1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I got a new phone and it would not hook up to my car so I called Lexus Cherry Hill and my first call they transfered me to service and it just rang and rang. Called back and they transfered me and spoke to a gentleman and he tried to walk me through hooking my phone up. Was not successful and asked if can you come to Cherry Hill. I said yes do I need an apt he said no we are here til 8 pm. Rode an 1/2 to the Cherry Hill and I get there and the receptionist had very poor customer service She said have a seat and we will try to fit you in and she had no idea how long I would have to wait because I didn't have an apt. I explained it's a 5 min fix and she didn't want to hear it. So a gentleman Darryl Newman came up to me and said I may be able to help you. He want to my car deleted the old phone and hooked up my new one within less then 5 mins. When I went back in to customer service to get my battery replaced in my remote the receptionist was talking to another employee about me and I intervened and said don't worry it was fixed within 5 mins. So Darryl thank you for your service. This is my 5th Lexus only bought from Cherry Hill one time and now I know why. I think she needs to find a new job because her customer service skills suck. Oh by the way she went to her general manager and told her that I had to wait and they could not help me right away. So who knows how long they would have had me sitting there. Read more