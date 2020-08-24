5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Tom, I cannot Thankyou for the service provided to me and my 2017 Nissan Rouge. Christine (Service Advisor) was fantastic from the time she was writing up my order to the time I picked my vehicle up. What an asset tLua Nissan she is. Christina kept me informed of what was happened the day I brought the car in for service and she called me with a status when she told me she was going to call and the day I was picking up the car, she personally washed and dried the car! She went above and beyond in every way. Mark (Forman), he was very informative and I felt very comfortable with what was explained to me as far as the problem. He told me it would be about 3 weeks for it to be repaired and it was just shy of that. My vehicle was returned to me in the same condition as when I brought it in with, eiththe exception of the "Cargo Covet" which was missing. Kiddos to Mark for a job well done! Tom, I want to THANKYOU for: 1. Stopping to talk to me asking what service(s) I was in for and checking on it. You were showing some genuine care! 2. Inquiring about my previous issue regarding the sunroof and making sure there was a level of satisfaction 3. When identified that the Cargo Covet was missing, you without hesitation said a new one would be ordered. Tom, I also am a Custumer Service Manager and feel very strong about how important it is to try our best to "satisfy" the customer without having a negative effect on the company. You certainly met my expectations and always have. You are a positive leader and role model for your staff. All 3 of these employees mentioned are an asset to Lia Nissan and should be commended for a " job well done"!! Read more