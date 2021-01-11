1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My car was serviced in Hudson Honda on (7/15/2017) for regular maintenance (oil, filter, differential fluid,..etc) When service work was done and my car was given back to me I realized that the bumper was broken and fog light was fallen into the space behind bumper and right side of the bumper was not in place and hanging on one side. (When I brought my car to Hudson Honda, right side of the bumper was a little bit lose, however, there was no broken part on the bumper or fog light. After the service the loose part was totally broken and Fog light was broken and fell behind). I reported this immediately while I was there. Mr. Michael. A. (Dispatcher/shop foreman) told in a very rude manner that "You damaged your car yourself, it is not damaged here" . Then someone offered checking the pictures of the car. They looked for the pictures of my car taken when I first brought in the morning. After 10 minutes Mr. M.A. , showed me a dark picture of a car (not sure if it is mine or not) saying that "here it is" which nothing was clearly seen because we were outside under the sun and Ipad screen was shining, the picture was dark. I asked him to show me the picture inside the building because the screen was shining and I was not able to see anything under the sun. When we entered in the building the picture mysteriously disappeared. Mr. Michael asked the service staff to find the picture again. I watched them navigating through all my car's pictures and they did not find any picture showing the broken part. Mr. Michael offended me and he said that "You deleted the picture" . I didn't even touch the tablet and service staff was holding it, How can I delete remotely a picture from an iPad that someone else is holding? I was speechless and so upset against this deceptive behavior. Then I asked Mr. M.A. who is his manager. He said the manager is not in the office and will be in the office on Monday. Then the manager came(! I think his name was Victor, not sure. ). He proposed that, Hudson Honda and I should share the expense because neither me, nor service staff accepted breaking the part. Regardless of his instruction Mr. M.A. gave me an invoice quote and he shamelessly said that Hudson Honda will not be paying anything as he said before. I felt disgust and I left that place with a broken bumper because I have no trust in this dealer. I reported this issue to the Honda and waiting for a resolution. Read more