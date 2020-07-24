shady sales tactics
i went to look at a car listed by them for $12,199 it wasn't available to look at yet but since has increased in price over $1700 same car is now listed for $13,985. Avoid the Craig Suntrup stores he doesn't seem to care about how his sales managers are ruining his name.
Worst
One of the worst dealerships I am ever dealt with and I have bought over a dozen cars from dealerships. First when i went to buy my car November 2018 they sold it to me it didn't have a title for it and then lied to me for the next month about it and just kept blowing me off. Then a little over a year later I trade the vehicle off at Suntrup Hyundai. They filled out the form to cancel my gap insurance and was told that I was going to get a refund. About a month had passed so I called my gap insurance company to find out what the status was and they said it had been canceled for almost a month and that the dealership I bought the car from was going to issue me a refund. So I called Suntrup Kia and spoke with the finance guy and said I was trying to find out the status and that gap insurance company told me that they owed me a refund. The finance guy went off on me and started lecturing me saying that they are not going to issue me a refund it is not their job that the insurance company will do it. I tried explaining to the guy what the insurance company told me but all he was doing was being rude on the phone. The sales staff was very friendly but finance department and the sales manager and finance manager very rude and disrespectful.
Suntrup Kia doesn't care about you
Suntrup Kia does not care about you, your money, or your business. Let me explain my ordeal: Kelly P. was my salesperson. She was kind and worked hard to find the car I wanted. I am very picky and knew what I wanted. I knew getting what I wanted would take time, so I was patient. I intended to lease a new 2021 Kia Seltos. I had been waiting for these cars to come out for a long time, knowing my lease was coming to its maturity date. These cars were officially released Super Bowl weekend 2020. The very next day, I went to Suntrup and met Kelly. I went in knowing the EXACT car I wanted - a 2021 Seltos SX Turbo, white with black roof, grey interior, push-button entry and start, heated seats and steering wheel, and AWD. I waited for months. The SX Turbo wasn't released until mid-March and it seemed nobody was getting the color I wanted. She kept searching, I kept waiting. Eventually, she found me the EXACT car I wanted. I was so excited to finally get it! Suntrup Kia was supposed to trade another dealer for this car and was supposed to get it on a Wednesday and I was scheduled to pick it up on Friday. On Thursday, Kelly called and told me this car was sold by the other dealer right before they were supposed to get it. Okay...so fool me once, right? This isn't the first time Suntrup Kia has done this to me. When I was attempting to trade my 2015 Optima, I was looking to get a 2017 Sportage. Again, knowing what I wanted, they were going to trade another dealer for the car...three times the trade "fell through". So same story, different day. I went to Lou Fusz Kia and got the car I wanted (they also get one star for horrible customer service). So, long story short... Suntrup knew I was ready to sign for this car. Easily $30,000. But, they could care less about customer service which is a shame because their salespeople seem to be so nice. I guess their ownership and management is where the fallout occurs.
Good dealership. Nice salesmen
Salesman brian hampe was kind and courteous. Paperwork was done quickly. The show floor was clean and had good looking cars.
Absolute Nightmare
Dealing with this dealership has been nothing but a nightmare. First we were sold a car with no upgrades for a higher price then the upgraded model. Since then it has been nothing but missing paperwork and mistakes on the dealerships end. Kia finance is harrasing us for payments on a car we do not possess and nobody can get us answers to get things straighten out. Save yourself the headache and go somewhere else.
great help
Nick Pashos and his team at the South county Suntrup Kia dealership were a HUGE help with getting me in to a car I love despite limited finances. Love my new Sportage!
BEWARE Nick Pashos Saleman Disrespects Women
***BUYER BEWARE*** Do not let NICK PASHOS be your salesman at Suntrup Kia South. You will regret it AFTER the sale. I was in a horrific car accident and wanted a car like the car I had that was totaled. I was referred to Nick by a friend. BIGGEST mistake of my life. I commented on Nicks flashy diamond ring and thought to myself this guy must make a hell of a commission to afford a ring like that. He then proceeded to grab his phone to show me the custom wedding ring he has made by a jeweler in New York for his wife. OK now I know he makes a bundle off of commission. Hes kind of a bragger and likes to let people know he is well off or pretends to be. I brought my newly purchased vehicle in for its first FREE carwash. (The free carwashes are a joke too) The guy washed my car in their prehistoric car wash and proceeded to dry my car off. I dont remember the name on his Suntrup jacket that had a nice big zipper on it that scratched the hell out of the passengers side of my car. I was in shock and I heard the zipper scraping the side of the car. I made the comment I sure hope you didnt scratch the side of my car with that zipper on your jacket. I was standing on the drivers side and I didnt go check it out because my leg was in a boot and it was difficult to walk. He assured me he didnt scratch it. He also commented that some lady tried to get him in trouble once for scratching her car. I believed him like the trusting person that I am. I came home and told my husband what had happened and he went out to look at my car and sure enough the whole passenger side was scratched. Immediately my husband drove up to Suntrup and went up to Nick and told him what happened and said he wanted the scratch repaired. Nick was like a little boy when approached by my husband and cowered to his demand. Nick took my husband over to the service manager who was an absolute ass and told my husband that their not in the business of scratching vehicles. Needless to say it was not a good outcome but they said they could try to buff it out. I called Nick and asked when I could bring the car in and the first thing he said to me was If I ever see your husband outside of Suntrup I can guarantee its not going to be pretty because your husband and I will be going at it physically OMG I could not believe he said that. I told my husband what Nick had said and my husband could not believe this came from Nick Pashos. I told him to let it go and we would never do business there again. Fast forward 8 months. I need new tires on my Pre-owned 100 Point Certified vehicle. My car is at the tire dealership and I get a call. They cant change the tires because there is no key for the locks on the 3 wheels. I wasnt given a key for the locks on the tires. You would have thought that if the car was CERTIFIED that the person who looked the car over would have known the wheels had locks on them. Also why was there only 3 locks on the wheels? Im at the tire dealership and I tell them to just cut them off and I will go to the dealer I bought the car from and have them give me new locks since I was never given a key. I call Nick Pashos and I tell him that I will be stopping by to get a set of locks to replace the ones I had to have cut off to put new tires on. He immediate copped an attitude with me and said Wait a minute you are NOT going to tell me what I am going to do for you! You will ask me nicely and just maybe I might do something for you. Yes I was upset because my tire ordeal turned into a nightmare because of the locks and no key. Nick started yelling at me and I yelled right back. No one treats a 60 year old woman like this. He is probably in his 30s and has the cockiest attitude I have ever seen for a young man. He has no respect for a woman and talks to a 60 year old woman like a piece of trash. He also brought my husbands name up in the conversation again. I said to him something of the effect how he had threatened to get physical with my husband if he ever saw him outside of Suntrup and he called me a LIAR! This man Nick Pashos has some mental issues and disrespects older women. I wonder if he talks to his wife and mother like he did me. Nick did call me back after about an hour and said I tell you what if you leave me a GOOD REVIEW on our webpage I will pay for your locks out of my pocket. Really? He had to bribe me for a good review. I told him no Ill pay for the locks myself and Id rather leave a review to let folks know what youre really like. It takes a BRIBE for a good review to get what you want from him. I left a message with his General Manager and needless to say it wasnt a very nice message that I left. I told the general manager to call me back and that was 3 days ago. Once the sale closes you are on your own. Again DO NOT use NICK PASHOS for your salesman because you will regret you ever did.
suntrup kia south county
this is second new car ive bought at this dealership and have nothing but good things to say about it. Tons of kudos and thanks to to staff especially Tony Haman who has made all this as painless as possible. He's a great guy and can get the job done.
Title and finance
Tony the sale person was wonderful. Had some issues with the dealership getting title in time. Dealership made good on taking care of issues with the title late fees and tax issue. Still took way longer than it should have due to Ally financing company.
Typical bate and switch
Purchased a new 2013 sportage. Price listed on web site of 29720. After signing papers we realized they had inserted the MSRP of 31,624 a $1904 difference. When I questioned them I was told that was just the invoice price not selling price. I took a snap shot of the internet site and showed it to twenty five different people and all thought it to be selling price. When I pressured them about it they start telling me they gave me too much for my vehicle. I looked it up on Kelly Bluebook and it was right at trade in. While you wait on hold, their commercial says they pay up to $5000 over Kelly Bluebook, not so. I was told by a manager, that they would get back to me the next day but I heard nothing. Now I see my trade in on the internet and lo and behold the invoice price shown is 10998. They only gave me 8000 so once again a lie. Apparently invoice price doesn't mean invoice price. What they have done is out and out made a mistake and don't want to confess up and make things right. By the way, this is the second new vehicle I purchased from them, and my last.
Information withheld regarding new 2013 model 3-15-2012
I was told the 2012 Sorento was the newest model available. 16 days after purchase of the 2012 model Kia announced availablity of the 2013 newer model, unusal in Feb. Dealer rep. says he did not know about new model coming in 16 days or earlier. Before I made first payment I lost $6000 in value and had a year old model. I would have waited to purchase a newer 2013 model in 16 days. Dealers response, "Buyer Beware"
Efficient and Respectful
Four years ago I bought a new car at a different dealershipand I was tricked into buying an extended warranty. This time, I brought my daughter along to help me listen to "fast-talk" so I wouldn't be duped again. But there was no need. I have never before been treated with such respect at a car dealership. These gentlemen worked fast and got us on the road within 24 hours after I requested information on the Kia! I had an insurance check because I had hit a deer with my other car, and fully expected difficulty with the check, i.e., asking them to wait till it cleared. They worked with me on every financial aspect: credit score, down payment, low monthly payment--until I got exactly what I needed and felt comfortable with. I even received tips on how to improve my credit score. At Suntrup, everything is up front, efficient, and respectful. Go see: Jonathan Chung, BJ Brunner and Mike Schreiber.
Shady_suntrup
My husband and I recently bought a used 2011 Kia Sorento from Suntrup Kia in South County. I thoroughly like the PRODUCT of Kia, meaning the SUV itself. However, I am a bit unimpressed with the customer service I experienced at Suntrup Kia in South County. We tangled with the price as any normal person would do and we came to an agreement on a number. It was not brought to my attention that the suv was missing it's key fob (remote for keyless entry). We didn't discover this until after we signed the papers late at night (with 2 restless kids) and they handed us the KEY. Yes, a single KEY. I was surprised and asked where the key fob was and they said the Sorento did not come with one and that is all they have. I am very surprised that they didn't give the SUV a new remote. Any normal person nowadays expects a 2011 to have one. So, I thought about it and on the second full day of driving the Sorento, I realized that not having the fob was very cumbersome and inconvenient. I called my salesperson and asked them (Suntrup Kia) to supply me with a key fob. I don't believe that this is an unreasonable request. Because of the response I got from the sales person who sold us the vehicle, I am now questioning the SERVICE with the Kia lifetime warranty on the train system, and considering taking the service to a different Kia dealer b/c of the run around I am getting on the key fob. The sales person and I have had a heated discussion about this. I truly believe that they should have stated something about the missing key fob. I feel very misled. I simple stated that in the realm of boasting good customer service, that this doesn't quite fall in line with that. If they can't give good customer service in a remote key fob, then can they provide quality customer service when maintenance is needed on the vehicle in an emergency. I was ready to hand out the business cards to refer family and friends, but now, I won't b/c I can't guarantee that they will be treated with the best customer service. Moreover, I have had lots of complements on the KIA (product itself), but have refrained from telling where I got it. I simply stated to try a different Kia dealer at a different location. Since we last spoke, the salesperson has failed to call me back, it's been a week. I will be taking my service maintenance to another Kia dealer instead of the South County location when/if work needs to be done.
Easy Purchase
There are plenty bad reviews about this dealership, but I had a pretty relaxed experience. I walked in with a price quote using a vehicle buying service and they hondered it no problem. Even with a trade-in they didn't try to pull one over on me but gave me the high trade in value as found on KBB. The staff was great and the service was very good. They didn't even have a problem with doing a dealer trade. Now, the dealership itself is a hunk of junk. It's an old building with no nice facilities. That said, I think it makes them want to sell you a car more than the others....'cause obviously they don't have any overhead costs...(I've bought dozens of cars).
An awful sales experience
This dealership tried pretty much every shady trick in the book on me. They were very cagey about showing me numbers, didn't want me to see any paperwork, then tried to offer me a contract at $2k over sticker price because of "special factory sealants" that had been applied and could not be removed. After I refused to pay for any sealant (honestly, they still do the old sealant trick?) they magically were able to "get the factory not to apply them" and deduct the $2k charge--all the while I knew that the car in question was sitting on another dealership's lot, being ready to be transferred over to Suntrup. They apparently thought I was an idiot. One of the salesmen was extremely old-school creepy, as well. Wore a ton of cologne and kept touching my arm every time he walked by. Once the deal had been settled, the finance manager tried to give me a loan at a high rate of interest and add in some kind of extended warranty without asking me about it, when I knew that I qualified for the 2.9% loan that Kia was advertising. When I pointed out the loan I wanted, he acted offended that "no one told him" that I wanted the decent rate, instead of the inflated one. In the end I actually got a great deal and a great finance rate, but the process was extremely unpleasant and I had to watch them every step of the way, as they kept trying to tack things on. So, it's not impossible to get a good deal from them, you just have to be willing to put up with the (3+ hours in my case) of unpleasantness it entails. When the car arrived it was in perfect shape and had even more options than I had anticipated, so the actual pickup of the car was quite pleasant. Do your research and watch them extremely carefully and you could get a decent deal. Also - they also have a $199 "processing" fee for paperwork that they added on to the contract which is "non-negotiable" (I just lowered the price I was willing to pay by $200 to cancel it out) so be aware that you need to factor that in.
Justin Johnson..I was one of your 1st customers and I was not satified!!
I bought a 2002 Grand Prix about 3 years ago from Justin Johnson at Suntrup Kia. We had our 1 yr old daughter in tow with us and ended up at the dealership all day long!! Justin tried to push us into several different cars that we were not interested in at all! And even tried to say oh well the bank will only finance certain cars for you! [violative content deleted] After haggling over price and payments and threatening to leave they finally got the price we wanted but at what cost....the interest rate was not what they told us. After getting loan paperwork in the mail we found out our interest rate was much much higher than the one they told us. We bought a preowned so only got a 3 month warranty....and were back at the dealership 5 yes 5 times in those 3 months. First problem was the car would go into reverse...I missed several days of work b/c I couldn't even get the car out of my driveway! After getting it over there they tried to tell my husband nothing was wrong with it....after hours of arguing they finally looked closer and and found the problems and replaced the part. Then we had more things go wrong one of which we had to pay for part of....after that I thought okay we have to be good now what else can go wrong!! ON MY WAY HOME FROM WORK THE SAME DAY IT WAS FIXED THERE WAS A LOUD BOOM AND THE CAR STARTED DRAGGING SOMETHING..I BARELY MADE IT HOME...MY HUSBAND POPPED THE HOOD AND THE ENGINE YES THE ENGINE WAS NOT IN PLACE!! AND THEY WERE WRENCHES UNDER MY HOOD! This time they did have it towed over (we lived an hour away from the dealership) and they fixed it for free! This car is still a [violative content deleted]! I would never ever go to this dealership again. As far as Justin....he was new but already sounding like a sleazy car salesman and was running back and forth to managers as they told him what to say! YOU DO NOT HAVE 100% SATISFACTION WITH CUSTOMERS JUSTIN!!!
Sales & Finance teams [violative content deleted]!!!
I suspected the deal was shady when the finance manager, Carlos, refused to let me see the numbers on paper. He fiddle around with paperwork trying to distract me. When I did see the contract I saw the price of the vehicle had actually increased AFTER my down payment and friends/family discount had been applied. I'm not sure how a $19,900 SUV after a 2K down payment ends up being $20,500 BEFORE the finance charges!! Then he tried to sell me GAP insurance, stating the finance co. requires it, which I refused. I was told I had to have the 100K mile warranty as well or the finance co. would turn us down. I was also told it costs Suntrup 2 grand to "sell" this loan to us and they can't come down on the price of the SUV or they would lose money. So that "fee" is passed on to us, the customer. A few days later the finance co. calls me to verify our address and income info. I asked the rep about this so called 2 grand fee they supposedly charged Suntrup to sell us this loan. She said the finance manager was NOT supposed to tell us that and they could no longer finance our loan. I also asked if they required us to purchase the 100K extended warranty and she said absolutely not. She said she was going to call the finance manager immediately to terminate our contract. When talked to the salesman and finance manager that day they said for me to bring the SUV back immediately. I said that's fine and asked about the 2 grand we put down on it. They said they'd send it to me in the mail. Umm.... I'm supposed to trust these [violative content deleted] to get my money back to me after the lies I was just told? GREAT. My husband then called the finance manager later that day and told them they will get their car back when we get our money back. The car is in the garage safe and when they get our 2 grand check ready for us we'd be more than happy to give the car back. The finance manager told my husband he was calling the police on us and hung up on my husband! Now THATS customer service. Then following day I drove the car to the dealership and returned it. I asked the salesman for our check and he said they don't cut checks there and I'd get it in the mail in a week. I said that's not good enough because I need our money back so we can find another vehicle. He refused to budge so I asked for the accounting dept. He said they didn't have one. He referred me to BJ in the finance dept. I started to ask BJ if there was any way he could do me a huge favor and work on getting the check to me that day and before I could even open my mouth he began to tell me in a very loud, ignorant matter "You heard what the salesman said, we don't deal with checks here. I'll call the office later and request it." I said I really need my check and I can't wait a week. He replied in an even nastier tone "Look, you are getting your check next week and that's it" At that point I interrupted him by asking him who in the [violative content deleted] he was talking to like that. He stated loudly "You are lucky you have a relative working here or your butt woulda been outta here a long time ago!" I was shocked and asked to speak to his supervisor immediately. He said his supervisor was Carlos who is the one who gave us this bogus deal to start with!!! I asked to speak with Carlos's manager. He brought out Jeremy to speak to me. Jeremy was way more concerned with his new cell phone than to speaking to me. I told him I really needed my down payment that day. He said "ok no prob I'll see what I can do." I said I appreciate it because I really need to work on getting another car fast. To this Jeremy replied "Well you had a car" Meaning the car they tried to screw me over with. I said yes but I was lied to and the finance co. refused the loan. At that point Carlos and Jeremy BOTH became very agitated and said "we don't lie to our customers" and turned and walked away from me. I said hey, we are still talking here. Carlos told me to leave immediately or they were calling
Friendly Sales People but less than stellar appearance
The sales people are friendly and attentive and I did not feel pressured to purchase. They understood my requirements and were happy to show me the vehicles. However, the dealership itself is run down, does not look clean and the cars themselves were dirty. I do not think I would want to buy a car from a place that cannot even make their own product look good.
Horrible dealership - stay away!
After getting my kia last year I had to take it to Suntrup to have a few things fixed. (The lighter and steering column cover) They put a fuse in the lighter and told me they had to order the parts for the column. After two lights on the lighter it blew again. I had to take the car back in anyway so I had them look at it again. Well great it needed to be replaced and they didn't stock the parts. Ok so back for the 3rd time, now a week later the rubber around the windshield came out. So I left it once again to be fixed. Great I think I'm done but oh no, I got right on the highway and it popped out once again. By this point I have had the car for a month and only actually had in my posession probably 20 days. I took it back once again to get the windshield rubber fixed and when I picked up my car I noticed on the door a 1 1/2 scratch down the center thru the paint. Well here we go I had to argue with the service manager until he pulled out the paperwork and noticed nothing was marked as scratched on the paperwork. Well I had to leave the car once again and have them repaint it. Well of course all they did was put a little cover up on it. It looks like crap and I can say with certainty that when my car goes in for service it will not be at a SUNTRUP!!!!! I don't care if I have to travel 20 miles out of my way it won't go back to SUNTRUP.
Suntrup Kia...Oh where to begin...
Hello first let me tell you RUN AWAY AS FAST AS YOU CAN from this dealer!! I bought a 2005 Kia Spectra 5 with 30,000 miles on it February of 2008. Within 24 hours of buying my car (and over 100 miles away from home!!) my car broke down. I did not blame them for this according to the Kia in Southern Illinois there was a part missing from the factory. This Kia lot "fixed" my car (after having it for over a week). My car broke down again this summer while on a trip to Branson (again over 100 miles from home!!). Because this was the second time I had my car towed all the way to Suntrup ($250 out of pocket for towing...I won't even get into that here). While my car was in the shop up here I called to find out what was wrong and if they would reimburse me for the towing. I was told by Justin Johnson (who does not have 100% customer satisfaction) that it was MY fault that my car broke down because I did not bring it to them for the oil changes...I then spoke with the manager there who was rather RUDE. He pulled me into his "office" to try to calm me down. All this manager and another sucseeded in doing was making me feel trapped and bullied (one man was standing over me in the door way blocking my way out). The other sat across from me badgering me and trying to bully me. I was only able to leave after I started yelling and making a scene (they had other customers that they didn't want scared off). To wrap it up, look somewhere else to buy a car unless you like to be blamed for everything that goes wrong with your car. If you like a car that is unreliable and you can not trust then this is the place for you, better yet I have a car to sell you!! If I could give negative numbers in my review I would. Thanks!! HatesHerCar Christine
Do Not Visit This Dealership
If you can remember the old days of hard sell tactics, of salespeople trying to just wear you down, of floor managers lying straight to your face, then suntrup kia will give you a feel of nostalgia. I recently had the absolute worst experience of my car-buying life at this dealership. I would tell anyone that visits the dealership to ask for Justin Johnson...if Justin Johnson still works there, then just walk out of the dealership and come back when he isn't there. I didn't speak to everyone at the dealership, so I can't rate everyone, but I can say that Justin Johnson is not the kind of person with whom I would ever do business. Also, if you are going to visit the dealership, be sure to do your homework before arriving; that was the only thing that saved me. Shop around online before you buy.
