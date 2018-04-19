1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the market for a used pick-up, went to the dealership and found a Ram 1500, in good condition, the sales person, Wendy Nee was pleasant and helpful, received a good deal, but let's be serious no one is buying pick-ups due to gas prices, so what choice did they have, had to fight to get my car fax report, would not sign the deal until I saw it, there were no rips or tears in the upholstery when took it for a test drive, yet had one in driver's seat when leaving and Wendy even said happened while detailing the truck, had to fight and argue to get the seat repaired, took them two weeks to repair it after having to get nasty several times, also came with after market alarm and remote start, they only had one key pad, when asked for a second one, told me they would get back to me, they never did, bought one from the manufacturer which cost me $65 and $40 to program, explained this to Jason Neil, the sales manager, which seemed to be my problem not his, only problem with him was his unprofessional attitude, fast forward barely two months, my engine light comes on, take it to the service department, egr valve and alternator both going bad, over $700 in repairs, attempt to speak to Jason and his assisant, both of them gave me an unprofessional attitude, basically tellin me oh well, was not asking dealership to absorb all costs for repairs but at least some, considering only had truck for two months, attitude seems to be when you drive off the lot, not their problem, was given the name and number of the general manager, Bob Neil, who amazingly would not take my calls, did I mention Bob is Jason's brother, so nothing would have been done anyway, curious with these wonderful atitudes and customer service, how much repeat business do they get Read more