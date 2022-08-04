5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After shopping several local auto dealers, we settled on purchasing a Mazda CX-30. Our sales staff "go-to" person was Stacy who was polite, personable, and VERY knowledgeable on all Mazda models and availability. AND, she was a no-pressure salesperson who shepherded us through the purchase process; a delight to work with. She was the reason we went with Mazda. Her assistant, Gavin, patiently explained/demo'd all the buttons, bells, and whistles on our new car. Jeff from finance was cordial, no-nonsense, and efficient, explaining finance options. Stacy also introduced us to the Service Manager, John, who welcomed us new owners. Top knotch; first rate. Promote Stacy now! - Michael, Jeremie, and Barnaby Read more