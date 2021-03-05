Quality Auto Mall
Customer Reviews of Quality Auto Mall
Excellent service!
by 05/03/2021on
Carlos, in the service department, was amazing! He was kind, knowledgeable, friendly and made my visit awesome! I had to go in for a recall on my 2020 Edge. From the minute I called to schedule my appointment to Carlos greeting me when I got there to drop car off he was fast, efficient and friendly! I will always bring my Edge back to Quality Auto for any future services and that is because of my experience with Carlos!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quiklane Is Quick!
by 12/29/2020on
Brought my car in and expected to leave it overnight. Not so, they took care of me right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and tire rotation
by 04/20/2020on
Just to say that all went great in a timely manner. The staff was very professional and helpful with social distancing because of Covid-19. Very happy and satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service. Awesome facility
by 01/17/2019on
I always use their Quick Express Service for my oil changes. I know that I could go closer to home, but I love the accountability. Service is always great and the staff are extremely friendly. The free coffee isn't bad either:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good quality
by 01/15/2019on
I am always pleased with the quality of work and the friendly atmosphere. I drive out from City Island in the Beinx to get my car serviced at Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love the service
by 10/16/2018on
I was in to have an oil change on my 2016 Ford Fusion. From the service person meeting me in the parking lot to the service person greeting me as I walked in followed by taking care of me while I was there and last but not least the cashier who handled my payment - everyone was pleasant, polite and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceeded my expectations
by 10/09/2018on
Everything went great. In and out quickly. Exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
cat repairs
by 10/08/2018on
Never had a problem with work done fast and would buy more cars from them also great dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love Quality
by 10/06/2018on
I love bringing my ford fusion to Quality. I have been to many different places but Quality has been my best experience. I refuse to take my car anywhere else, thanks for your amazing service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great repair service
by 09/07/2018on
never had a problem they always gave me the best service and found problems that i did not even know great service for sure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 08/28/2018on
excellent service low wait time friendly and pleasant
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Satisfy
by 08/23/2018on
Very professionals and speedy service. Great job gentlemen...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timely service
by 08/06/2018on
I went to the service area without an appointment and was out within an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Quality Ford, Rutherford, NJ
by 07/24/2018on
I had service done on my Flex and my husband bought a 2018 Escape SE the same day. Service & salesman were extremely helpful. Can't say enough good things about Alan in Service & Ross in Sales. Thank you Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall and repair
by 07/04/2018on
I brought in my car for a recall and was advised by Al. He was thorough and I felt comfortable with the work that had to be done. He even made me aware of another recall on my vehicle which was good to know. I make a point of bringing my car to Quality Ford since they are experts on my Ford Fusion Thank for you continuing to provide the rest service you do! Sincerely, Camille Savia
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt and courteous service.
by 05/07/2018on
I had a climate control problem with my 2013 Ford Explorer. One side blew constant hot air no matter what the setting. It was repaired while I waited and for a price I expected. Prompt courteous service always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience as usual.
by 04/10/2018on
The service writer, Alan, is top shelf. The service tech wasted no time, they got me in and out in no time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The reason I purchased my car there
by 01/09/2018on
Outstanding service done on time and for the price quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 01/08/2018on
I have a 2017 Ford Fusion. I went to have it serviced since I have over !4,500 miles. The service was excellent. I was in and out within an hour after work. I got there at 4! I always go to Quality Auto Mall for all my car needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 12/30/2017on
Everything was good! Wait time, service, and price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 12/13/2017on
Service at the Quality Auto Mall is second to none. Service Manager, Alan Kologrivov is a honest and knowledgeable man which I learned to respect. Alan advises you when something wrong is discovered during the service visit and does not push to sell you things you don't want or need. This is a completely satisfying experience unlike those experiences I have had with other dealerships. In a year or so I will be replacing my wife and my car and Quality Auto Mall will be on the top of my list to visit mainly due to their excellent, honest and reliable Service Department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes