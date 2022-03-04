5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

George and Eric provided the greatest vehicle buying experience of our lives! From the relaxed attitude regarding our test drive, through the discussion regarding trade-in and payment options, the whole process was stress free. We got the terms we needed without the headache and the negotiating. It was awesome! Then Eric continued the epic experience with his friendly banter and clear explanations during the signing of the contract. Simple and straightforward, no guesswork, and great customer service from George, Eric, and ALL of the friendly staff! We will be back when we are ready to buy again. Thank you! Read more