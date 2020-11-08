I purchased my vehicle at a different dealership, but came to Bob Sight for my preventative maintenance (works package). I have always had a good experience with the Service Group at Bob Sight Ford. Thanks to Thomas Neet for helping me with my appointment. Thomas has good customer service skills.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Stopped in late Friday afternoon without an appointment hoping for an oil change knowing it was a long shot. They got me right in, provided the service with a very friendly attitude. Love the Bon Sight service department
I appreciate the ability to schedule a date and time for my vehicle service and have confidence service on my vehicle will begin immediately upon my arrival. I appreciate the extra effort Brian Thomas makes to ensure my vehicle remains in top working order and keep me informed of my vehicle status.
It went great. George called me after the original vehicle had sold and said he had another one which I was really looking for. Eric did a great job getting the best rate for me as well. Better than my preparo al at my local credit union. I selected an 8 because I haven’t heard from either since. I am expecting a overnight to sign for the car itself. Asked for a tracking number and a few times and haven’t received any information. Otherwise I’d selected a 10
The timeliness and quality of the work performed. Our car was ready actually sooner than the time allotted. And the feel of the car upon driving it home was a good feel and gives us some peace of mind and confidence that a good job was done.
