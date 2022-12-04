Customer Reviews of Fletcher Jones Imports
Kam is Awesome! I loved my experience!
by 04/12/2022on
I had a great experience buying my Mercedes GLE350. The entire dealership was fantastic and Kam made it extra special and was very patient with me as I made my decision to finally purchase my dream car. Thank you Fletcher Mercedes and a big thank you to Kam too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
great experience as always
by 03/29/2022on
this is the 4th car that I've leased/purchased from Fletcher Jones and each time was fast and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/27/2022on
The vehicle my wife and I purchased is exactly what we were looking for and it was reasonably priced, considering the current market. Sonny Lee is a great person to work with. He is very knowledgeable about the product and he relates to the customer very well. I never felt pressured to make a decision immediately. I highly recommend Sonny and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/22/2022on
Easy process. Knowledgeable sales person and good selection of vehicles
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase of my 1st Mercedes
by 03/16/2022on
This was the easiest experience I’ve ever had in purchasing an auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Made my car purchase very stress free
by 03/14/2022on
My salesperson Michael Mondesi and the team at Fletcher Jones made purchasing my 2021 AMG E63S incredibly easy even though we did it online and over the phone. The process was rapid and without any hiccups. I appreciate their excellent customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sean
by 03/04/2022on
I had not purchased a new car in 10 years and this is my first Mercedes. Sean was so so patient and informative throughout the entire process. The car to be ordered but has been worth the wait! Thanks to everyone at Fletcher Jones but especially Sean!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
LaRoyne Rocks
by 02/26/2022on
He provides exceptional service and is a pleasure to see and work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First time Mercedes customer
by 01/29/2022on
Great experience! I truly appreciate the level of service they provided me. Steve, Sonny and Victoria took care of all my needs and made things simple and quick..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great convertible
by 01/29/2022on
Found nearly new car online from Naples Florida purchase went perfectly car sight unseen exactly as described very happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
EQS450+ Amazing overall experience
by 01/21/2022on
What a great experience. I would recommend buying a new vehicle here to all of me friends and family. Everyone at the dealership was professional and cared that I was there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Recommedation
by 01/14/2022on
Sean made a time consuming process simple and smooth. He was very professional. He was the difference in me purchasing a vehicle from your dealership instead of one here in Phoenix.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Customer Service experience
by 01/10/2022on
Michael M. at Fletcher Jones was truly caring, informative and exceeded my expectations from the buying process to closing. Great team and family like environment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The best or nothing!
by 12/27/2021on
I really got the best treatment at Fletcher Jones Imports. Got the new EQS much earlier then I thought and after being a Tesla customer Dor 7 years I am so happy with the customer service at Mercedes Benz and the quality, fit and finish of the car. Mike Nedelcu and the Steve was awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
GLS 450
by 12/09/2021on
Steve Montana, at Fletcher Jones Mercedes, on a customer service stand point, is by far the best in the business. At no point in our transaction, or leading up too, did we fell pressured in anyway. He was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle as well as the current market we are in. It was a pleasure working with him and the team At Fletch Jones Mercedes Sahara Location. When it's time to purchase another Mercedes, We will definitely give Steve a Call.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Purchase Experiencw
by 12/03/2021on
Very friendly and accommodating dealership. Our salesman, Michael Mondesi, was terrific and patiently answered all of our questions. Upon delivery, Ms. Victoria Hamza expertly explained and demonstrated the vehicle's many electronic/computer features and settings. We are extremely satisfied with our buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sweet ride!
by 11/27/2021on
Been waiting for this beautiful car for weeks. Better than what I expected! An overall great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My Mini and my Dealer
by 10/29/2021on
I found my experience awesome Steve Montana was so great! When I got stressed or freaking out, Steve helped me calm down and let me know that my Mini would be mine Fletcher Jones, overall would great All those I had contact with were kind, professional, and helped me with any problems or questions A great experience 😃
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car
by 10/27/2021on
Quick and easy buying experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buyer
by 10/26/2021on
My overall experience was wonderful. Tyler was very informative, helpful, patient and had much courtesy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales
by 09/28/2021on
honest and excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
