Customer Reviews of Lexus of Cherry Hill
7th car and counting. Always a pleasure
01/18/2022
Attention to detail and flexible with customer needs
Good service experience.
02/18/2022
Courteous, professional service. Nice accommodations while awaiting maintenance check.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dead battery fixed
02/08/2022
My 2012 original battery died. AAA jump started it and Lexus of Cherry Hill kindly squeezed me in and solved my problems!! Thank you, Jennifer for telling me to come right over and to Fred for handling the service once I arrived.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service applause
01/13/2022
I have been dealing with Lexus service fir 10 years and applaud Jaimie service representative and the service team for addressing service issues with my cars. Great to work with and would recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service of my ES350
12/29/2021
High quality service, completed on time, car was returned in very clean condition. Overall, extremely satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Still Getting it Right!
12/04/2021
I have been taking my NX to Cherry Hill Lexus since purchasing new. That’s 5.8 years. Will keep going here until they get it wrong which they obviously haven’t as yet. They are efficient and I have had no complaints. I feel assured that my vehicle has been attended to with care and that the service is done correctly. They know their vehicles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Experience with sale rep Alex Wong
11/17/2021
Alex was very professional and friendly. My experience at cherry hill Lexus dealer is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Experience with Clenton the sales rep
10/23/2021
Clenton the sales rep was very professional and courteous. He made the experience of buying this new car very pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Careless attitude
10/22/2021
Very poor service and careless attitude from sales to top management.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Service with Birthday Freshen Up
08/03/2021
Efficient car drop-off process for check-in. Good service with complimentary clean and Birthday freshen up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Repeat customer
07/22/2021
I switched to Lexus of Cherry Hill for a variety of reasons from Pennsylvania dealerships. My personal experience and satisfaction with their universal service and business ethics remains excellent. As a long-term Lexus owner, I would encourage anyone interested in a purchase or lease to compare prices and customer service protocols prior to making any final decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Unprofessional & Incompetent
06/22/2021
I took my 2006 LX 470 here for the first (and last) time yesterday for routine service. What an unfortunate mistake. I am the second owner of my LX 470, a truck that spent many years with its first owners in the Hamptons. All of the original service stickers were neatly stacked on the windshield, along with the ones I’ve accumulated from Lexus of Edison. When I got back into my car after service, I was completely horrified to find that the service folks at Lexus of Cherry Hill took it upon themselves to remove all of the original stickers from my windshield. I could not possibly be more upset over such an ignorant move. If the team at Lexus of Cherry Hill truly respected cars and the value of 15 years’ worth of stickers intentionally saved on the windshield of a car, this would have never happened. Alas, their incompetent team took it upon themselves to remove them. As an intense motor head who knows the value of the evidence of consistent services from the original owner, I’m beyond upset and horrified that these original stickers are now gone forever. I will certainly never be going to this dealer ever again and would never recommend it to another Lexus owner.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Service is simply the best! Thank you Shannon!
04/08/2021
I can’t say enough great things about the service at Lexus of Cherry Hill. My service consultant Shannon has always gone above and beyond. Even when I decided to try out other vehicle brands - the service could never compare to Lexus of Cherry Hill and my consultant Shannon- the main reason I traded in my vehicle to return to Lexus. Thank you !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Smooth purchase
03/23/2021
Easy to deal with, smooth buying process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service review
03/17/2021
Excellent service. Service personnel were friendly prompt courteous and professional. The dealership has a text messaging appointment and follow up. All in all just a very high-level well oiled machine. Have use them for many many years. I’m very comfortable with them and would not switch to any other dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
ES 350 2012
03/16/2021
All service is high quality. Everything is performed correctly the first time. Owned this car for 9 years and never had to return after service or a repair. Appointment scheduling is done easily online. Waiting room is clean and comfortable. Service advisors are professional. Pricing can be a little higher than other centers. You pay for the quality.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lexus service review
03/08/2021
Great service as always, I would and had highly recommend your services, everyone’s happy with my recommendation #team Lexus, #Winner...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
poor customer service
01/20/2020
I got a new phone and it would not hook up to my car so I called Lexus Cherry Hill and my first call they transfered me to service and it just rang and rang. Called back and they transfered me and spoke to a gentleman and he tried to walk me through hooking my phone up. Was not successful and asked if can you come to Cherry Hill. I said yes do I need an apt he said no we are here til 8 pm. Rode an 1/2 to the Cherry Hill and I get there and the receptionist had very poor customer service She said have a seat and we will try to fit you in and she had no idea how long I would have to wait because I didn't have an apt. I explained it's a 5 min fix and she didn't want to hear it. So a gentleman Darryl Newman came up to me and said I may be able to help you. He want to my car deleted the old phone and hooked up my new one within less then 5 mins. When I went back in to customer service to get my battery replaced in my remote the receptionist was talking to another employee about me and I intervened and said don't worry it was fixed within 5 mins. So Darryl thank you for your service. This is my 5th Lexus only bought from Cherry Hill one time and now I know why. I think she needs to find a new job because her customer service skills suck. Oh by the way she went to her general manager and told her that I had to wait and they could not help me right away. So who knows how long they would have had me sitting there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great Experience!
12/28/2019
Thank you to the entire Lexus of Cherry Hill Team! The great customer service I received by far exceeded any other car sales experiences that I have ever had in the past! Darryl Newman, Master Sales Consultant, and Jack McCartney, Finance Director, were extremely knowledgeable, and very thorough in explaining everything as it related to my purchase. Overall, the entire staff team was extremely friendly and helpful; this was a great pressure-free buying experience. I highly recommend this dealership! I love my new car! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Lexus Lease
07/13/2018
My experience at Cherry Hill Lexus was amazing. I had been dreading the thought of negotiating a deal on a car, but from the moment I walked in, I never even felt like a customer. From the start, the process was smooth and easy. I never felt pressured, and I know I got a great deal. Damion and the staff at Lexis worked with my husband and I to help us get the best deal for everyone. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone interested in purchasing or leasing a new Lexus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience
06/25/2018
Wonderful experience start to finish. Damion was incredibly nice and helpful throughout the process, as were Chuck and the rest of the sales management. And they even had a play area to keep my kids occupied which my wife and I were very thankful for. We left very satisfied with our beautiful new RX350L
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments