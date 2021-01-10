DCH Montclair Acura
2nd Time's The Charm
by 10/01/2021on
Anthony was very helpful in getting me my new TLX. With the microchip shortages, I had to wait months for it be available, and then it got totaled in the flooding from the hurricane. I didn't know when I'd be able to get another one, but Anthony worked with his manager to find one at another dealer within a couple weeks.
Tony, Sandralie, Nancy, Al Reci & Anthony are the best!
by 03/16/2021on
From the first point of contact to the last point the process went smoothly. I would definitely recommend anyone to this dealer in the future.
Flawless
by 01/12/2021on
I arrived at 11 am sat with service tech immediately. We had a 5 minute conversation and my car went into the service bay.the car was serviced and washed in 1 hour and 10 minutes. Victor did exactly what he promised and you can't beat that.
Horrible
by 11/17/2020on
[non-permissible content removed]. I bought a porche there. There was a problem with vibration in the car that we felt during the test drive. They offer to take it to porsche to fix it before we pick up the car. It never happened. When I took it to porsche, it was a transfer case and they took care of it and problem was solved. When I pick up the car from dch I asked for evidence that the car was taken to porsche , none was available. The oil change light was on, I asked if that was taken care of. Sale person says yea. I asked for evidence, none was available. After i picked up the car from porsche, I tried calling for 3 days to try to speak to a manager, none will call me back.. sales person says he will call me to resolve, still nothing. I spent 600 to get car oil change and fix by porsche. It wasn't a deal killer for me but the way this company handel the situation is embarrassing.During the purchase, optional things like gap insurance and vehicle tracking, and nitrogen was added to my bill, which i was able to get some of it removed. They are very quick with promises to get the deal done but do not follow through. BEWARE! Not to mention, I still have not received my license plate It's been over 3 weeks. If it comes in, they want to charge me to send the plate to my address. It should have been covered under the out of state fee that i was charged.Money Hungry People at this dealership.
Pleasant and professional
by 09/01/2020on
I bought a used ILX from Fred at DCH Montclair Acura yesterday and had a great experience. Everyone at the dealership had a positive and professional attitude. I never got that feeling of being a “mark” that you get at some dealerships; none of their people have that slick salesperson vibe. All of the additional fees and charges (optional and otherwise) were clearly explained up front, they didn’t try to slip anything past me and they were very open to negotiating on price. I love my Acura so far and I’m very happy I got it from this dealer!
very nice experience with DCH Montclaire Acura
by 08/05/2020on
Paul Wong is very knowledgeable about the MDX, and quite nice during the negotiation process.
Excellent experience, highly recommend!
by 07/25/2020on
Our experience at Montclair Acura is always a positive one. Acura makes great cars, but the experience of buying or leasing starts at the dealership. Everyone there is very friendly and the facility is beautiful & well-maintained. It’s not your typical headache that car dealerships are known for. They work with you like adults until you reach the deal you’re looking for, no mind games. Paul Wong especially is a great associate to work with, a really nice guy & great at what he does. As long as we continue buying Acura, we’ll be getting them here.
Great personal service, but!
by 07/23/2020on
Right up front Victor was aces, he knew I had to pick uo the wife in two hours from my scheduled appointment. He did everything he could visiting service 5 times. All was good except 2 hours for 12k service and a tire patch. Waiting area helped but wife not happy.
Great experience
by 06/18/2020on
Tim, Hamad and Walter are straight shooters with down to earth, excellent service. I left my previous dealership for DCH Acura and am here to stay for all my vehicle needs from now on. They did not try to “sell” me anything. I told them what I wanted, they gave me a more than fair price (compared to Wayne and Denville I visited previously) and I was out with a beautiful 2020 Acura RDX that I am in love with. No tricks or gimmicks! They were also very attentive. They were busy, but somehow made me feel like I was the only one there! I will recommend this dealership to everyone I possibly can!
The best
by 06/18/2020on
Paul Wong and the rest of the team at DCH are amazing. Great deals and service all around.
Great service
by 04/14/2020on
Very helpful and kind throughout the process
Routine Maintenance
by 03/01/2020on
Satisfied with service, staff extremely helpful and courteous.
Bought a Pre-Owned RDX
by 01/16/2020on
The Montclair Acura dealership was the third one we visited --- and the one we bought at! Our sales manager, Keith Mickens, was personable, competent and truly helpful. He listened carefully to what we wanted and let us set the lead. No high pressure sales, which was wonderfully refreshing. He found us exactly what we wanted and made sure it was prepped to perfection. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy buyer
by 01/01/2020on
Great experience would recommend going to this dealership very honest upfront pricing and game playing or pressure tactics
Excellent buying experience
by 12/27/2019on
What a contrast with other dealers! Great price quote from the outset and fully honored with no gimmicks. Thousands better than other dealers. Friendly and knowledgeable sales people. Paul Wong was a pleasure to deal with. Second MDX in a row I purchased from them, and I will be back for the next one— even though they are an hour from my home.
Great Experince
by 09/26/2019on
The sales experience for my Certified vehicle was a great experience. Keith was great and did not use any sales pressure. I would highly recommend Keith and DCH Montclair Acura.
Mr. Mickens is the best!
by 03/07/2017on
I walked in Saturday and told Keith what I wanted. He went to the back. Three minutes later he drove up in this GMC ACADIA truck! I fell in love at first site! Wonder service from a wonderful man.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very easy going
by 01/01/2017on
When trading in a vehicle to purchase a new vehicle, it can be very difficult. But my experience with DCH Montclair Acura, they made the transaction go smoothly. They worked with me and gave me the best possible deal and made sure that I was comfortable. Usually when you go to a dealership, it feels like a pack of wolves ready to pounce on you ! At DCH Montclair Acura, the experience was pleasant. I walked away very content and would recommend this dealership for your future vehicle.
Great Experience
by 11/30/2016on
I would highly recommend this dealership, there is truly a great feel throughout the dealership. There is no pressure and they explain everything upfront, no pressure. I worked with Lora Moore and she really took her time going over the 2017 MDX with me and made the whole process enjoyable. Jaime Borja went over my paperwork with me and once again took his time, explaining my paperwork and I did end up taking some of the additional protection for my new MDX. They have a great team and everyone was extremely nice to work with.
Always great experience~! There's a reason why I came back.
by 11/28/2016on
Acura has been choice of the brand for our family and DCH has provided great services and experiences that no other dealers can provide. Harry from DCH has provided hassle free experience with great recommendations where I was able to purchase brand new RDX with best pricing that any dealer can provide. Before going to DCH, I have stopped by other dealer near my house but it was not the same experience that I have received from Harry. (I should have just went straight to DCH.) It was definitely worth the drive to go to DCH. With Harry's professional expertise, whole car purchasing experience was like a breeze. And we were able to see a new NSX as a bonus~! As it turns out, Harry is only one of the two professionals that can sell NSX in the dealer. That shows how much experience Harry has in the field. Without hesitation, I highly recommend to go see Harry if you are planning to purchase your next Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 11/28/2016on
Had a great car buying experience. I bought a used 2010 TSX and was given the vip treatment as if i was buying a new NSX. Annabel assisted me in the car buying process and I have to say it was the most stress free buying experience. Not once did I feel rushed into something or feel as if i had to have on a pokerface. Hamad finalized the paperwork and he also took the time to talk about my finance options without me feeling lost. I would definitely recommend this dealer to family & friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
