Bob Sight Independence Kia
Customer Reviews of Bob Sight Independence Kia
5.0
Overall Rating
(50)
Recommend: Yes (50) No (0)
sales Rating
Matt R helped me get into a nice new car and made my first time buying experience a smooth and painless process. Very happy with my new car and look forward to future business with them!
service Rating
Very friendly by all I spoke with. Kept me updated on what was being done to my car.
service Rating
polite, professional and courteous
service Rating
Bob Sight is the only place that has serviced my Forte besides tires in the 10 years I have had it.
service Rating
They were very fast and courteous.
service Rating
i like that they r quick but thorough
service Rating
by Jonathan on 07/31/2020
the service was great, they worked me in and found out what the problem was.
sales Rating
service Rating
HELPFUL, CONSIDERATE, POLITE AND FAST
service Rating
Excellent Customer Service
Fast, efficient, courteous, and washed my car when they finished.
service Rating
Prompt and effecient
service Rating
I loved the professionalism from all of the staff. Shawn was very detailed about what needed to be done, and he was also very fast. I have always brought my vehicle here and I will continue to do so.
service Rating
Being informed about repairs needed and the urgency of each
service Rating
Quick and easy with great customer service
service Rating
The people are always so kind and courteous.
service Rating
Prompt and professional
service Rating
On Time, service as promised.
service Rating
Took care of problem and explained what was done.Had flat slow leak and oil change.Will continue to go here for my car.
sales Rating
Treated with respect, kindness, and appreciation by the entire staff from first call to deive off
sales Rating
I was surprised and thank you Kia
Good customer service, I got approved for a new car despite my credit score, and there was no problem trading my old car in.
service Rating
by Lance_Michelle1 on 06/19/2020
Nathan in service was very helpful and kept us informed about the progress of our car getting engine replaced.
sales Rating
Honesty, and the friendship.
