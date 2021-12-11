5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

DELLA Subaru is is an outstanding dealership. All of the Sales & Financing staff I had contact with were friendly and helpful. All of my options were clearly explained & no one pressured me in any way. Sales pressure sends me running for the door. Everyone went out of their way to get me the lowest financing rate available. From start to finish I had my new car in 24 hours. I highly recommend Della Subaru. Five stars. Read more