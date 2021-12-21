World Volkswagen of Neptune
Great dealer, smooth transaction.
2022 Tiguan R-Line
by 10/19/2021on
Good dealership. Relaxed buying experience and easy going staff. Alyse and Nico did a nice job. They texted and emailed me detailed price breakdowns quickly without a hassle. Even with low overall inventory all over, within a few days they swapped out one of their cars for a Tiguan in Maryland and let us know as soon as it was confirmed to be delivered to them. No pressure to buy after the test drive; no long hours in the dealership or finance office. Easy process. Recommend them to others.
Love our new 2022 Passat!
by 10/17/2021on
Nico made buying our new 2022 Passat simple and easy. We feel we got an excellent deal. Everybody involved was great. We've now bought our last several cars from World Volkswagen and always felt we got a good deal. Highly recommend World Volkswagen!
Excellent Sales and Service
by 05/09/2021on
I spent a month looking for a used car and had just come off of a bad experience with another dealership. My experience at World Volkswagon changed my thoughts about car buying. I worked with both Victoria and Sal and they were both so very nice and understand and easy going. They answered all of my questions and were honest. I would buy from World Volkswagon again.
Smooth Ride
by 02/19/2021on
A co-worker, who was happy with their used car purchase, suggested I look for a car here. When I arrived, Michael Carr greeted me and quickly retrieved the car I came to test drive. I wanted a day or two to decide if I wanted the car and was pleasantly surprised that I wasn't pressured to decide that day. Two days later I returned to test drive a different car which Mike had ready when I arrived. I decided to purchase this car and Mike worked to get to a price I felt comfortable with. Mike was pleasant throughout and though he was busy, made me feel like a valued customer. Be aware that the parking is very limited. I had to leave and ride around the block because there was nowhere to park at first. Maybe that will be improved in the future.
Above and beyond!
by 01/27/2021on
We had a wonderful easy buying experience! The customer care and attention to detail was exceptional. I highly recommend this dealership! Justin and Nico were awesome. They made the whole experience super enjoyable!
Great experience
by 12/24/2020on
We had a great experience at World VW. Nico and Isaac made car buying easy!
Horrible manager and poor folllw up
by 12/10/2020on
This is a copy and paste of my initial review. Sharing to this site. TL;DR: Poor follow up from salesman and manager, truck battery dead, cost me 4 hours and $160. Avoid if they provide this level of customer service. Will update if World tries and makes it right. EDIT: It is now over a week later, 12.10.2020, management has yet to reach out to me. I had to contact the manager, Dylan, yesterday and after everything that's transpired, he says he can't remember who I am or the ram that I bought from them(they're a vw dealer). Great customer service as expressed before, well either way, he messed up the paperwork on my loan. Because he messed up on one letter, I had to go through my bank to make the proper changes needed so that I could finalize my loan. Once again, at this point I am out $160, they've wasted over 4 hours of my time for the intial pick up, Dylan failed to fill out my paperwork properly, and now that think about it, Dylan and the salesman never apologized, they just made up excuses. No one has yet to say " I'm sorry, we messed up". Absolutely ridiculous. I bought a 2015 Ram 1500 from this dealership and so far have had a poor experience. Their customer assistant sent me an email asking how the experience went and what they could do better. Below is a copy and paste. "Yes, lots could have been done better. First, the car was supposed to be ready for pick up today at 8 am, but no one knew where the keys were. Luckily one of the service guys found the keys right before the sales team came in at 9 am. Second, the truck had a bad battery, that was played off as having a light left on. The battery needed to be jumped when I test drove it and it was dead at pick up. What would have happened if i went along with the excuse that someone just left the light on? I didn't accept their excuse and the service dept confirmed my doubts - a bad battery. Third, magically delivery is an option now? After this bs with the battery and missing keys. I spent $160 on an uber to get to your location. The salesman was aware that I lived far away, the manager was aware that I lived far away and they never offered delivery until this whole thing started going downhill. Fourth, service was shotty. Two guys back there were great, a guy with large earring holes and one with dark hair with a gray hoodie. The short guy with red hair was very dismissive and had poor non verbal cues - he refused to look at me as I was talking to him and really didn't seem to care. The paperwork was signed on 11.30, pick up was for this morning, 12.01, at 8 am. You've wasted 4 hours of my time this morning. How is that appropriate? I told manager, Dylan, that salesman and managers really don't care after the paperwork is signed, to which he said it wasn't the case there. I had to waste my time and push for a battery, World VW is clearly another poorly ran dealership with shady people. My truck should have been delivered to my house and as a customer, I should have never had to push back as much as I did after the paperwork was signed." Management, you have my number so you can contact me whenever you want.
2020 Atlas Cross Sport
by 11/10/2020on
I leased an Atlas Cross Sport from World VW last week, Although the car I wanted was not on their lot, Steve Milano & the World VW team located the Atlas Cross Sport with the color & options I requested and had it delivered to the World lot, The appointment process, test drive, ease of purchase was outstanding, I recommend World VW, Steve Milano did a great job!
Best purchase experience ever!
by 07/05/2020on
I owned a GTI with 110,000 miles and I had a turbo/waste gait issue. John in service was incredibly helpful and proposed several options. I asked about using the car as a trade for a new Jetta. They gave me a very generous and accurate trade value. Justin the GM handled my deal with a very fair price on the new vehicle and I was on the road in 2 1/2 hours start to finish. Finance was great as they explained everything with no pressure. Even Earl, who has worked at the store for 20 years stayed a few minutes late to make sure everything was OK. Best experience in my life! I highly recommend World VW!
Very Good Dealership
by 12/03/2019on
I had a great experience at World Volkswagen. It was pressure free and no hassle car buying. Dean was very knowledgeable and helpful before and after I bought a brand new Tiguan. I love this vehicle and would recommend World Volkswagen to everyone.
Great Experience
by 04/28/2019on
World VW made leasing a new car an enjoyable and easy process. My sales person Dylan could not have done more a great job!
Excellent CPO Experience
by 03/30/2019on
Really nice buying experience at World Volkswagen buying a CPO Touareg TDI. Knowledgeable sales and financing team. I pressure tactics. Salesperson Joseph Scarpino made the process a pleasure. Would happily buy another car from this dealer. Recommended.
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/30/2019on
World VW has never disappointed me in the 15+ years I have been going to them for car purchases and service. Joe Scarpino is the best salesperson. He is thorough and really takes time with his customers. From management through service and sales, World VW is amazing!
Fantastic Experience!!
by 09/23/2018on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from World Volkswagen. Joe was wonderful to work with. He was extremely helpful and made the entire experience fantastic! He answered all my questions, made recommendations and explained the entire process. Steven helped me review all paperwork and payment. He clearly explained each step and answered any questions I had. I couldnt have asked for a better experience.
Great Experience
by 09/18/2018on
Last Thursday I called in reference to the Tiguan SE 4 motion and spoke with Dean. He was very helpful and so I told him I would be over to them in a little while. Got there at 7:25. Dean was busy with another customer so Dylan stepped in to help me. Very friendly and personable guy. Took me on a test drive and showed me some of the car features. I was sold but I had to we had to figure out a price. Dylan and his sales manager helped me to get a fair trade value and we negotiated a fair final price. Finished my deal with Steve and he finalized my deal gave me a fair price on GAP insurance and wheel and tire insurance. After, everything was complete and I took delivery of the vehicle I realized that they had already given me some accessories at no charge such as rubber floor mats, trunk liner, trunk blocks and road side assistance kit. Next day, I realized I had left my ezpass in my old car. Called Dylan and left a message about my issue. He called back let me know he retrieved my ezpass. I told him I would be by Saturday to get it and to also talk about seat covers for my back seat. Saturday, when I came in I met with Dylan and he gave my ezpass and took me to his sales manager about the seat covers. Sales manager was great and told me he would cover the seat covers. All in all my experience with World Volkswagen of Neptune has been my best car buying experience ever. Thank you for your great service.
Excellent Not-pushy Sales
by 09/07/2018on
I researched cars. Decided what type of vehicle I wanted. Found it at the dealer. When I called about the car I chose it had already been sold. The person I spoke with was very nice and told me there were more options on the lot. My husband and I drove there a half an hour before closing on a Saturday. Robert Desantis asked if he could help me and he did! An hour later I left there with the car I wanted. My husband said nothing until we left and could not believe how easy, professional and quick the entire process was.
Ease and efficiency
by 08/27/2018on
Dylan got me into the exact car that I wanted For the price that felt most comfortable! He was patient and very knowledgeable. He understood that I didnt want to take all day making a deal and he took every step to make the experience enjoyable!
Happy Daughter!
by 07/31/2018on
Thank you to World VW and especially Bob Desantis! You are hands down the nicest and easiest auto salesperson I've ever dealt with! So personable and absolutely no pressure. My daughter was looking for a used car after her bug was totaled as a result of being rear ended. We were give the opportunity to walk around the lot at our leisure without that feeling of being stalked. She found her dream car and it worked within our budget! Steve in finance was extremely helpful in ensuring we had an extended warranty and gap insurance (something that the last VW dealer failed to offer and as a result, a major financial loss for us with a total loss). My daughter's less than happy summer is a lot brighter now! Thank you Bob and World VW!
All Star World VW
by 04/30/2018on
Sometimes buying a pre-owned car is like going to the dentist but with World VW it is the exact opposite. From the moment I spoke to Dylan Amos on the phone, I felt comfortable right away to schedule a visit. Dylan even had Luis pick me up from my home instead of getting on an Uber. The whole process was smooth, no unnecessary purchases were pushed: from the credit application to financials, all the way to explaining the cars' features. I drove away happy and extremely satisfied that I got a good deal and best of all, thankful for the pleasant experience which did not turn out to be a dentist' visit at all. I will highly recommend World VW to friends looking for new or pre-owned cars.
The team had the right car for my need
by 05/03/2017on
Finding a Manual car in CPO programs is a difficult task. But once i called up World VW after a quick check on their inventory. it was as smooth as it can get. Joshua was helpful with the test drive of the vehicle and respected the fact that I was researching for the right car at the right price for me. The details of the car as well as the VIP services were explained very well. They provided ballpark numbers on monthly payouts and were ready to take my CU instead of financing, though at the end I went ahead and took the finance they were offering
