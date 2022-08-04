Skip to main content
University Mazda

University Mazda
5150 Ellison St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:15 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of University Mazda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(78)
Recommend: Yes (36) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Had a Great Experience at UVW Mazda, Albuquerque.

by Bill on 04/08/2022

My family had a great buying experience on a recent used Toyota Tacoma pickup. Stacy our Sales woman was very friendly gave us great updates on the progress of our purchase and their Service Team put in a new A/C and new windshield prior to our purchase. Their Service team professionally serviced and detailed the truck and fixed all issues prior to our purchase. Thank you UVW Mazda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
78 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change and Filter

by Jdcha1 on 02/15/2022

Nice video showing brake shoes wear and tires.Quick and efficient .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Rate Sales and NO Pressure!

by Michael on 02/06/2022

After shopping several local auto dealers, we settled on purchasing a Mazda CX-30. Our sales staff "go-to" person was Stacy who was polite, personable, and VERY knowledgeable on all Mazda models and availability. AND, she was a no-pressure salesperson who shepherded us through the purchase process; a delight to work with. She was the reason we went with Mazda. Her assistant, Gavin, patiently explained/demo'd all the buttons, bells, and whistles on our new car. Jeff from finance was cordial, no-nonsense, and efficient, explaining finance options. Stacy also introduced us to the Service Manager, John, who welcomed us new owners. Top knotch; first rate. Promote Stacy now! - Michael, Jeremie, and Barnaby

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very pleasant place to shop

by Bill Batie on 02/05/2022

People were all happy here. Low pressure friendly dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless & pleasant car buying

by Candice on 01/15/2022

Just bought a new car. Best experience ever. Salesman Jeremy Jones was excellent. He was knowledgeable, professional, personable & a total delight to deal with. There was no hassle, no attempt to upsell all the way through to signing. If you're in the market & dreading what most dealerships are like these days this is your place. Ask for JJ, you won't be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales experience

by Robert and Keri on 11/10/2021

We have purchased 8 cars from University. As always a great experience. We have always worked with Jeff and he took excellent care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfect

by Megan Gavahan on 10/28/2021

I like them. They do good work and never try to upsell me. I alway go to have my car worked on with trepidation but these guys always give a happy experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car already broken

by Jesse Chavez on 10/16/2021

I was told that my, “new to me,” 2018 Tiguan was a certified preowned VW. I drove my vehicle home and parked it in my driveway. The very next day, I went to start my car and fault code immobilized it and made my vehicle a yard ornament. I’m extremely disappointed in the fact that the CPO stamp of approval was not genuine or trustworthy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Friendly staff on 09/15/2021

Friendly workers, very nice staff and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought new CX30

by Rick P on 07/04/2021

Michael and Crystal made the whole experience easy and stress free. James, the manager, gave me the deal I was looking for and the whole process was completed quickly and efficiently even though they were quite busy while I was there to purchase my vehicle. I will definitely return next time I am looking to purchase another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honesty and no pressure!

by V West on 06/25/2021

I was truly dreading car shopping when I needed a new vehicle. I stopped in just by chance since I was in the area, and it was the best experience I have ever had. My salesman Jeremy was so patient and friendly and was really there to help with what I needed. Never once was there pressure or intimidation. I felt I got a fair deal with honesty which these days is almost impossible to come by.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super experience

by A pleasant experience on 06/17/2021

I just bought a 2021 Mazda CX-5 from University Mazda. This purchasing experience has been the most relaxed and pleasant experience I can remember. It was a real pleasure working with Michael who had all the answers, or knew where to find them and the rest of the staff was very professional as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Connie on 06/15/2021

The customer service was great and friendly staff. I like the video link and text messages sent to my phone. I went for AC service but also received recommendations for other services my vehicle was lacking. I appreciated the recommendations, although at the time I had to decline, I understand what my vehicle needs in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional sales experience

by Gatorgirl on 06/13/2021

I was fortunate enough to be introduced to Crystal for my sales person. She was professional, knowledgeable about the vehicles, and put up with me putting the vehicle through its paces on the test drive. Crystal listened to me and addressed my questions and concerns. She is very refreshing as an auto sales person and I hope the industry rewards her for raising the level of professionalism in the sale of autos….

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Jamie Vance on 06/11/2021

I just bought a Mazda CX 5. Jeremy Jones made the experience easy. I was treated professionally and respectfully.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Breezy

by Judy Ballew on 06/07/2021

Stacy was a very gracious sales lady and very quick to respond and answer all questions. Mohamed, in finance was also very gracious and helpful.. they both reassured me they are still available if anything unexpected arises. I will recommend University Mazda to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Extremely Pleased!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always an AMAZING dealership to do business with.

by Laraine Baretinicich on 05/27/2021

Professionals at what they do. Sales, Service and Parts have always been very helpful and attentive when needed. Thank you for another awesome experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Con Sunga on 05/22/2021

Accommodating and great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Exprience Ever!

by Jess on 04/19/2021

I want to thank Crystal, Stacy and Mohamed! They all three were so kind, respectful, and great to work with. We had to bring my 6 year old with us and Stacy and Mohamed were great and patient with her as a parent this speaks volumes. Everyone there was so approachable and nice, its hard to find that now a days. We are beyond pleased with our Jeep!!! You guys have a great environment there please don't lose it. Appreciate you all :) - Jessica and Martin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience!

by Austin on 04/07/2021

Was in and out in no time! Great people and a great environment!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by CGS on 04/02/2021

Staff was great with us and answered all our questions. They treat people with respect and are not aggressive in getting us to purchase. We really appreciated them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
7 cars in stock
0 new2 used5 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-3
Mazda CX-3
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-30
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

University Mazda is proud to be a New Mexico Mazda dealer. Located in Albuquerque, NM we provide Mazda vehicles, award winning service, and certified Mazda parts to all surrounding cities including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and Los Lunas. Uptown Albuquerque , Downtown Albuquerque . Our dealership carries an extensive line of new, used, and certified Mazda cars and SUVs. Stop in today to view our large inventory or to have maintenance done on your Mazda vehicle.

5150 Ellison NE

Albuquerque New Mexico 87109

505-761-1900

Thank you!

Bob Cockerham

General Manager

personal cell 505-991-1891

bob@abqvwmazda.com

Please let me know if I may be of help!!

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

