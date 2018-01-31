1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been a loyal Hyundai customer since the day I purchased my vehicle - I've referred two people to the dealership and have always had my car serviced there. When it was time for my lease end buyout, I assumed that with a top-tier credit score and brand loyalty, things would go smoothly. It couldn't have been further in the other direction. I was told by sales that my car was worth approximately $8,000 less than what I signed on my lease agreement. Then, I was told that it'd be very unlikely that I would be able to get financing for the car and that if I wanted financing, I'd have to put down $5,000 and get a rate of 9.xx% (with a credit score in the 800's? really?). This process took several hours on Friday 8/26. On the following Monday I returned to the dealership with a check from my credit union only to be told that this wouldn't be acceptable due to the terms set forth by the credit union. I was told that my only option would be to roll bad debt into a new vehicle, further harming my financial situation with the car. I was offered a base model Genesis in the high $600's per month or a Sonata in the high $500's. Nonsensical. This process took several hours. I returned to the dealership on Tuesday, and basically had to start from square one (I assumed that since I had been there twice, my file would be on hand for the sales staff to review; I was wrong again). The entire buyout process took more than three hours to complete, with multiple sales staff and finance managers popping in and out of the meeting to help other customers. Being in the sales industry myself, I was appalled at the complete disregard that they had for the fact that I work on a non-salary commission basis, and I had missed approximately 8-10 working hours over this buyout. I felt as though the sales team couldn't care less about completing my transaction once they knew that I wasn't going to buy a new car. Burns Hyundai - GET IT TOGETHER - I will NEVER refer another friend, family member or client to your establishment because I wouldn't want them to go through the horrible experience I had. Learn from your service department and PUT YOUR CUSTOMERS' NEEDS FIRST (it goes a long way, trust me, I'm in sales myself). Read more