who wants a Honda!
Easy process, friendly sales staff
by 07/16/2008on
We walked in after having done our research and got a great deal on a new '08 Honda Fit. Compared to other dealerships in the area, Yonkers Honda has an extremely warm and welcoming environment. Everyone who works there seems happy, and the employee morale is reflected in the way they treat their customers. This was the easiest car purchase I've made. We worked with Richard, the internet sales manager, and felt like we were treated with respect during the whole process. He's not looking to squeeze an extra $100 out of the purchase; he'd rather make the sale and have a happy customer.
Go to Richard Stein to get your Honda!
by 04/20/2008on
I want to take a moment to mention my excellent and painless buying experience with Richard Stein, the Internet Sales Manager. He was honest and forthright and gave me a fair price that he did not go back on, nor did he play games like some other sales people do, needless to mention that his price was the lowest among all dealerships in the area and lower than if you walk-in into the same dealership. He was very knowledgeable, and did not pressure me into anything and made sure that he explained us everything and made us comfortable. He is the only reason I would go back to Yonkers Honda again. I had only heard of no-haggle dealerships, if you deal with Richard Stein, you will truly have a no-haggle ,pleasant experience. He even got me a good price on my trade in. Great experience!
Casanova Saves the Day!
by 04/10/2008on
Came to buy a car and met the Finance Manager, Mr. Casanova sitting at the front Desk. He said even though he wasn't a salesman he would assist us. From Soup To Nuts he helped us purchase a new 2008 Civic for our Daughter and made the experience very special! Two Months later in March we called Mr. Casanova and AGAIN he assisted our son, an new NY Police Officer purchase his new Accord and made the experience a pleasure. We will refer all our family and friends to Yonkers Honda thanks to Mr. Casanova's excellent and professional treatment!
top notch internet sales mgr.
by 03/18/2008on
approximatly a year ago I started doing internet research to lease a car, after requesting a quote the only one that responded (within a day) was the internet sales mgr Richard Stein. He also was the only one that gave me a quote like he was supposed to. The other dealers responded within several days & didn't give a quote but asked to either call or stop by. Not only did he give me a quote but he beat the $$$ amt. given by CR as a bottom line price. When we arrived he & his asst. Franny were very courteous, respectful of our time (as we had 2 children with us). The quote didn't change either when we spoke as it does with other dealers. We were undecided as to a Pilot or Accord & they didn't mind going back & forth re: price or test drives. Needless to say it took more than 1 visit & each time they were just as pleasant. They even bought our children soda or ice cream. His asst. Franny was great with the kids & kept them entertained while we discusses business. To this day when we're in the area we stop by & visit & are treated like family. BTW we purchased the accord and are very happy with it.
be wary of the casanova finance officer
by 02/18/2008on
my sister bought a car from this dealership friday on a 72-month term loan at a 9.09% interest. over the night, she thought better and decided to change the terms to a 60-month term loan. saturday morning we came in early and were told that the finance officer will be back by monday. we came early again on monday. within 3 minutes, the finance officer (Jamie Casanova) showed us hell. we were told that the contract has already been submitted to the bank, so it can no longer be changed (the contract was signed on a friday, after banking hrs!) he was rude/crude/crass! exact opposite from the mr. nice of friday. he repeatedly said to us that ' i dont have time for you right now, i have 5 customers waiting for me' (we were early!! we sat near the entrance door and were told by the manager that he will be arriving in 7 mins. we said that we know it has not been submitted yet over the weekend. he insisted otherwise, loud voiced and aggressive. would we have other recourse then? he said, none. the contract has been signed, u should have thought of that before u signed the contract. it is a contract of adhesion, and unless we are asking for the moon, it could still be amended. we're not stupid! but we were raised well. decency requires even a modicum of tact. we came back on the premise that my sister was assured (by him! at that) that the terms could be changed if her credit rating is good (which it is) and since the start of payment starts march, the 6 yr loan could still be changed to 5 yrs. afterall, it is a $3,000 difference. but here's this poor excuse for a human being acting so pompous and dismissive. my sister is still a customer even after the sale! that is what dealerships forget. the minute u sign the contract they feel and act that they can now treat u like a neanderthal. my sister said, okay if that is your attitude we'll return the car. mr casanova said, fine, repossession then. not satisfied with his buffoon actuations, he shut the door! but not before he said the words.."i dont have time for you now, i have already given you enough of it last week.. i have other customers i need to attend to" (so, if he talks fast to get you into signing, that is directly proportional to how rude and fast he was to shut his door 2 days after you have signed) many thanks to the Polish GM, we were able to get the loan terms we need. sadly, his miniscule existence stilllll reflects on the dealership. (ask for Linda, the other finance officer, the others say) i would recommend the dealership if i am not anymore reeling over the experience!
I was scammed and they lie
by 01/13/2008on
I purchased a Pilot and was not happy with the whole transaction, but proceeded with it because they refused to refund my money. Then after being upset the GM comes out to help me ( so hes said) He ended up screwing me with 72 month finance and what I wanted and discussed was 60 months. He did that because my scheduled payments would be lower, but I end up paying more interest. very pushy and agressive, Try Curry Honda , Thats was I dealt with the first time, I was too lazy to drive up to yorktown