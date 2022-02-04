Friendly Honda
Best Honda dealership around
by 04/02/2022on
Got our new 2022 crv from friendly Honda and had a excellent experience. Friendly and professional staff would absolutely buy from them again
Friendly lives up to its name
by 03/26/2022on
It was a pleasure dealing with Carlos from start to finish. The online car description could have been fine-tuned (there’s no Apple CarPlay on the vehicle, for example, but that’s not his fault.) In the end, we got a beautiful used car at a fair price. I recommend really shopping around before taking the offered trade price — CarMax topped their offer by $2,300!! I’m hoping for a long, happy relationship with Friendly.
Amazing People
by 03/11/2022on
I can't say enough good things about Justin and the rest of the staff at Friendly Honda. One of the most important things for me was that there was enough room for my dogs to travel comfortably. Not only was I greeted like a friend, but so were my dogs. Justin is personable and sincere as well as professional, as was everyone that I met and dealt with there. I highly recommend Friendly Honda to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Outstanding Sales Service
by 03/03/2022on
Friendly Honda has an outstanding staff from my salesman Valdimir to my finance guys Paul and Brian , everything went smoothly. I would highly recommend Friendly Honda to purchase, lease or finance a vehicle.
Buy a Honda and go places!
by 03/02/2022on
Its quick and easy buying a car from Justin. He knows my preferences and is always patient with and available for my for my questions. I will be back to see him for a fourth Honda. Thats not a threat. It's a promise! Hopefully Honda takes care of Justin the way he takes care of his customers AND HONDA
Simply the best!
by 02/16/2022on
Here you will find a thoughtful Sales department providing personal service to the customer. Tell them your wants and needs and they deliver. The Sales team here works to satisfy and make your dreams come true. For 40+ years I have been a loyal customer.
Awesome
by 02/14/2022on
Freindly Honda is just that. I’ve been buying cars from them for years. Never had a problem. The sales person (Carlos) was a really nice guy. Went to pick up my 2022 Accord sport and it was ready to go.. I fully recommend them. Answered all my questions and never tried to haggle.
Sold an unsafe car, refused to honor warranty
by 02/11/2022on
Less than a week after I purchased a car from them, it developed a problem with the brakes. After bringing the car in, the service center was unable to provide a fix. The dealership basically told me I had no recourse (they certainly wouldn't take the car back, unlike many used car sales places like Enterprise, Carvana, or CarMax that will take the car back within 7 days for any reason, much less a failure of a major system like the brakes) - they said I should just work around the issue/cross my fingers that it doesn't cause an accident. Frankly disgraceful behavior, but they were careful to tow the line of just-this-side of illegal (yes, I did look into suing them - if it had happened 3 days earlier, or the car had been 1 year newer, I could have). Unless you enjoy doing business with folks who do things that "aren't technically illegal" and describe car brakes as "complicated systems that you can't expect to be perfect", steer clear of this dealership.
My new car day
by 12/24/2021on
Very attentive and right to the point. Made the transaction a breeze
The salesman
by 12/23/2021on
Kyle was a delight to work with. He made everything about our purchase painless and stress free. He was friendly and attentive to our needs. He kept us informed of any progress through precise and short texts. I would highly recommend him.
Outstanding Experience
by 12/23/2021on
The entire team at Friendly is easy to work with, customer focused, and adds value every step of the way.
Easy Transaction!!!
by 12/21/2021on
Wadies customer service was very professional!!
Sales experience
by 12/18/2021on
Thank you Carlos. We had a great Friendly experience. We appreciate your time and knowledge of Honda vehicles.
Kyle was excellent to work with the purchase of my sons first car .
by 12/18/2021on
I had a horrible experience with Brian from finance unprofessional and dishonest. Sales department while working with Kyle was a very good experience.I would highly recommend Kyle as a salesman.
Dealing with car dealerships is one of the things I hate the most...
by 12/09/2021on
If there's one thing I hate more than anything about being an adult is dealing with car dealerships. My experiences dealing with car dealerships have been terrible, the whole game you have to play, the "walking out" to get a better price, the whole thing. Hate it, always dread having to get a new car. For the first time EVER, I didn't have to do any of that. From start to finish I didn't have to get frustrated, nothing, it was the smoothest deal I've ever had to do. Numbers didn't change, there were no surprises, what I discussed before I came in was what I ended up with when I walked out. It started with Papa, we gave him a call told him what we were looking for, told him we really needed a new car so we didn't want to play any games, he invited us to come in and take a look. We came in that evening and met with Nate. Nate had the paperwork ready for us, things hashed out, we literally only had to look at the car, confirm that we were OK with the details, confirmed that we liked the car, and sign some paperwork. Papa looked over the car we were trading in while we went over the documents with Nate. We were then passed onto Paul who handled the finances, Paul is a delightful guy, very real down to earth and he treats you like a PERSON buying a car, not a statistic they need for the dealership. During pick up of our new car, Nate sat in the car with my wife and went over every aspect of the car for her, and answered any questions she had. Overall I could not have been happier with buying my car from Friendly. Papa, Nate, and Paul are diamonds in the car sales industry. They turned my most hated task in the world into a delightful, easy thing. Safe to say if I'm ever in need of another car, I'm coming back here. That's not something I say often either.
A Great Experience, Start To Finish!
by 12/08/2021on
Friendly Honda really earned their name with me when I was in search of a pre-owned Toyota Tacoma. Salesperson Wadi Sulieman made sure he listened to what I was concerned about and followed through with everything in a timely manner and with respect for my time and concerns. I recommend Wadi and Friendly Honda without reservation. Also, Casey in financing explained everything in easy to understand terms and worked with me to find the best financing package possible.
Teamwork
by 12/08/2021on
Good customer relationship
18 cars from family Friensly
by 11/23/2021on
Nothing like Friendly. Like home away from home.
Helpful and professional!
by 11/18/2021on
Exchanging our CR-V for a CR-V Hybrid was an easy process helped by Angel Freire’s good humored guidance. Much appreciated!
Amazing
by 11/18/2021on
Just bought a crv from friendly and everyone was amazing. Warm, inviting and extremely knowledgeable staff.
Honda!
by 11/08/2021on
I had a great experience with Honda, less then a month to get my car!