Habberstad BMW of Bay Shore
Customer Reviews of Habberstad BMW of Bay Shore
BUY your BMW from Bayshore!!!
by 02/05/2018on
From the moment I walked into the dealership, I was treated like a very valued customer. Received a pleasant greeting from the receptionist who immediately obtained help for me. That's is when I met Jose. He is a fabulous representative of the BMW brand. I stopped in another dealership prior and was treated horribly. I am so glad I came to Bayshore and was helped by this wonderful team! I LOVE my bmw and will always return to this location!!! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe
by 01/24/2018on
I wasn't planning on buying a vehicle, but was convinced by my brother to stop by this dealership. He had previously purchased a vehicle from this dealership, and very much enjoyed his experience. I decided to browse some vehicles on the lot and sit with a salesman. I was interested in purchasing a 5-series BMW, and pretty much had my mind made up. When talking about the 5-series with Angel, one of the salesman, he decided to show me a 4-series, that I was very impressed with. It had the executive package, and all the bells and whistles. I decided to think about the purchase, since I wasn't planning on buying a car and did not live in the state. Ultimately after mulling the decision over a day or two, I decided to take the plunge and purchase the 4-series. Although I was not very impressed or enthusiastic about the other Habberstad employees and their interest in working with me, I was very pleased with Angel. He was very responsive, hands-on and thorough. He made the purchase of my first BMW a pleasurable one, and I appreciate all his help. If you decide to visit this dealership, I encourage you to ask for Angel.
Very good experience
by 01/18/2018on
I purchased my BMW X1 as pre-owned certified in December 2017. Greg Cola help me through the choice and the purchase. He is a very honest sales person and he doesn't press the customer. The car is great and I am enjoying it a lot!
My new Beemer
by 01/10/2018on
This is my 4th BMW from Haberstat..2nd from Melissa S in Bayshore.. couldn't be more pleased..easy , no pressure.. Melissa is delightful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leasing experience
by 01/06/2018on
I have always hated the headaches that usually come with leasing or buying a car. That all changed when I met Melissa at Habberstad BWW in Bay Shore. After talking to Melissa for 5 minutes, I felt an immediate trust. Melissa was very pleasant and totally knowledgeable on BMW's. PS. I love the X1 too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bmw purchase
by 12/29/2017on
My experience with this dealership and my salesman Jose was a pleasant 1. Jose was very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New sale
by 11/06/2017on
I am a repeat customer and they will continue to get my business. Both Robert (salesman) and Laurie (sales manager) have always gone out of their way to ensure a great and fair deal. Ive been buying cars for 50+ years and this dealership has provided me with the most professional and friendly car buying experiences ever
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Melissa Scelsi-Ultimate Buying Experience
by 11/02/2017on
Melissa's courteous professionalism and willingness to go the extra mile for her customer influenced my decision to work with her again..and she prove herself once again. What a smile I had as I drove away in my 2018 M240i xDrive convertible..Hats Off to Melissa!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just the right guy for the job
by 11/01/2017on
I was happy to deal with Vidal Assoon again, if you want things to be done right just go to Vidal! Had a pleasure to buy used and new cars from Vidal , thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greg is awesome
by 09/06/2017on
Greg made this very painless. He spent the time to listen to my needs and found a car well suited for me. I would definitely buy from him again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Start to finish a good experience
by 08/17/2017on
I was very happy with the sales service I received from Greg Cola and the pre-certified 2013 328i that I purchased. After going back and forth with emails and phone calls for a week, Greg answered all my questions and we able to reach an agreement. I also came in with my own credit approval from a local credit union and BMW was able to match the rate, which made the purchase very easy. Thanks to the finance manager Dennis Gonzales we were able to customize the extra service options we wanted too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience for first new car.
by 07/14/2017on
Puchased my first brand new M car at BMW Bayshore. The atmosphere there is excellent as the employees treat you very well almost like family. My CA (Paul) was great and very helpful to me from the moment I left my deposit the day I finally recieved my car a few months. Definitely a great experience there. If your intrested in picking up an M car, go to Paul he definitely knows his stuff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jose Rivas-Sales at Habberstad BMW
by 05/28/2017on
Thank you to Jose Rivas for helping me with my new BMW X5. His attention to my needs and wants were exemplary! Professional and very sincere! This our second BMW with Jose, and we could no be more pleased. Thank you, again for all your kind attention to this very important purchase. Victoria
BMW 528i
by 03/26/2017on
My experience at Habberstad BMW of Bay Shore was wonderful! Jose, who assisted us was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. He worked very hard to get me into the car I wanted at my price point. The entire experience was smooth and seamless including the financing department. I absolutely love my new BMW and will definitely return to Habberstad and Jose when it is time for a new BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesperson
by 01/23/2017on
Just would like to Thank Salesperson Ewa Gmyek,this is the second BMW I have Purchased at Bayshore Habberstad.Ewa made both My Buying Experiences great.Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happiness every step of the way
by 01/22/2017on
Thank you Robert and staff for making this experience wonderful, every step of the way. I especially loved your upbeat, positive personality Robert. My favorite response from you, no matter what I asked was, "that's not a problem!" Thanks again!!! Bea
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Dominic!!
by 01/11/2017on
Had it not been for Dominic, I would of probably had gotten out of BMW.Not only was he helpful, and honest, went way above and beyond to make sure I received the vehicle I needed and at the price I was looking for. The staff along with the General Manager also has been very helpful each time I have gone. My boyfriend and I are extremely pleased and happy with our experience. Looking forward to doing more business with Haaberstaad and Dominic! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales rating
by 12/31/2016on
my salesman jose rivas was very friendly and knowledgeable. Habberstad BMW was best dealer experience ever! Bought 2 autos within 2weeks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Ratings
by 09/23/2016on
I have bought luxury cars in my day but have to say that the best service I have ever received was from Habberstad and the sales that helped me select my new BMW. I was in and out of there in no time..driving away with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2nd BMW from Haberstad BMW of Bayshore
by 09/20/2016on
Just got our 2nd BMW from Haberstad BMW of Bay Shore and will go back for the 3rd. Our salesman Stephen Precht couldn't have been more helpful and discussed all options so a informed decision could be made. Love the cars and the buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fantastic Service
by 08/17/2016on
I just purchased my BMW from here. Greg Cola was our sales associate. We were not easy clients, but Greg worked out all the details. He continues to help me with my purchases. Don't look elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
