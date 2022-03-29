5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Steve Montana, at Fletcher Jones Mercedes, on a customer service stand point, is by far the best in the business. At no point in our transaction, or leading up too, did we fell pressured in anyway. He was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle as well as the current market we are in. It was a pleasure working with him and the team At Fletch Jones Mercedes Sahara Location. When it's time to purchase another Mercedes, We will definitely give Steve a Call. Read more