Hudson Nissan
Customer Reviews of Hudson Nissan
Worst experience!!
by 03/23/2018on
One of the worst dealer ship I have ever visited. They put a Nissan certified car on their website. It was priced for $14000. I booked an appointment via internet. Sarah later called and booked the appointment. I asked her clearly what are the "additional" charges other than $14000. She said motor vehicle registration fees + sales tax + documentation fees$419. When I reached the dealership, I met Evgeny, he helped me to review the car to my satisfaction. I took some time to review the car. Throughout this process I asked him the same question couple of times- what are the additional charges? He said the exact same thing Sarah said. I almost decided to buy the car because the pricing looked ok to me. The only thing that was annoying to me was that the steering wheel was vibrating even while driving. So I thought to have it inspected by an independent mechanic. So I took time off from my office and took the car to pep boys auto near to their dealer in route 440. I spent $93 dollars for it. While we were waiting at pep boys, I asked him again what are the additional fees to ensure I am not ripped off at the end. He said the same thing. I was even asking if few hundred dollars discount could be provided on $14000 just to have some satisfaction. He said, it is already at a low price, the dealership will not provide more discount. Now the dealer and him know that I want this car because I spent some money on it. Now the ripping off comes, we sat for final formalities. Now Evgeny adds an "additional" $1850 saying that cost is for certification which was never told to me. I asked him, "why you didn't tell me??!" He says "you never asked me!" . What??? How many times would I ask... Then some rude guy, I think he is manager there, he started negotiating to me that, this is the price, it is at market price and even if you trade in you will get the same price and adding the usual dealer stories that someone is already waiting for this car. He was very rude that he keeps saying that he sold so many used cars and that I am giving hard time and asking me to either buy or leave. The treatment was absolutely rude. I felt that they are hiding so many things. I wasted around hundred dollars unnecessarily!!! which they did not bother to refund. I would strongly suggest everyone not to go to this shop unless you are ready to accept surprises, extra prices and most of all the worst experience/ treatment that a customer had to endure.i was in a complete mental stress after going through this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Spot Delivery SCAM !!!!
by 01/02/2015on
Heads Up - Do not shop from here ! Why? 1. I called the dealership some time afternoon to see if I can go there and test drive a new vehicle. They insisted me to come after 6 PM so that the manager could offer me a better deal. (Since banks are closed, this is when they start try to trap you to buy a car) 2. I went to the dealership exactly after 6 PM for a test drive. Nice Car. Nice People. (Half a pound of make up on girl's face). 3. They agreed with my price (which was 4K less than what they offered). Surprisingly even after banking hours the loan was approved. Awesome Service !! (I knew what is going on) 4. Signed the documents picked up the car and waited for their call. 5. Next morning I got a call saying the financing fell though and blah blah blah... 6. Went back to the dealership, got my money back which I paid down and returned the car. 7. Writing a review here as one more dealer who is involved in "Spot Delivery Scam" is now Identified. :)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quick and painless
by 01/11/2014on
Hassle free shopping experience . Salesman name was Morod he was patient and never pushy. I was allowed to test drive an SUV and a car. Ultimately decided I am a car guy. Price was more than reasonable (under blue book value). I drove away in a car that fit my budget and felt comfortable with. If your nervous about the car buying experience go to Hudson Nissan and drive away without buyers remorse. This my second car purchased here, I strongly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unfortunately i had to give a star they deserve none.
by 04/10/2013on
Here goes my horror story with this dealership; Well i went into the dealership with my mind set on buying a Nissan Altima for my wife, i was checking the car out for about 10 min. and never was waited on. So i decided to step outside since all of the sales men was outside and started too look at the cars outside for about 15 min. and still never got waited on. It was like i was completely invisible to them all. they where all just walking around ether on there cell phones or smoking outside talking to each other. I got tired of waiting and decided this was not going to be a great experience even if they did waited on me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BEWARE!!! Do not shop here!
by 05/31/2012on
This dealership is awful - by far the worst customer service experience ever! They treated me poorly, gave me false information, wasted my time and gave me the run around. At the end of my lease they treated me like I was an idiot - they were sexist and condescending, spoke to me disrespectfully and lied when I asked whether I would owe anything at the end of my lease...until I received an $1300 bill! I ended up having to pay an additional $500 at the end of my lease (despite several calls and faxes in attempt to dispute it), which was never explained to me at the time of my lease signing. I am still waiting for a copy of my lease agreement and a call back from the dealership! I had such a poor experience that I will never lease/buy a Nissan again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place to buy a car!!
by 05/15/2012on
Kenny51907 what part of "AS IS" did you not understand?? WOW!!! what a different experience I had two months ago at Hudson Nissan. First, I went looking for a "BUDGET" car and was told that the car I was interested in was an "AS IS" vehicle because of the miles it had. I was hesitant to purchase a car that was "AS IS" and the staff was extreamly helpful in explaining the pro/cons of purchasing such a car. They said the price is lower then a car with a warranty but advised me that if something goes wrong with it when I drive off the lot they cannot be held responsible. I thought about it for a while and I finally decided that I needed a car that had some kind of warranty on it and have been EXTREAMLY HAPPY with my Nissan Sentra ever since. I would STRONGLY recommend anyone to purchase a car from Hudson Nissan, they were honest and very up front with me, and remember to purchase the car you want with your head not your heart!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and curteous staff
by 05/10/2012on
Highly recommended!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
False Advertising
by 08/01/2009on
On monday (07/27/09) I negotiated the price of a Nissan Altima 2.5 CVT S car over the phone (MSRP $22,715) for a final amount due of $13,560 after the manufacturer and CARS "clunker" rebates. The internet sales person I spoke to was Leon Knott. He assured me several times over the course of the week that the price was correct. I scheduled to meet with him and buy the car on Friday. I told him that I was driving over 2 hours to get there and purchase the car. I got a certified check from my bank, took off from work, brought my daughter to a babysitter, and drove my gas-guzzler to the dealership. When I got there, they refused to honor their price. In fact, they even calculated their new price by deducting the $4,500 CARS rebate after taxes, essentially making the price over MSRP. The floor manager (who gave me his wrong business card) claimed that the dealership recorded my phone call (which, if true, I was not informed of, and which is illegal to do) and when he "listened to it" to confirm my story, he said that they quoted me for a different model. He refused to let me listen to the recording (assuming it actually existed). I asked to speak to Leon several times throughout my visit to Hudson Nissan and they refused to get him. Now, I suspect that Leon knew from the start that the price he gave me was just to get me in the store. I wasted an entire day and lost a lot of money. And, I didn't get a car at a time when the future of the CARS Rebate program is uncertain, so Hudson Nissan also might have caused me to lose the opportunity to take advantage of the CARS program. Hudson Nissan's poor and insulting customer service, and (what amounts to) false advertising is a terrible way to do business. They should be formally investigated.
Avoid them like the plague!! At any cost!!
by 04/20/2009on
Just a quick synopsis of what transpired between them and I. We were in the market for a 7-8 passenger vehicle. Nissan was running a great special APR of 2.9% apr for 72 months on leftover NEW 2008 Pathfinders. Hudson Nissan happened to have a Silver LE which showed in stock on their website. It had everything we wanted, i.e, Navigation, Rear Seat DVD etc. So I make them an offer through their website and get one of those automated responses from their Internet manager Javier, saying "he is trying to locate the vehicle"!!! I mean come on!!! They probably had about 6 Pathfinders, all leftover 2008 models, and only one that was an LE with NAV and DVD. I mean, how hard is it to locate that!! Anyhow, later on I get a call from one of their sales guys that the truck is still available. I re-assert to him that I am looking to take advantage of the special financing for the leftover 2008s and so the truck has to be new. I get the usuall spiel about "come in and lets deal"... so i make it to the dealership after taking time off from work, and after getting there, what do I find out? THE TRUCK WAS A DEMO WITH 25,000 MILES ON IT!!! To top it off, I get a smart answer that "Technically its never been titled and was driven by the manager, so it is still considered new!!! These guys are a bunch of [violative content deleted]!! It wasn't till after this experience that I googled them and read reviews right off of google and found that absolutely no one had anything good to say about them!! I am amazed at how these kind of buisnesses stay operating!! I wish I had enough spare time to start a grass roots online campaign against such businesses!!!
