sales Rating

It went great. George called me after the original vehicle had sold and said he had another one which I was really looking for. Eric did a great job getting the best rate for me as well. Better than my preparo al at my local credit union. I selected an 8 because I haven’t heard from either since. I am expecting a overnight to sign for the car itself. Asked for a tracking number and a few times and haven’t received any information. Otherwise I’d selected a 10 Read more