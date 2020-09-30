Bridgewater Nissan
Absolutely Horrible Experience
by 09/30/2020on
After years of our family purchasing cars from Bridgewater Nissan, we are going elsewhere. They used to be fair and helpful, but now they are rude, disrespectful, and preposterous with the offers they will entertain. Cars purchased from them are bought back for pennies on the dollar leaving you with a huge gap to pay on top of the new car you're getting ripped off on. Vinny and Erik are particularly rude and could not make the process any more stressful. We went elsewhere and learned how absolutely wonderful and helpful dealerships can be. No wonder we heard them talking about how badly they're doing.
Best car buying experiance ive had
by 01/12/2018on
This dealer deserves every bit of this five star review. From start to finish my entire buying experience was perfect. I came across a vehicle i was interested in through their website and asked to deal with Mike Mateo because I had seen his name come up on a couple of positive reviews. He lived up to the reviews 100% and i could not thank him enough for everything. I had been to about 5 to 7 dealers before this one (new and used) and without a doubt Bridgewater NIssan stands above the rest. The used car manager, business manager, and Mike made the entire buying process so simple. After the test drive they were able to offer me a price on the car exactly were all of my research said it should be and even worked in an extra care plan for the light colored seats in the truck. We were shacking hands on this deal within 20 minutes of the test drive, i could not believe it. I think even above this though the biggest thing has to be how they stand behind their cars and really care about their dealerships reputation. Their service department was just as great as the sales dept. I was so excited about the truck and the price i got it for that i forgot to check the tire tread depth. Even a week later after having signed everything the dealer looked at the tires and agreed to swap them out for practically new one (9/32 tread) at no additional cost to me. Mind you the paperwork said the truck has at least 5/32 tread which is exactly were it was, even so they still swapped them out commenting that it wouldn't be fair to have to buy new tires for a truck only 6 months later. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking for a car in the area new or used. Even if they don't have what your looking for call them up and they'll offer to watch the auctions and try to get something in like they did for my sister.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 07/30/2017on
Rob O. was my sales person. He is very patient and pleasant to be with. He's very informative and courteous. Made me feel right at home. Part of the family, as it were. We leased the Rogue 2017.5 SV Premium. The dealership from our hometown was not completely honest, so we were referred by a friend to the Bridgewater dealership. We saved a lot of money and ended up getting a better deal all around. Thank you so much! I still want an official Nissan T-shirt! (LOL)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealer I've ever encountered in 50 years!
by 06/04/2017on
BEWARE OF THIS DEALER! Bad deal. They lied about cars condition (I bought online). They said car had "minor problem." I had car shipped to me in Illinois. Put less than 5 miles on it, it died, towed to shop. Repairs so far have amounted to $7,000.00, and they aren't done yet. Dealer refuses to even split repair costs. I'll be taking them to court when all repairs are finished and car runs.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car dealership in bridgewater nj
by 05/06/2017on
Jack, who I worked with was patient, thorough, helpful and nott pushy. I got the deal of the century with the help of Eric the general manager. The whole process was not exhausting and easy. I have used this dealership for 9 years and the the service department (tom) is excellent. I love this dealership because of the people who work there and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a Nissan. By the way I leased a brand new 2017 Altima sv loaded
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/27/2017on
My daughter and I came to Bridgewater looking for new car for her. We had been to several competitors during the day and had previously visited another Nissan dealership. Our sales person Rob was very informative and helpful with purchasing the new car. My only wish and this is not a negative comment towards this dealership, but the part waiting for the deal to be finalized and the car to be ready is too long. I have bought over 10 cars before and this process is too long. Rob helped the process be not too bad since he had my daughter familiarize aspects of the car that pertained to her. I definitely would recommend Rob, and the other staff we dealt with while at Bridgewater Nissan.
Great Sales Team
by 02/24/2017on
Irfan Niazi was a great salesman. He was very knowledgeable about the Nissan line. He knew that I was not going to buy on the first day and that I was in the process of comparing a Nissan Murano and another crossover. I eventually bought the Murano, at a very good price.
Great experience
by 02/23/2017on
Bridgewater Nissan was the first dealership I went to look for a new vehicle. My sales man Mo was very professional and knowledgeable about the vehicle I was interested in. There wasn't any sales pressure. I shopped around other local Nissan dealers only to find myself back at Bridgewater Nissan. Mo was assisting another client but put me in good hands with Steve O. Mo continued to check in with Steve O to make sure my buying experience was going well. After little negotiations, Bridgewater Nissan worked with me to put me in the vehicle I wanted within my budget. Everyone was very pleasant to deal with. I would highly recommend Bridgewater Nissan to anyone looking for a great place to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Vehicle Great People
by 02/12/2017on
was referred to Bridgewater Nissan by a close friend who promised me that I would be happy with the service, quality, and respect that I would receive while trying to find a suitable pre-owned, certified Rogue. That being said, I was promised that they would work within my budget to drive one off the lot. Erik, the GM, set me up with the salesman I worked with, Daniel Murillo, to test drive the Rogues. I probable could have driven a few more, but I found one I loved immediately. We sat down and talked about options and numbers, There was no pressure or up-sell. Daniel was a stand-up guy. Truthful and friendly, he related to my needs and worked with Erik to get me a great deal. He took time to go over every possible option in the car and how to operate it before I agreed to anything or drove the car. Very detail oriented and customer-focused first and foremost. I finished all of the details with Eric Holland, the Business Manager, who does all of the signatures and warranties . Another professional and friendly gentleman who completes the trifecta of professionals that made my experience this week at Bridgewater Nissan one I'll never forget and recommend to everyone.
Horrible
by 05/30/2016on
Sales manager and rest of the team, don't really care, once you buy they won't help you anymore.
2016 Nissan Maxima
by 05/24/2016on
This was my second lease with this dealership and both experiences were very positive. The salesman took the time to go over every feature of the vehicles I was looking at as well as a very thorough test drive course that hit all types of driving conditions. Signing the contract and delivery were quick and painless, I even had my plates in 3 days.
Sales Manager not customer focused
by 03/26/2016on
This dealership has a 2010 Ford Edge currently on the lot that was exactly what I was looking to purchase. Price was right, interactions seemed positive. Drove 4 hours from MA to purchase the car, it was the easiest deal, prepared to pay cash. Pulled in car was not vacuumed or washed knowing I was coming to pick the car up, should have been the first clue it was too good to be true. Before getting to complete the test drive even straight out asked the sales man what is wrong with the car, found out as soon as I attempted to open the Vista sunroof the motor struggled to open all the way, forget closing, took 2 attempts. Got back from the test drive and the Sales Manager Vincent states the car is being sold as is and their is nothing he can do with the price because I have already negotiated. Keep in mind the motor for this sunroof is minimum $1500. And I quote, well how important is the sunroof? Can't you live with it?" Walked away from the deal. Be ware Vincent was not helpful and not interested in doing what is right for his customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service
by 06/19/2015on
The whole process of buying a car has always been easy with Bridgewater Nissan. This is the 3rd car my family has purchased from this dealership. Everyone is extremely nice and accommodating. When I go in for services, the general manager always says hello and asks if I need anything. I would highly recommend this dealership if you're looking to purchase a Nissan.
Altima 2.5 SV Purchase
by 04/20/2015on
We had been to nissan Bridgewater to upgrade our car from s to SV model, the transition process was so smooth, hats off to the staff over there especially Hugh Chester, he is our always go to person , others too were equally good too . Thanks all for helping us in getting a wonderful car in 1 day's time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Great Experience
by 03/18/2015on
From the time we walked in the door, we had a fantastic buying experience. The staff was helpful, considerate, and accommodating. They really worked with us on our trade-in and worked to get us into a payment we were comfortable with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Job
by 01/19/2015on
This was my first time buying a new car so naturally I had my parents and brother there to help me out. The process went so smooth and quick. My salesman was one of the nicest people I've met and the business manager helped me out more than he needed to. Great place. Great way to do business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treats well-informed customers fairly
by 11/25/2014on
I purchased my 2011 Altima from this dealer and have used them ever since for service. My only problem with the car occurred last weekend when it was immobilized by an internal computer (BCM) malfunction. (BTW, it reset itself upon detaching the ground side of the battery.) Research revealed this to be a recognized problem for which a Service Bulletin containing a firware patch (NTB12-041) had been issued in 2012 but not applied to my vehicle. When I appeared today to have this corrected, I was initially forewarned of a $125 diagnostic fee .. and who knows what additional fee for patch application (this despite Nissan's offer to compensate the dealer!) I complained, and was ultimately charged $0 as "one time good will." Since other dealers have not been so generous to similarly affected owners, Bridgewater deserves my token of faint praise and I thank them for their sensibility!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!
by 10/08/2014on
I could not be happier with a car buying experience than with I was working with Bridgewater Nissan yesterday. From my initial email inquiries that were answered promptly and professionally by Stephanie Rivera, to meeting Seth Sladowsky when I arrived at the dealership, to finally working with Eric Meltzer. I was very nervous as I had never been in an end-of-lease situation before. Eric answered all of my questions, provided me with options I didn't think I had and walked me the whole process straight to my new 2014 Nissan Sentra! I never once felt pressured, like I was being sold to, or given any sales-talk. It was like I was working with a friend who had my best intentions at heart. I would recommend Bridgewater Nissan to anyone looking for a new car (and have actually already given Eric's card to a co-worker who is in the market for a new car). Thank you again to all who assisted me in getting my beautiful new car! Laura
Excellent Service
by 07/16/2014on
I was a returning customer, but this time it was for my wife. Sales staff (Tim), is very knowledgeable about hte subject and will clear all your questions. Staff is very family oriented and friendly, my kids had a blast there. we went just looking what was on the market to compared prices, and we got out of thedealer with a purchased car..... Thaks All forth great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/05/2014on
My fiance was searching for a reasonable car, so we decided to check Nissan. After going to another dealer, we decided to take a shot at Bridgewater. We showed up without an appointment and met with Tim G on the lot. He was extremely helpful and steered us in the right direction. He spent plenty of time with us and at no point was he pushy or over the top. He worked with us on payment, and got her exactly where she wanted to be. The whole staff was great, from Tim to Matt the finance guy. I will definitely go back there when I need a new vehicle for myself and would recommend anyone to do the same.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 07/03/2014on
I was really impressed with Bridgewater Nissan. Initially I had no intention of releasing with Nissan but Bridgwater Nissan's excellent service and great deals conviniced me otherwise. I highly recommend Tim G who is probably the best car salesman I've ever had business with. He single handidly destroyed my negative sterotype of car dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes