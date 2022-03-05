5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our vehicle purchase experience was a win-win purchase on a new truck. It all occurred on the previous Saturday in which we had our former truck in the LHM service department. I received a phone call at my home from an assistant sales manager identified as Kevin. He explained that he could provide me a trade in value on our current truck and get us into a newer model. After that phone discussion and days later, my wife and I showed up at the dealership and had asked for Kevin. We advised Kevin that we may be interested in a certain style truck which we had previously researched online on their website. We were pleased with the new vehicle in every way. We sat down for the negotiation phase of the transaction in which all of our requests for discounts, etc were accepted. Kevin is a true and fair person to make a purchase happen. I would also like to recognize the finance associate which handled all of the final paperwork phase. He had advised us we were going to get a lenders finance rate of 2.1%. We were happy with that. Later when we finalized the transaction, he stated he looked around other lender sites and got us a lower rate of 1.9%. He had done a job above and beyond my expectations. Again a win-win!! Read more