[non-permissible content removed]. I bought a porche there. There was a problem with vibration in the car that we felt during the test drive. They offer to take it to porsche to fix it before we pick up the car. It never happened. When I took it to porsche, it was a transfer case and they took care of it and problem was solved. When I pick up the car from dch I asked for evidence that the car was taken to porsche , none was available. The oil change light was on, I asked if that was taken care of. Sale person says yea. I asked for evidence, none was available. After i picked up the car from porsche, I tried calling for 3 days to try to speak to a manager, none will call me back.. sales person says he will call me to resolve, still nothing. I spent 600 to get car oil change and fix by porsche. It wasn't a deal killer for me but the way this company handel the situation is embarrassing.During the purchase, optional things like gap insurance and vehicle tracking, and nitrogen was added to my bill, which i was able to get some of it removed. They are very quick with promises to get the deal done but do not follow through. BEWARE! Not to mention, I still have not received my license plate It's been over 3 weeks. If it comes in, they want to charge me to send the plate to my address. It should have been covered under the out of state fee that i was charged.Money Hungry People at this dealership. Read more