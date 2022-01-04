Skip to main content
Quality Auto Mall

55 Rte 17, Rutherford, NJ 07070
Today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Quality Auto Mall

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(107)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customers

by Happy customers on 04/01/2022

This is our third car with Quality Automation our sales guy Paul is awsome!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
107 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership!

by Happy customer on 01/27/2022

This is our second car which we have purchased from this dealership. The salespeople are knowledgeable and quite helpful. Because of supply chain delays through the pandemic they made sure to update us with phone calls with any information we would find useful. All cars on occasion need service. Quality’s service department is the best. All people are knowledgeable and take the time to explain anything which might be out of the ordinary. Quality as a Ford dealership and service are the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service!

by Clarkie810 on 05/03/2021

Carlos, in the service department, was amazing! He was kind, knowledgeable, friendly and made my visit awesome! I had to go in for a recall on my 2020 Edge. From the minute I called to schedule my appointment to Carlos greeting me when I got there to drop car off he was fast, efficient and friendly! I will always bring my Edge back to Quality Auto for any future services and that is because of my experience with Carlos!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quiklane Is Quick!

by Buzzcut9 on 12/29/2020

Brought my car in and expected to leave it overnight. Not so, they took care of me right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by ayygee1 on 04/20/2020

Just to say that all went great in a timely manner. The staff was very professional and helpful with social distancing because of Covid-19. Very happy and satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service. Awesome facility

by Igotthecar on 01/17/2019

I always use their Quick Express Service for my oil changes. I know that I could go closer to home, but I love the accountability. Service is always great and the staff are extremely friendly. The free coffee isn't bad either:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good quality

by Annemarie on 01/15/2019

I am always pleased with the quality of work and the friendly atmosphere. I drive out from City Island in the Beinx to get my car serviced at Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love the service

by tash2dar on 10/16/2018

I was in to have an oil change on my 2016 Ford Fusion. From the service person meeting me in the parking lot to the service person greeting me as I walked in followed by taking care of me while I was there and last but not least the cashier who handled my payment - everyone was pleasant, polite and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceeded my expectations

by Myescape13 on 10/09/2018

Everything went great. In and out quickly. Exceeded my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

cat repairs

by 1duke13 on 10/08/2018

Never had a problem with work done fast and would buy more cars from them also great dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love Quality

by Ivette731 on 10/06/2018

I love bringing my ford fusion to Quality. I have been to many different places but Quality has been my best experience. I refuse to take my car anywhere else, thanks for your amazing service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great repair service

by 1duke13 on 09/07/2018

never had a problem they always gave me the best service and found problems that i did not even know great service for sure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by moegeemack on 08/28/2018

excellent service low wait time friendly and pleasant

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very Satisfy

by alex0656 on 08/23/2018

Very professionals and speedy service. Great job gentlemen...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Timely service

by GaryF2018 on 08/06/2018

I went to the service area without an appointment and was out within an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy with Quality Ford, Rutherford, NJ

by FordHappy on 07/24/2018

I had service done on my Flex and my husband bought a 2018 Escape SE the same day. Service & salesman were extremely helpful. Can't say enough good things about Alan in Service & Ross in Sales. Thank you Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall and repair

by bronzefire on 07/04/2018

I brought in my car for a recall and was advised by Al. He was thorough and I felt comfortable with the work that had to be done. He even made me aware of another recall on my vehicle which was good to know. I make a point of bringing my car to Quality Ford since they are experts on my Ford Fusion Thank for you continuing to provide the rest service you do! Sincerely, Camille Savia

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Prompt and courteous service.

by Bills1338 on 05/07/2018

I had a climate control problem with my 2013 Ford Explorer. One side blew constant hot air no matter what the setting. It was repaired while I waited and for a price I expected. Prompt courteous service always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent experience as usual.

by calabari on 04/10/2018

The service writer, Alan, is top shelf. The service tech wasted no time, they got me in and out in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The reason I purchased my car there

by mleiderman on 01/09/2018

Outstanding service done on time and for the price quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service!

by babsk87 on 01/08/2018

I have a 2017 Ford Fusion. I went to have it serviced since I have over !4,500 miles. The service was excellent. I was in and out within an hour after work. I got there at 4! I always go to Quality Auto Mall for all my car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
