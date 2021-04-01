5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I did a lot of homework before making the decision to purchase my new 2016 GMC Terrain SLT and I had very high expectations for what I wanted to buy. When I arrived at Barlow, everyone was extremely welcoming. The manager, Zach, greeted me and personally introduced me to Sean in sales. Sean actually owns a GMC Terrain and was able to give me great insight. I had the complete opposite experience at the other dealerships I visited. After taking a look at the vehicle, I worked with Sean to find the exact vehicle that I wanted. Barlow did not have the exact vehicle on the lot, but was very willing to find one up to 300 miles away. I showed Sean the lowest prices I was able to find at other dealerships (and online) and he and Zach were able to get me an even better deal. They also got me better financing rates and offered me a very fair amount for my trade-in which sealed the deal for me. Two days later, they had my new Terrain ready for pick-up and it was beautiful. Sean worked with me in advance to get some details to make the paperwork go very quickly. I had the keys in my hand in a flash. Before leaving, Sean gave me an insightful tour of all of the handy features before sending me off with a huge smile on my face. I could not have asked for a better car-buying experience. Read more