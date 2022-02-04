Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Friendly Honda
Awarded 2022

Friendly Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2022
1143 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Friendly Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.84 out of 5 stars(210)
Recommend: Yes (71) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda dealership around

by Kevin m on 04/02/2022

Got our new 2022 crv from friendly Honda and had a excellent experience. Friendly and professional staff would absolutely buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
210 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Honda dealership around

by Kevin m on 04/02/2022

Got our new 2022 crv from friendly Honda and had a excellent experience. Friendly and professional staff would absolutely buy from them again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly lives up to its name

by Diane from Woodstock on 03/26/2022

It was a pleasure dealing with Carlos from start to finish. The online car description could have been fine-tuned (there’s no Apple CarPlay on the vehicle, for example, but that’s not his fault.) In the end, we got a beautiful used car at a fair price. I recommend really shopping around before taking the offered trade price — CarMax topped their offer by $2,300!! I’m hoping for a long, happy relationship with Friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing People

by Laura P on 03/11/2022

I can't say enough good things about Justin and the rest of the staff at Friendly Honda. One of the most important things for me was that there was enough room for my dogs to travel comfortably. Not only was I greeted like a friend, but so were my dogs. Justin is personable and sincere as well as professional, as was everyone that I met and dealt with there. I highly recommend Friendly Honda to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Service

by Christina on 03/03/2022

Friendly Honda has an outstanding staff from my salesman Valdimir to my finance guys Paul and Brian , everything went smoothly. I would highly recommend Friendly Honda to purchase, lease or finance a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy a Honda and go places!

by Justin Tomasulo on 03/02/2022

Its quick and easy buying a car from Justin. He knows my preferences and is always patient with and available for my for my questions. I will be back to see him for a fourth Honda. Thats not a threat. It's a promise! Hopefully Honda takes care of Justin the way he takes care of his customers AND HONDA

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Simply the best!

by Joni on 02/16/2022

Here you will find a thoughtful Sales department providing personal service to the customer. Tell them your wants and needs and they deliver. The Sales team here works to satisfy and make your dreams come true. For 40+ years I have been a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Manny on 02/14/2022

Freindly Honda is just that. I’ve been buying cars from them for years. Never had a problem. The sales person (Carlos) was a really nice guy. Went to pick up my 2022 Accord sport and it was ready to go.. I fully recommend them. Answered all my questions and never tried to haggle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold an unsafe car, refused to honor warranty

by Jen on 02/11/2022

Less than a week after I purchased a car from them, it developed a problem with the brakes. After bringing the car in, the service center was unable to provide a fix. The dealership basically told me I had no recourse (they certainly wouldn't take the car back, unlike many used car sales places like Enterprise, Carvana, or CarMax that will take the car back within 7 days for any reason, much less a failure of a major system like the brakes) - they said I should just work around the issue/cross my fingers that it doesn't cause an accident. Frankly disgraceful behavior, but they were careful to tow the line of just-this-side of illegal (yes, I did look into suing them - if it had happened 3 days earlier, or the car had been 1 year newer, I could have). Unless you enjoy doing business with folks who do things that "aren't technically illegal" and describe car brakes as "complicated systems that you can't expect to be perfect", steer clear of this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new car day

by Jerry on 12/24/2021

Very attentive and right to the point. Made the transaction a breeze

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The salesman

by Al on 12/23/2021

Kyle was a delight to work with. He made everything about our purchase painless and stress free. He was friendly and attentive to our needs. He kept us informed of any progress through precise and short texts. I would highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by MM on 12/23/2021

The entire team at Friendly is easy to work with, customer focused, and adds value every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Transaction!!!

by Singh on 12/21/2021

Wadies customer service was very professional!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales experience

by LL on 12/18/2021

Thank you Carlos. We had a great Friendly experience. We appreciate your time and knowledge of Honda vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kyle was excellent to work with the purchase of my sons first car .

by SG on 12/18/2021

I had a horrible experience with Brian from finance unprofessional and dishonest. Sales department while working with Kyle was a very good experience.I would highly recommend Kyle as a salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealing with car dealerships is one of the things I hate the most...

by Rocco on 12/09/2021

If there's one thing I hate more than anything about being an adult is dealing with car dealerships. My experiences dealing with car dealerships have been terrible, the whole game you have to play, the "walking out" to get a better price, the whole thing. Hate it, always dread having to get a new car. For the first time EVER, I didn't have to do any of that. From start to finish I didn't have to get frustrated, nothing, it was the smoothest deal I've ever had to do. Numbers didn't change, there were no surprises, what I discussed before I came in was what I ended up with when I walked out. It started with Papa, we gave him a call told him what we were looking for, told him we really needed a new car so we didn't want to play any games, he invited us to come in and take a look. We came in that evening and met with Nate. Nate had the paperwork ready for us, things hashed out, we literally only had to look at the car, confirm that we were OK with the details, confirmed that we liked the car, and sign some paperwork. Papa looked over the car we were trading in while we went over the documents with Nate. We were then passed onto Paul who handled the finances, Paul is a delightful guy, very real down to earth and he treats you like a PERSON buying a car, not a statistic they need for the dealership. During pick up of our new car, Nate sat in the car with my wife and went over every aspect of the car for her, and answered any questions she had. Overall I could not have been happier with buying my car from Friendly. Papa, Nate, and Paul are diamonds in the car sales industry. They turned my most hated task in the world into a delightful, easy thing. Safe to say if I'm ever in need of another car, I'm coming back here. That's not something I say often either.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Great Experience, Start To Finish!

by Daniel Guerra PsyD on 12/08/2021

Friendly Honda really earned their name with me when I was in search of a pre-owned Toyota Tacoma. Salesperson Wadi Sulieman made sure he listened to what I was concerned about and followed through with everything in a timely manner and with respect for my time and concerns. I recommend Wadi and Friendly Honda without reservation. Also, Casey in financing explained everything in easy to understand terms and worked with me to find the best financing package possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Teamwork

by Celina on 12/08/2021

Good customer relationship

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

18 cars from family Friensly

by The Hoff on 11/23/2021

Nothing like Friendly. Like home away from home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful and professional!

by CM on 11/18/2021

Exchanging our CR-V for a CR-V Hybrid was an easy process helped by Angel Freire’s good humored guidance. Much appreciated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Steve on 11/18/2021

Just bought a crv from friendly and everyone was amazing. Warm, inviting and extremely knowledgeable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda!

by Adam on 11/08/2021

I had a great experience with Honda, less then a month to get my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
109 cars in stock
35 new53 used21 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
19 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes