Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bob Sight Ford

Bob Sight Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
610 NW Blue Pkwy, Lees Summit, MO 64063
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(236)
Recommend: Yes (203) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best vehicle buying experience ever!

by Melissa on 04/03/2022

George and Eric provided the greatest vehicle buying experience of our lives! From the relaxed attitude regarding our test drive, through the discussion regarding trade-in and payment options, the whole process was stress free. We got the terms we needed without the headache and the negotiating. It was awesome! Then Eric continued the epic experience with his friendly banter and clear explanations during the signing of the contract. Simple and straightforward, no guesswork, and great customer service from George, Eric, and ALL of the friendly staff! We will be back when we are ready to buy again. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
236 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best vehicle buying experience ever!

by Melissa on 04/03/2022

George and Eric provided the greatest vehicle buying experience of our lives! From the relaxed attitude regarding our test drive, through the discussion regarding trade-in and payment options, the whole process was stress free. We got the terms we needed without the headache and the negotiating. It was awesome! Then Eric continued the epic experience with his friendly banter and clear explanations during the signing of the contract. Simple and straightforward, no guesswork, and great customer service from George, Eric, and ALL of the friendly staff! We will be back when we are ready to buy again. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Total Satisfaction!

by Claudia on 04/01/2022

Treated very well. Tommy came out to greet me even before I turned my truck off. Cashier was very friendly even alerted me prior to comming of street closure. Most attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't go anywhere else !!!

by Kristina on 04/01/2022

I just love this dealership. Since purchasing my car in 2020 with Emery to my service appt yesterday. Everyone is very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. I even sent my son here and he bought a truck last year.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience purchasing a vehicle EVER!

by Lucretia on 03/28/2022

Everyone was extra friendly at Bob Sight Ford, especially David Whittaker. I have purchased several cars over the years and this location made me feel the most welcome! I loved our experience and we will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Ford Explorer Timberline

by Ashlee on 03/21/2022

Emeri made it fast and easy even with the internet going out at the dealership. Throughly explained the features with our new car. We drove 2.5 hours to this dealership and will definitely recommend for a fast, easy buying process. Very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service and Repair

by Dorothy on 03/10/2022

I have always been treated with respect and they listen when I have a concern or issue with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Former teachers, and currently managing family rental property

by Phyllis on 03/09/2022

We liked and appreciated the casual, low-key approach to the entire customer experience. Never felt pushed at anytime, and I felt Emery was attentive to our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy & Fun

by Scott on 03/06/2022

Bob Sight Ford has the easiest buying process! It is actually fun to buy a vehicle from them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase

by Bradley on 03/02/2022

Very helpful. Not pushy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Works Service

by Bob on 03/02/2022

quick service and explained what they did

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Linda on 03/02/2022

My coolant light came on and I asked if they could top it off until I could get it in and Cody helped when I got there and did just that. They were very courteous and helped us out since we only have the one car. Because the waiting room is not where I want to spend 6 hrs waiting

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bob Sight Ford

by John on 02/21/2022

The quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service on my truck!

by Matthew on 02/16/2022

Very professional service, excellent speed of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The way a dealership should be operated!

by Rodney on 02/16/2022

The service appointment was easy to make, and the service started on time. Everyone is extremely courteous, friendly, and respectful. Keep up the good work and you will have me as a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Rebecca on 02/14/2022

Everything. Brian was my service person this time, and he couldn't be any nicer. I like there is a tv monitor in the waiting room as to where your vehicle is, in the process. Nothing I dislike at Bob Sight Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Cody on 02/11/2022

My wife and I had an amazing experience at Bob Sight. George was extremely helpful, laid back, answered all our questions, and took care of us. We just bought a vehicle, and, I want to come right back and buy another. It was great. I am really appreciative of the experience and the atmosphere. Chris the finance manager was great too. This is not hyperbole; we were very thankful for the experience we had at the dealership. The trade-in process, numbers process, and financing process was smooth, easy, no-pressure, and enjoyable. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The way car dealers should be

by Jerome on 02/09/2022

Professional polite and treated with respect, the way it should be. Thank you so much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2021 Bronco Outer Banks- 4 Door, Antimatter Blue with MIC Top

by Devon on 02/04/2022

Ronnie was always very responsive right from my initial Bronco Reservation in October of 2020, during the actual ordering of my Bronco in January of 2021 and until delivery of my 2021 Bronco in February of 2022.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience

by Robert on 01/31/2022

Garret was a great salesperson. Emery answered all of my questions prior to me going to the dealership. Finance was aboveboard and got me the rate i was looking for. Trade in price was acceptable and I drove off with the truck I wanted. Couldn’t ask for a better experience. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience

by Robert on 01/31/2022

Garret was a great salesperson. Emery answered all of my questions prior to me going to the dealership. Finance was aboveboard and got me the rate i was looking for. Trade in price was acceptable and I drove off with the truck I wanted. Couldn’t ask for a better experience. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied with service

by Paula on 01/27/2022

Appreciate the professionalism and the automatic texts received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
18 cars in stock
0 new5 used13 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes