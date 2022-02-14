DCH Honda Of Nanuet
Great to deal with.
by 02/14/2022on
Bill was great to deal with , and I recommend you see Bill Eagle. He found me my car and everything worked out great. Love my Civic EX and Bill was right the Meteorite Grey is an awsome color!
Honda Guy Dave
by 12/28/2021on
After unpleasant online experiences at two local Honda dealers, a friend who was a loyal Honda owner referred me to his salesperson whom we assumed was still local. A quick text message revealed that he had moved to a larger dealership more than 40 miles away. But, Dave Garcia immediately neutralized the issue of that distance with his competence, thoroughness and pleasant disposition. His store had more than eight cars in the desired trim level, their price was more than $2,000 better than the smaller local dealer and we completed the deal within three phone calls. Smooooth! Nanuet's gain is Morris County's loss.
Bill Eagle made it a snap
by 12/08/2021on
Sales rep Bill Eagle couldn't have made it easier or more pleasant. Everyone at the dealership was very professional and nice.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
by 11/07/2021on
My wife and I purchased our new Honda CRV from DCH Honda in Nanuet and it was the most pleasant vehicle buying experience we have ever had! Our salesman Jeremy C. was very helpful and knowledgeable. I have dealt with may salespeople that are phony and it shows; Jeremy was the complete opposite. Jeremy not only answered all our questions but Jeremy was also personable as well. He made it a enjoyable experience. After securing the car my wife and I then dealt with Mike E the Finance Manager. Mike made the money portion of the deal an easy and quick experience. Mike also was very helpful and knowledgeable with explaining the fine print details to both my wife and I. It is about and hour drive from where we live, yet we would defiantly return to DCH Honda of Nanuet when looking for another vehicle and would tell anyone to give them a try as well!
An excellent experience!
by 11/02/2021on
Professionally handled from start to finish. Charlie Harris was a joy to work with. Top notch!
Excellent experience
by 10/26/2021on
Excellent experience dealing with Frank. Very attentive and proactive.
Customer Friendly
by 10/22/2021on
I recently bought Honda CRV hybrid over here, I really like the way these guys do business. They are really customer friendly. I appreciate the sales representative Carlos helped me to buy a new car over here I did go to this dealership after reviewing many other reviews about this store and I visited at least 7 other dealerships before this store. I liked it please try once you’ll come to know…. Thank you
Exceptional
by 10/10/2021on
Jimy was very patient with me and no pressure tactics. He was informative, transparent, and with his manager Zak they were more than fair. Everyone, including the cashier, were very congratulatory and nice. The loan officer wasn't friendly and just a sign here type of loan officer.
Best car buying experience EVER!
by 10/09/2021on
Buying my car at DCH was the best new car buying experience I have ever had and I have bought at least 10 new cars during my lifetime. There were no games or hidden extras. They honored the trade in value that I had been promised several weeks before...there was no haggling about the additional miles or anything. It was smooth and stress free.
Honda Accord 2021 Sport Buyer
by 10/04/2021on
The dealership was very welcoming and friendly. The salesmen that I bought my car through was especially helpful(Jimy), and willing to answer any questions I may have had. There was not anything I didn't like about the dealership. I would highly recommend.
Michael D Ferrari review of DCH Honda of Nanuet
by 09/30/2021on
Miguel Peralta was my car sales consultant. He was kind, professional and made the experience stress free
Nanuet Honda is the Place to be for no Pressure Sales and no Hidden Fees
by 09/08/2021on
I appreciated the dealership honoring the Edmunds quoted price for my 2022 Honda Pilot at MSRP. The only downside is the trade value of my old car I received from Honda of Nanuet which was some 33% less than the estimated price given at Edmunds. Other than that, the buying process was kept simple and straight forward with no hidden fees. All after sell, like tire protection, Honda Care, oil change plans etc., were made known with little or no pressure sales. The Sales Person, Mehmet, was experienced and knowledgeable which contributed to a smooth transaction. I will visit this dealership first when buying my next car a couple of years from now.
Highly Recommend!
by 08/09/2021on
Haleema and Kevin P. made the experience of purchasing a new car extremely easy and uncomplicated. They were very professional, honest, efficient and a pleasure to work with. The price they quoted is exactly what we paid. There was no haggling or pressure. Haleema found the exact car we wanted for the price we wanted to pay in record time. We visited other dealerships before we purchased here. You will definitely get the most value for your hard-earned money at DCH Honda of Nanuet. I would recommend them to anyone.
not recommended
by 07/07/2021on
worst and worst costumer service i ever had very disrespectful guy name Charlie . when you guys send email with exact amount for leasing and finance plus applicable tax please honor that number . before heading to you guys other Honda dealer manager warn me not to go to you guys. i did not listen and end up wasting my time with very unprofessional stuff instead resolving that issue you guys laughing at costumer like really is that some kind of joke or what . you guys are not deserve to be recommended for business . thanks
Superior service
by 05/24/2021on
I recently purchased my 3rd Honda Pilot. I originally went to the Honda dealer from which I purchased the first 2 Pilots and expected an enthusiastic welcome which did not occur. The salesman at the dealer was less than helpful and not willing to negotiate on price. His last comment to me was that all Pilots are selling out quickly and I should take their offer. I got on line and looked at other Tri State area Honda dealers and found DCH Honda of Nanuet. I filled out a form on line including my desired out the door purchase price. A rep from DCH called me back within 10 minutes and we negotiated a cost that actually beat my original price. It took only another 30 minutes to work out financing and the following morning I walked out of their dealerships with a new Pilot Special Edition. I could not be more pleased with their professionalism and service. I would definately go back to DCH Honda of Nanuet.
Great Experience at DCH Honda of Nanuet
by 04/02/2021on
My experience at DCH Honda of Nanuet was excellent! My salesperson, Kevin was professional, knowledgeable and made my experience of leasing a new car a very pleasurable and exciting one!
Polite, helpful, and honest
by 03/21/2021on
I had a great experience working with Christine, Kevin, and Dhimitri at DCH Honda of Nanuet. They were extremely helpful the entire time - Kevin spent an hour or more on hold with me trying to get in touch with my insurance company - any stuck to the deal that we agreed upon over the phone. Highly recommended!
New 2020 Honda CRV
by 01/01/2021on
I recently purchased a new Honda CRV from DCH Honda of Nanuet. From my initial contact over the phone with Christine answering all my questions to the professional customer service by Carlos Rodriguez, I am very happy with my purchase. Thank you DCH Honda, and wishing you and your team much success in 2021!
Great dealership sales experience!
by 01/01/2021on
I recently bought a 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid. Had a great car buying experience. My salesperson, Bill Eagle, was friendly and very helpful. He went above and beyond to make sure that I had a pleasant and stress-free car buying experience. The whole process was relaxed and I felt that I was getting a fair deal and not getting taken advantage of. I left Honda of Nanuet very happy.
Good experience
by 11/06/2020on
Had a great experience at Nanuet Honda. Very professional, easy to deal with.
End of Lease
by 11/03/2020on
Zac and Miguel have treated me like I was family. I came out of a lease from a different dealer and they made the switch smooth and seamless! Everyone there made it a pleasant experience- I have leased cars for the last 20 years and this was the best experience!! thank you DCH Honda!!!
