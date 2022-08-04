Customer Reviews of University Mazda
Had a Great Experience at UVW Mazda, Albuquerque.
by 04/08/2022on
My family had a great buying experience on a recent used Toyota Tacoma pickup. Stacy our Sales woman was very friendly gave us great updates on the progress of our purchase and their Service Team put in a new A/C and new windshield prior to our purchase. Their Service team professionally serviced and detailed the truck and fixed all issues prior to our purchase. Thank you UVW Mazda!
Oil Change and Filter
by 02/15/2022on
Nice video showing brake shoes wear and tires.Quick and efficient .
First Rate Sales and NO Pressure!
by 02/06/2022on
After shopping several local auto dealers, we settled on purchasing a Mazda CX-30. Our sales staff "go-to" person was Stacy who was polite, personable, and VERY knowledgeable on all Mazda models and availability. AND, she was a no-pressure salesperson who shepherded us through the purchase process; a delight to work with. She was the reason we went with Mazda. Her assistant, Gavin, patiently explained/demo'd all the buttons, bells, and whistles on our new car. Jeff from finance was cordial, no-nonsense, and efficient, explaining finance options. Stacy also introduced us to the Service Manager, John, who welcomed us new owners. Top knotch; first rate. Promote Stacy now! - Michael, Jeremie, and Barnaby
Very pleasant place to shop
by 02/05/2022on
People were all happy here. Low pressure friendly dealership.
Seamless & pleasant car buying
by 01/15/2022on
Just bought a new car. Best experience ever. Salesman Jeremy Jones was excellent. He was knowledgeable, professional, personable & a total delight to deal with. There was no hassle, no attempt to upsell all the way through to signing. If you're in the market & dreading what most dealerships are like these days this is your place. Ask for JJ, you won't be disappointed.
Best sales experience
by 11/10/2021on
We have purchased 8 cars from University. As always a great experience. We have always worked with Jeff and he took excellent care of us.
Perfect
by 10/28/2021on
I like them. They do good work and never try to upsell me. I alway go to have my car worked on with trepidation but these guys always give a happy experience.
Car already broken
by 10/16/2021on
I was told that my, “new to me,” 2018 Tiguan was a certified preowned VW. I drove my vehicle home and parked it in my driveway. The very next day, I went to start my car and fault code immobilized it and made my vehicle a yard ornament. I’m extremely disappointed in the fact that the CPO stamp of approval was not genuine or trustworthy.
Great customer service
by 09/15/2021on
Friendly workers, very nice staff and helpful.
Bought new CX30
by 07/04/2021on
Michael and Crystal made the whole experience easy and stress free. James, the manager, gave me the deal I was looking for and the whole process was completed quickly and efficiently even though they were quite busy while I was there to purchase my vehicle. I will definitely return next time I am looking to purchase another vehicle.
Honesty and no pressure!
by 06/25/2021on
I was truly dreading car shopping when I needed a new vehicle. I stopped in just by chance since I was in the area, and it was the best experience I have ever had. My salesman Jeremy was so patient and friendly and was really there to help with what I needed. Never once was there pressure or intimidation. I felt I got a fair deal with honesty which these days is almost impossible to come by.
Super experience
by 06/17/2021on
I just bought a 2021 Mazda CX-5 from University Mazda. This purchasing experience has been the most relaxed and pleasant experience I can remember. It was a real pleasure working with Michael who had all the answers, or knew where to find them and the rest of the staff was very professional as well.
Great service
by 06/15/2021on
The customer service was great and friendly staff. I like the video link and text messages sent to my phone. I went for AC service but also received recommendations for other services my vehicle was lacking. I appreciated the recommendations, although at the time I had to decline, I understand what my vehicle needs in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional sales experience
by 06/13/2021on
I was fortunate enough to be introduced to Crystal for my sales person. She was professional, knowledgeable about the vehicles, and put up with me putting the vehicle through its paces on the test drive. Crystal listened to me and addressed my questions and concerns. She is very refreshing as an auto sales person and I hope the industry rewards her for raising the level of professionalism in the sale of autos….
Great buying experience
by 06/11/2021on
I just bought a Mazda CX 5. Jeremy Jones made the experience easy. I was treated professionally and respectfully.
Easy Breezy
by 06/07/2021on
Stacy was a very gracious sales lady and very quick to respond and answer all questions. Mohamed, in finance was also very gracious and helpful.. they both reassured me they are still available if anything unexpected arises. I will recommend University Mazda to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Extremely Pleased!!
Always an AMAZING dealership to do business with.
by 05/27/2021on
Professionals at what they do. Sales, Service and Parts have always been very helpful and attentive when needed. Thank you for another awesome experience.
Great service!
by 05/22/2021on
Accommodating and great service!
Best Exprience Ever!
by 04/19/2021on
I want to thank Crystal, Stacy and Mohamed! They all three were so kind, respectful, and great to work with. We had to bring my 6 year old with us and Stacy and Mohamed were great and patient with her as a parent this speaks volumes. Everyone there was so approachable and nice, its hard to find that now a days. We are beyond pleased with our Jeep!!! You guys have a great environment there please don't lose it. Appreciate you all :) - Jessica and Martin
Amazing experience!
by 04/07/2021on
Was in and out in no time! Great people and a great environment!
Great service!
by 04/02/2021on
Staff was great with us and answered all our questions. They treat people with respect and are not aggressive in getting us to purchase. We really appreciated them.
