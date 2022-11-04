1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After finding a vehicle and getting in touch with a sales man I went about 4 days of texting and calling with no answer or call back. Basically begging them to take my money. I should've seen that red flag and took my business elsewhere but they had the vehicle I wanted at the right price and they said they could get the loan done under my terms. Finally after calling 3-4 times a day they decided to take me seriously and for a moment I thought everything was good. They were supposed to get my truck placed under the credit for my corporation and not under my personal credit and I was assured it would be handled. I drove 3 hours from Maryland to pick up the truck only to find out the the tailgate was broken. They said they'd honor that so I won't complain on that notion as of yet. The reason for the 0 rating is that a month later I get a credit alert that my personal credit has a new account. Surprised and confused I check my credit and low and behold there is the truck from Babylon Honda front and center. This infuriated me because the entire point of the transaction was to have my business liable and not myself. Now my credit has dropped 20 points. I have over 32k added onto my personal debt and they have almost guaranteed the possibility of me not being able to buy a home next month as planned. I made sure I was 100% clear about what I wanted and they chose to do what they felt necessary to get a deal done. After calling them and asking them to make it right they basically told me that there hands were washed of my issue and they couldn't do anything. Ron the general manager and Anthony I'm finance both made it clear that once you buy the vehicle you're on your own. From the way I was treated it's a clear fact that this establishment doesn't care about the actual customer. they just want your money. I'd warn anyone to be careful of these guys. They play the role very well. You'll think they have your back but it's just a front to sell cars. If I could give negative stars I would. Find another dealership or you could end up like me. Read more