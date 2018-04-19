Performance Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Performance Dodge Ram
Awesome Experience!
by 04/19/2018on
Performance Dodge of Woodbury is a dealership I highly recommend. Professional friendly staff that made my car buying process a great one. Joey C. in sales sold me the vehicle I wanted and kept me advised during the whole process. I will be sending friends and family here to this location. I appreciate all the help and I'm greatly pleased with my 2018 vehicle purchase. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lies and more lies.
by 04/08/2018on
Long story short these people lied from the time I said I was looking for a new car and the whole time they talked to me just lied. Never ever will I buy from them ever and wouldn't recommend them to even my worst enemy!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 02/09/2018on
I went into Performance just to look at and drive a RAM truck. Their sales guys were great. There was never any pressure. I drive four different trucks and looked at a half dozen more. I found the perfect truck. Thank you for an easy buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 RAM SLT
by 12/27/2017on
This vehicle is amazing! Eric was a great salesman that got me an amazing deal on this vehicle!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a New Ram 1500 Big Horn
by 08/07/2017on
For someone who abhors the car buying process, my experience at Performance Dodge was the best one I have ever had. I received an excellent deal with a combination of incentives and trade-in value that other dealers were not willing to make. The sales staff and management made sure that I was completely satisfied with my purchase and I was. Eric, my salesperson, who was new to sales didan excellent job. I would recommend anyone looking for a new or used Dodge to give Performance Dodge a try.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer beware .
by 06/21/2017on
Buyer beware of mis leading prices. 13k incentives. You better bring your boxing gloves. What a joke that is . Another sales pitch. Well let's see Leo and jewel not to honest keeping it short. Phil was friendly and was the only salesman that could get the job done. Sales manager he must have gotten that job by default. There is others feels the same way. This isn't my first car I have bought it my fifth. Never again will I go to performance dodge. I will go to pontis GMC . They know how to treat people with respect. Get the job done fair pricing and you'll be a return customer. Word of mouth goes along ways . I should have listened. Instead I got a run around. Lesson learned!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Delivered New Car on Empty
by 04/27/2017on
Purchased a brand new truck here on 4/27/17. Let me start off by saying my sales guy- Phil, and another young sales guy, who'd pitched in to provide assistance in my taking delivery of the truck, were wonderful. But, I was there waaaay too long awaiting delivery, upon having made the deal on the truck. While I'm milling around, getting increasingly antsy as the couple of sales guys are scrambling to help new customers that had filed in, the older management guys are loitering out front, seemingly indifferent to the whole affair. Rather than ensure customer satisfaction, they ensured that I will be finding another Dodge dealer for service! And get this - they delivered the car with the fuel on E. Didn't realize it til the low fuel warning light went on halfway home. Nice!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love the hemi very strong and fast
by 08/22/2016on
very friendly atmosphere, very helpful and very good experience. great mileage, comfortable, love the hemi 5.7L i p[lan on towing my motorcycles and go camping with it.
New car
by 08/22/2016on
How helpful and thoughtful everyone I dealt with was. They made it a pleasant experience. This is my third car purchased from Performance.
Valen Hart
by 07/07/2016on
Jaime Zapar was such an excellent salesman. He answered all questions and concerns we had and was so very helpful. He definitely should be considered a huge asset to your team. I have now bought four cars brand new & he by far was my favorite to date.
Would without a doubt go back again!
by 06/03/2016on
The salesmen and sales managers were honest and very helpful, they did not lie to us about anything! And they were very courteous and great with out kids
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 05/20/2016on
My husband and I told the salesperson what we were looking for and found the van we purchased very quickly. The paperwork didn't take long either and we got a decent interest rate. My husband is disabled and everyone was very attentive to him which I appreciated. We are very satisfied with our purchase. Sorry I took so long responding to this survey.
Outstanding Service at Performance Dodge
by 04/08/2016on
The Service Department is second to none. While mine vehicle was being serviced they kept me informed as to issues they had found and what they believe the problem could be. On this visit my car had to be left over night and I was driven home and picked up the next day which I thought was great. I been so impressed with the service I received over the years that the day after this visit I purchased a 2016 Dart for my daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Durango
by 02/27/2016on
Everything! Jewel, the Internet salesman was honest and kept in touch; Justin, the salesman that helped me with the test drive and purchase was great; and Joe, the finance guy was terrific.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Performance Dodge, may the Schwartz be with you. :) had to John :)
by 12/23/2015on
No pressure the people were fabulous did not feel rushed the salesman John Schwartz was excellent and finalizing the deal was quick service was excellent and I got what I wanted . Thanks again John Schwartz,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks For Making A Difficult Deal Work
by 12/08/2015on
The sales person (Rich), sales manager and finance manager where all patient and did all they could to listen and respond to my concerns. They all spent considerable time making the deal work. My son and I appreciate their efforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Durango
by 11/12/2015on
It was easy just like the previous 2 cars i bought from performance as long as Henry smith works for your company i will be returning for all my car and truck needs. Henry is a great guy and i will continue to reefer people to him. Thank you
Performance Dodge Does It Again!
by 08/26/2015on
This is the second time I have shopped for a new vehicle in the last year and both times I tried finding a better dealership and failed. The personal attention at this specific location is above and beyond!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Dodge Charger
by 01/28/2013on
I can honestly say I had no complaints while being a customer with Preformance Dodge. The salesmen that assisted me were pleasant and willing to work with me. The experience was nothing like I had expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Ram Bighorn 2012
by 01/26/2013on
I had taken my Dodge Dakota in for service, while there I spotted a new 2012 RAM Bighorn Crew Cab. I was greeted by Salesman Keith S., he was professional and courteous, after taken a test drive I was impressed with the vehicle. Negotiations went smoothly. Was impressed by the staff's professionalism. Would buy here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware!
by 08/12/2008on
I was in the market for a used pick-up, went to the dealership and found a Ram 1500, in good condition, the sales person, Wendy Nee was pleasant and helpful, received a good deal, but let's be serious no one is buying pick-ups due to gas prices, so what choice did they have, had to fight to get my car fax report, would not sign the deal until I saw it, there were no rips or tears in the upholstery when took it for a test drive, yet had one in driver's seat when leaving and Wendy even said happened while detailing the truck, had to fight and argue to get the seat repaired, took them two weeks to repair it after having to get nasty several times, also came with after market alarm and remote start, they only had one key pad, when asked for a second one, told me they would get back to me, they never did, bought one from the manufacturer which cost me $65 and $40 to program, explained this to Jason Neil, the sales manager, which seemed to be my problem not his, only problem with him was his unprofessional attitude, fast forward barely two months, my engine light comes on, take it to the service department, egr valve and alternator both going bad, over $700 in repairs, attempt to speak to Jason and his assisant, both of them gave me an unprofessional attitude, basically tellin me oh well, was not asking dealership to absorb all costs for repairs but at least some, considering only had truck for two months, attitude seems to be when you drive off the lot, not their problem, was given the name and number of the general manager, Bob Neil, who amazingly would not take my calls, did I mention Bob is Jason's brother, so nothing would have been done anyway, curious with these wonderful atitudes and customer service, how much repeat business do they get