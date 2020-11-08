Bob Sight Ford

610 NW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(66)
Recommend: Yes (66) No (0)
sales Rating

1.

by Bobby on 08/11/2020

Chuck Harmon was very easy to work with and answered all our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle Preventative Maintenance

by Edgar on 08/31/2020

I purchased my vehicle at a different dealership, but came to Bob Sight for my preventative maintenance (works package). I have always had a good experience with the Service Group at Bob Sight Ford. Thanks to Thomas Neet for helping me with my appointment. Thomas has good customer service skills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Love the Bob Sight service department!

by Laurie on 08/24/2020

Stopped in late Friday afternoon without an appointment hoping for an oil change knowing it was a long shot. They got me right in, provided the service with a very friendly attitude. Love the Bon Sight service department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall

by Linda on 08/14/2020

Wes is always very cordial and makes sure I am taken care of with whatever issues I have with my Escape.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The Works

by Sarah on 08/14/2020

I went in for the Works oil change. The whole process was efficient, quick and I was treated very well. Yes, I would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

service Rating

Bob Sight Ford Service Review

by Michael on 07/11/2020

I appreciate the ability to schedule a date and time for my vehicle service and have confidence service on my vehicle will begin immediately upon my arrival. I appreciate the extra effort Brian Thomas makes to ensure my vehicle remains in top working order and keep me informed of my vehicle status.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Dealer Around!

by Carla on 07/07/2020

They got the vehicle in and completed the service and the repair in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service

by Larry on 07/03/2020

very easy to make an appointment and very prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Salesman

by Charles on 06/28/2020

Helpfulness by our sales person.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Works Package

by JonRP on 06/25/2020

Great on time service as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service Department

by Gary on 06/23/2020

Friendly service, knowledgeable advisors

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

AZ native buying in MO

by Andres on 06/20/2020

It went great. George called me after the original vehicle had sold and said he had another one which I was really looking for. Eric did a great job getting the best rate for me as well. Better than my preparo al at my local credit union. I selected an 8 because I haven’t heard from either since. I am expecting a overnight to sign for the car itself. Asked for a tracking number and a few times and haven’t received any information. Otherwise I’d selected a 10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Will never buy anywhere else.

by Ronnie on 06/20/2020

Everyone on the sales staff was great. Especially my salesman. He is clearly the future of the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I like the improved sales experience!!

by Lisa on 06/19/2020

It was a much nicer experience and not high pressured. Thankfully the days of the old "car dealer" haggle song and dance are long gone! So much more up front and honest!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Bob Sight Ford

by Joseph on 06/19/2020

Friendly people you can rely on to do the job in a timely manor and correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance

by Kent on 06/18/2020

Quick, complete service with recommendations for the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The Works

by Stanley on 06/16/2020

The timeliness and quality of the work performed. Our car was ready actually sooner than the time allotted. And the feel of the car upon driving it home was a good feel and gives us some peace of mind and confidence that a good job was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Friendly & thorough. No lie... no b.s....

by Kasey on 06/16/2020

Staff is ALWAYS friendly and thorough. Zach and team go out of their way to make you feel comfortable and valued. I never feel like I am being sold a service I don't need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bob site ford

by Renee on 06/16/2020

It is a family owned dealership. They were very professional and transparent about the car prices. I am a long time customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on F-150

by Gary on 06/12/2020

Safety recall work was performed quickly and on-time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on daughters car

by James on 06/10/2020

Service rep was great to answer wuestions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

