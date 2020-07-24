sales Rating

***BUYER BEWARE*** Do not let NICK PASHOS be your salesman at Suntrup Kia South. You will regret it AFTER the sale. I was in a horrific car accident and wanted a car like the car I had that was totaled. I was referred to Nick by a friend. BIGGEST mistake of my life. I commented on Nicks flashy diamond ring and thought to myself this guy must make a hell of a commission to afford a ring like that. He then proceeded to grab his phone to show me the custom wedding ring he has made by a jeweler in New York for his wife. OK now I know he makes a bundle off of commission. Hes kind of a bragger and likes to let people know he is well off or pretends to be. I brought my newly purchased vehicle in for its first FREE carwash. (The free carwashes are a joke too) The guy washed my car in their prehistoric car wash and proceeded to dry my car off. I dont remember the name on his Suntrup jacket that had a nice big zipper on it that scratched the hell out of the passengers side of my car. I was in shock and I heard the zipper scraping the side of the car. I made the comment I sure hope you didnt scratch the side of my car with that zipper on your jacket. I was standing on the drivers side and I didnt go check it out because my leg was in a boot and it was difficult to walk. He assured me he didnt scratch it. He also commented that some lady tried to get him in trouble once for scratching her car. I believed him like the trusting person that I am. I came home and told my husband what had happened and he went out to look at my car and sure enough the whole passenger side was scratched. Immediately my husband drove up to Suntrup and went up to Nick and told him what happened and said he wanted the scratch repaired. Nick was like a little boy when approached by my husband and cowered to his demand. Nick took my husband over to the service manager who was an absolute ass and told my husband that their not in the business of scratching vehicles. Needless to say it was not a good outcome but they said they could try to buff it out. I called Nick and asked when I could bring the car in and the first thing he said to me was If I ever see your husband outside of Suntrup I can guarantee its not going to be pretty because your husband and I will be going at it physically OMG I could not believe he said that. I told my husband what Nick had said and my husband could not believe this came from Nick Pashos. I told him to let it go and we would never do business there again. Fast forward 8 months. I need new tires on my Pre-owned 100 Point Certified vehicle. My car is at the tire dealership and I get a call. They cant change the tires because there is no key for the locks on the 3 wheels. I wasnt given a key for the locks on the tires. You would have thought that if the car was CERTIFIED that the person who looked the car over would have known the wheels had locks on them. Also why was there only 3 locks on the wheels? Im at the tire dealership and I tell them to just cut them off and I will go to the dealer I bought the car from and have them give me new locks since I was never given a key. I call Nick Pashos and I tell him that I will be stopping by to get a set of locks to replace the ones I had to have cut off to put new tires on. He immediate copped an attitude with me and said Wait a minute you are NOT going to tell me what I am going to do for you! You will ask me nicely and just maybe I might do something for you. Yes I was upset because my tire ordeal turned into a nightmare because of the locks and no key. Nick started yelling at me and I yelled right back. No one treats a 60 year old woman like this. He is probably in his 30s and has the cockiest attitude I have ever seen for a young man. He has no respect for a woman and talks to a 60 year old woman like a piece of trash. He also brought my husbands name up in the conversation again. I said to him something of the effect how he had threatened to get physical with my husband if he ever saw him outside of Suntrup and he called me a LIAR! This man Nick Pashos has some mental issues and disrespects older women. I wonder if he talks to his wife and mother like he did me. Nick did call me back after about an hour and said I tell you what if you leave me a GOOD REVIEW on our webpage I will pay for your locks out of my pocket. Really? He had to bribe me for a good review. I told him no Ill pay for the locks myself and Id rather leave a review to let folks know what youre really like. It takes a BRIBE for a good review to get what you want from him. I left a message with his General Manager and needless to say it wasnt a very nice message that I left. I told the general manager to call me back and that was 3 days ago. Once the sale closes you are on your own. Again DO NOT use NICK PASHOS for your salesman because you will regret you ever did. Read more