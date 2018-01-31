Burns Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Burns Hyundai
GREAT SALES DEPARTMENT
by 01/31/2018on
! have just recently purchased my ninth car from the Burns Buick\ GMC dealership.Our salesman Don Harrison is one of the hardest working salesman I have ever had. When Im looking for a car I call him and tell him what Im looking for and when I get there he has two or three ready to show. I dont like spending hours at the dealership. So when I make my choice I leave. When I return the car and paperwork are ready and waiting. 15 minutes and I'm out of there. Burns service department is also top notch with great communication between them and the sales department. Every department works together with the concerns of the customer. Unfortunately' this past month we also had to deal with the collision r department. Mike in that department is fantastic to keeping the customer informed of the daily progress of the repair. with text and phone calls you know exactly when your repair will be finished. I would recommend Burns Buick\ GMC to anyone. We look forward to our next purchase.
Thank you
by 10/19/2017on
I was in a major car accident two weeks prior to my purchase. I previously leased the totaled car from Burns Hynday and thought i would look into a new one. As you can imagine, i was very distraught over the accident (2016 elantra) and now having to begin the whole car buying process over again. Ryan, our sales manager, was a welcomed addition to an otherwise stressful situation. He made my daughter and myself feel like a valued customer, not just a sale. We highly recommend Ryan. I have had bad experiences with dealership salespeople in the past, and I am so grateful to say this was not one of those. We could not have been treated better. We are now in 2018 elantra and couldn't be happier with our new vehicle. So, thank you Hyundai for your awesome staff and customer care experience.
BEST Hyundai dealership in So. Jersey!
by 10/19/2017on
My first Hyundai was bought sometime in 2010. It was a CPO 2007 SanteFe purchased at turnersville hyundai. When it came time to trade up in early 2014, I went back there for a CPO 2013 SantaFe. A few months later the same sales rep helped me out of my money pit BMW and into a 2014 Veloster R-Spec. A few months before this survey, I went back there as a loyal owner of multiple Hyundai's to trade up my veloster for a newer model. They "couldn't help me" because THEY had no veloster turbo's, which is specifically what I wanted. After being upset I couldn't get a newer veloster turbo, I took it upon myself to put in Zip codes for neighboring states on hyundaiusa.com's inventory search and found EXACTLY the car I wanted in Long Island City, NY - about 100mi away. I decided not to go to turnersville and instead go to Burns, who had been the dealership I had most of my service done at (and way WAY friendlier than turnersville). Well, I went there basically to just find out if they could possibly help me with my situation and within 48hrs I got to drive home in my new Veloster Turbo! They went out of their way to get me what I wanted, all the way from NY. The sales rep that worked with me actually picked up the car himself for me! Everyone I spoke with there, especially my sales rep never said NO. They were always positive, friendly, and very willing to go out of their way to make me happy. As someone who will be buying only hyundai's in the future, I know now to always go to Burns Hyundai for the best possible treatment and assistance where no request I made was considered unreasonable or too much bother.
BUYER BEWARE - STAY AWAY FROM BURNS HYUNDAI SALES TEAM!
by 09/02/2016on
I have been a loyal Hyundai customer since the day I purchased my vehicle - I've referred two people to the dealership and have always had my car serviced there. When it was time for my lease end buyout, I assumed that with a top-tier credit score and brand loyalty, things would go smoothly. It couldn't have been further in the other direction. I was told by sales that my car was worth approximately $8,000 less than what I signed on my lease agreement. Then, I was told that it'd be very unlikely that I would be able to get financing for the car and that if I wanted financing, I'd have to put down $5,000 and get a rate of 9.xx% (with a credit score in the 800's? really?). This process took several hours on Friday 8/26. On the following Monday I returned to the dealership with a check from my credit union only to be told that this wouldn't be acceptable due to the terms set forth by the credit union. I was told that my only option would be to roll bad debt into a new vehicle, further harming my financial situation with the car. I was offered a base model Genesis in the high $600's per month or a Sonata in the high $500's. Nonsensical. This process took several hours. I returned to the dealership on Tuesday, and basically had to start from square one (I assumed that since I had been there twice, my file would be on hand for the sales staff to review; I was wrong again). The entire buyout process took more than three hours to complete, with multiple sales staff and finance managers popping in and out of the meeting to help other customers. Being in the sales industry myself, I was appalled at the complete disregard that they had for the fact that I work on a non-salary commission basis, and I had missed approximately 8-10 working hours over this buyout. I felt as though the sales team couldn't care less about completing my transaction once they knew that I wasn't going to buy a new car. Burns Hyundai - GET IT TOGETHER - I will NEVER refer another friend, family member or client to your establishment because I wouldn't want them to go through the horrible experience I had. Learn from your service department and PUT YOUR CUSTOMERS' NEEDS FIRST (it goes a long way, trust me, I'm in sales myself).
A Little Long...but Worth The Wait!!
by 07/31/2016on
We ended up buying a Hyundai Accent. The salesman worked with us trying different approaches to get the best financing deal. We were there almost 8 hours but they provided us with water and crackers and it really did help. We had Ed Diamonte (something like that) and he was very friendly and helpful. He was new and he had to have a fellow employee come over a couple times, but we understand what it's like and had no problems. We are very happy with the car and the service.
Time and money well spent!!
by 12/01/2015on
I purchased a 2016 Hyundai Sonata from Doug George. He and the entire Burns staff has been wonderful through the entire experience. It is not the first time I've purchased a vehicle from Burns, and obviously, it's not the last!! I recommend anyone who dreads purchasing a car, to stop by and see the staff at Burns, it may change your outlook!!
Overpriced
by 09/27/2012on
Burns was the highest quote of all the online quotes I received. They subsequently refused to come off their inflated online price quote.
Great buying experence
by 05/21/2012on
the buying experence at Burns Hyundai the best I have ever had at any dealership. The sales people are very knowledgeable about all the models offered. No pressure during the whole time spent in the buyng process. I would recommend Burns to anyone.
MichaelR Veloster
by 05/20/2012on
The whole experience at Burns Hyundai was great. No pressure and salesperson (Jimmy) always got back to me really fast. They explained everything about the car before I left the lot. I love my new car and will surely buy from them next time.
Great place
by 05/07/2012on
I purchased a Hyundai Sonata at Burns. It was a nice easy experience. I got a terrific price, the salesman Andrew Chinichi was frendly and professional. I would recommend Burns Hyundai and Andrew to everyone who is looking for a new Hyundai
Great shopping and buying experience!
by 01/11/2012on
My sister bought a new Santa Fe from this dealership, so I contacted them about a new Tucson. Got contacted by their internet department right away. I was able to get a price quote and a trade-in estimate within an hour...the girl I worked with was awesome! When I went to the dealership, I was introduced to Andrew...this guy really knew all about the product and answered every question. I'm on a tight budget and didn't think I'd be able to get a new Tucson, but the whole team was amazing...Bill, the Finance guy explained different ways to keep my payment low and it all worked! This dealership is amazing...looks brand new! There must have been 10 people in there buying cars the night I was there. PS...they seem to have alot of women salespeople, too...a really nice place!
nasty magmt.
by 12/19/2011on
burns hyundai plays every car dealer trick in the book ... and then some .
Exellent internet department
by 10/10/2009on
I did an extensive search for a veracruz throughout the tristate/new england region. I found that the internet department (particularly Penny- manager) was the most helpful and patient of the 15+ dealerships I worked with. She took time searching other states/regions for the particular trim model and options I was looking for while not wasting my time insisting on me visiting the showroom for further details and price negotiations. I reside ~1.5 hrs from their dealership and work 80+ hrs/wk. She understood that I would make the trip if she could provide the car and price that I wanted. While most dealership internet departments tell you they will get back to you with inventory/pricing information shortly- and then not hear from them for two days or not at all- she actually came through, responding to many requests in a very timely manner- almost immediately. She was ultmately able to offer an extremely competitive price with the details I requested in a fourth amount of the time. I also received phone calls from two different sales managers ensuring that everything that could be done during this process was being done. I would recommend her and this dealership to anyone local and even those who do their research and are willing to travel.
