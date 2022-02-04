5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If there's one thing I hate more than anything about being an adult is dealing with car dealerships. My experiences dealing with car dealerships have been terrible, the whole game you have to play, the "walking out" to get a better price, the whole thing. Hate it, always dread having to get a new car. For the first time EVER, I didn't have to do any of that. From start to finish I didn't have to get frustrated, nothing, it was the smoothest deal I've ever had to do. Numbers didn't change, there were no surprises, what I discussed before I came in was what I ended up with when I walked out. It started with Papa, we gave him a call told him what we were looking for, told him we really needed a new car so we didn't want to play any games, he invited us to come in and take a look. We came in that evening and met with Nate. Nate had the paperwork ready for us, things hashed out, we literally only had to look at the car, confirm that we were OK with the details, confirmed that we liked the car, and sign some paperwork. Papa looked over the car we were trading in while we went over the documents with Nate. We were then passed onto Paul who handled the finances, Paul is a delightful guy, very real down to earth and he treats you like a PERSON buying a car, not a statistic they need for the dealership. During pick up of our new car, Nate sat in the car with my wife and went over every aspect of the car for her, and answered any questions she had. Overall I could not have been happier with buying my car from Friendly. Papa, Nate, and Paul are diamonds in the car sales industry. They turned my most hated task in the world into a delightful, easy thing. Safe to say if I'm ever in need of another car, I'm coming back here. That's not something I say often either. Read more