I brought in my car for a recall and was advised by Al. He was thorough and I felt comfortable with the work that had to be done. He even made me aware of another recall on my vehicle which was good to know. I make a point of bringing my car to Quality Ford since they are experts on my Ford Fusion Thank for you continuing to provide the rest service you do! Sincerely, Camille Savia Read more