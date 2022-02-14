5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I purchased our new Honda CRV from DCH Honda in Nanuet and it was the most pleasant vehicle buying experience we have ever had! Our salesman Jeremy C. was very helpful and knowledgeable. I have dealt with may salespeople that are phony and it shows; Jeremy was the complete opposite. Jeremy not only answered all our questions but Jeremy was also personable as well. He made it a enjoyable experience. After securing the car my wife and I then dealt with Mike E the Finance Manager. Mike made the money portion of the deal an easy and quick experience. Mike also was very helpful and knowledgeable with explaining the fine print details to both my wife and I. It is about and hour drive from where we live, yet we would defiantly return to DCH Honda of Nanuet when looking for another vehicle and would tell anyone to give them a try as well! Read more