5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is our second car which we have purchased from this dealership. The salespeople are knowledgeable and quite helpful. Because of supply chain delays through the pandemic they made sure to update us with phone calls with any information we would find useful. All cars on occasion need service. Quality’s service department is the best. All people are knowledgeable and take the time to explain anything which might be out of the ordinary. Quality as a Ford dealership and service are the best! Read more