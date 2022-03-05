Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Albuquerque
Amazing service!!
by 05/03/2022on
I haven't purchased a new vehicle in a very long time and haven't had the best of experiences when looking for a car. Mike S. made my experience super relaxed and straight forward. It was the best experience I ever had when purchasing a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy customer
by 04/10/2022on
Sales consultant cedric broadway is an excellent guy to help you find the best car for you !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You LHM!
by 04/09/2022on
A good friend referred me to LHM Dodge. Emilio, my salesman, was great and very professional. Thanks to LHM Dodge, I was able to trade out of a bad deal with Reliable Chevrolet and into a big beautiful Dodge 1500 that will fit the needs of myself and my family for years to come. I would strongly recommend LHM Dodge to anyone looking for friendly, professional service and value when shopping for their next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!!!
by 04/09/2022on
Our salesman was awesome, very helpful and spent a long time with us, didn’t make us feel rushed at all!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Absolutely great buying experience
by 04/02/2022on
Juan Capo is a great sales person very knowledgeable, not pushy and above all had a great attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Roped a Longhorn
by 03/29/2022on
Good friendly service.Easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/09/2022on
Eddie Lopez was a excellent sales person, & also had a great experience with Zak Ruiz the Finance Manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great shopping experience
by 02/21/2022on
I really liked the attention i was given by my sales rep the young man was very helpfull and patient. I was very pleased with his Customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Straight forward sales person and finance manager.
by 01/21/2022on
Sales person answered all my questions and provided a complete price breakdown. Finance manager proceeded the sales paperwork properly, the first time. Total time in the dealership was 4 hours. Happy with the overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Car
by 01/09/2022on
The rep was very knowledgeable, and did everything and took the time to explain all the details about my new car. Very good at their job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience purchasing a vehicle
by 01/01/2022on
Had a good experience purchasing a vehicle from Larry H Miller dealership. Our salesperson, Adam Madrid, was very helpful and assisted us in all areas of our buying a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
One stop shop
by 01/01/2022on
Great friendly service. Fair prices and always working to get the best APR for the customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New purchase
by 12/28/2021on
Great sales service and a great deal on Ram 1500 limited eco diesel. Love the truck
Big help
by 12/23/2021on
Amazing people and great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Win-win truck buying experience
by 10/27/2021on
Our vehicle purchase experience was a win-win purchase on a new truck. It all occurred on the previous Saturday in which we had our former truck in the LHM service department. I received a phone call at my home from an assistant sales manager identified as Kevin. He explained that he could provide me a trade in value on our current truck and get us into a newer model. After that phone discussion and days later, my wife and I showed up at the dealership and had asked for Kevin. We advised Kevin that we may be interested in a certain style truck which we had previously researched online on their website. We were pleased with the new vehicle in every way. We sat down for the negotiation phase of the transaction in which all of our requests for discounts, etc were accepted. Kevin is a true and fair person to make a purchase happen. I would also like to recognize the finance associate which handled all of the final paperwork phase. He had advised us we were going to get a lenders finance rate of 2.1%. We were happy with that. Later when we finalized the transaction, he stated he looked around other lender sites and got us a lower rate of 1.9%. He had done a job above and beyond my expectations. Again a win-win!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience.
by 10/25/2021on
Awesome experience. Lawrence and Ahbra were excellent. They both took very good care of me. Lawrence answered all my questions and in great detail explained all the different functions on the vehicle I was purchasing. Ahbra was very professional and accurate with all my paperwork. He also answered all my questions with confidence. They both made me feel really comfortable and confident in purchasing my new Jeep from LHM.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales service
by 10/11/2021on
L h. Miller Chrysler treats their customers the best way possible at sales department Derrick always was in contact with me and always gave me the updates on my vehicle I definitely recommend L H. Miller Chrysler to everyone
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesman
by 10/04/2021on
Lee was a great salesman.honest and an all around really nice guy...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good selection of Trucks
by 09/23/2021on
Lawerence was my sales person. I do appreciate the non pressure to buy my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Top notch customer service!
by 09/16/2021on
I love how personal and comfortable I felt at the dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ram 3500 Dually Limited Longhorn
by 09/05/2021on
Submitted information via website, got approval, salesman called next day to verify information and by end of next day, was given thumbs up on truck. Scheduled day for pickup and everything from meeting salesperson in person to signing contracts went well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
1 Comments