Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

Fletcher Jones Imports

Fletcher Jones Imports
7300 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fletcher Jones Imports

4.9
Overall Rating
4.92 out of 5 stars(192)
Recommend: Yes (48) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kam is Awesome! I loved my experience!

by Leann Berte on 04/12/2022

I had a great experience buying my Mercedes GLE350. The entire dealership was fantastic and Kam made it extra special and was very patient with me as I made my decision to finally purchase my dream car. Thank you Fletcher Mercedes and a big thank you to Kam too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

192 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience as always

by Leonard Fink on 03/29/2022

this is the 4th car that I've leased/purchased from Fletcher Jones and each time was fast and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by T Smith on 03/27/2022

The vehicle my wife and I purchased is exactly what we were looking for and it was reasonably priced, considering the current market. Sonny Lee is a great person to work with. He is very knowledgeable about the product and he relates to the customer very well. I never felt pressured to make a decision immediately. I highly recommend Sonny and the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Lisa Walter on 03/22/2022

Easy process. Knowledgeable sales person and good selection of vehicles

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of my 1st Mercedes

by Reniece on 03/16/2022

This was the easiest experience I’ve ever had in purchasing an auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Made my car purchase very stress free

by 5thgenTexanAMGE63S20212016GTS on 03/14/2022

My salesperson Michael Mondesi and the team at Fletcher Jones made purchasing my 2021 AMG E63S incredibly easy even though we did it online and over the phone. The process was rapid and without any hiccups. I appreciate their excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sean

by Awesome service on 03/04/2022

I had not purchased a new car in 10 years and this is my first Mercedes. Sean was so so patient and informative throughout the entire process. The car to be ordered but has been worth the wait! Thanks to everyone at Fletcher Jones but especially Sean!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LaRoyne Rocks

by Rick on 02/26/2022

He provides exceptional service and is a pleasure to see and work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time Mercedes customer

by Jason Aguirre on 01/29/2022

Great experience! I truly appreciate the level of service they provided me. Steve, Sonny and Victoria took care of all my needs and made things simple and quick..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great convertible

by E450 from 2500 miles away on 01/29/2022

Found nearly new car online from Naples Florida purchase went perfectly car sight unseen exactly as described very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EQS450+ Amazing overall experience

by Trace Marrs on 01/21/2022

What a great experience. I would recommend buying a new vehicle here to all of me friends and family. Everyone at the dealership was professional and cared that I was there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recommedation

by Re Sean Randall on 01/14/2022

Sean made a time consuming process simple and smooth. He was very professional. He was the difference in me purchasing a vehicle from your dealership instead of one here in Phoenix.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Service experience

by Mercedes Benz GLA 35 AMG on 01/10/2022

Michael M. at Fletcher Jones was truly caring, informative and exceeded my expectations from the buying process to closing. Great team and family like environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best or nothing!

by Meir luke on 12/27/2021

I really got the best treatment at Fletcher Jones Imports. Got the new EQS much earlier then I thought and after being a Tesla customer Dor 7 years I am so happy with the customer service at Mercedes Benz and the quality, fit and finish of the car. Mike Nedelcu and the Steve was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GLS 450

by Aaron Lambert on 12/09/2021

Steve Montana, at Fletcher Jones Mercedes, on a customer service stand point, is by far the best in the business. At no point in our transaction, or leading up too, did we fell pressured in anyway. He was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle as well as the current market we are in. It was a pleasure working with him and the team At Fletch Jones Mercedes Sahara Location. When it's time to purchase another Mercedes, We will definitely give Steve a Call.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Purchase Experiencw

by The Browns on 12/03/2021

Very friendly and accommodating dealership. Our salesman, Michael Mondesi, was terrific and patiently answered all of our questions. Upon delivery, Ms. Victoria Hamza expertly explained and demonstrated the vehicle's many electronic/computer features and settings. We are extremely satisfied with our buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sweet ride!

by Easter Shepherd on 11/27/2021

Been waiting for this beautiful car for weeks. Better than what I expected! An overall great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Mini and my Dealer

by Debi Coleman on 10/29/2021

I found my experience awesome Steve Montana was so great! When I got stressed or freaking out, Steve helped me calm down and let me know that my Mini would be mine Fletcher Jones, overall would great All those I had contact with were kind, professional, and helped me with any problems or questions A great experience 😃

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Mr Wolfe on 10/27/2021

Quick and easy buying experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Vinson Clary on 10/26/2021

My overall experience was wonderful. Tyler was very informative, helpful, patient and had much courtesy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales

by Mel on 09/28/2021

honest and excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

What shoppers are searching for