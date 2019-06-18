Poor Customer Service- DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE!!
We have had 2 different issues in a 3 month time period. The most recent involved an oil change. We had greasy fingerprints on our glove box and the air conditioning vents along with grease on the outside of the vehicle. They told us that they check our brakes and were checking to see if we had a key for locking lug nuts but that does not explain the vents in the car that they messed with. Furthermore, in March we brought the car in for an intermittent start issue. They told us it was the crank position sensor. We told them that we just replaced it. They immediately jumped into that we did not use original equipment parts and that we needed to have them put in the proper crank position sensor at a cost of $1,100. They would not guarantee that this would fix the problem and that additional things may need to be done but this was the place to start. There was not a code for the crank sensor in the computer. I did some research online and they recommended changing the relay control module (OE price online was $240.), changed it myself and the problem went away. When I called and complained, I talked to Brandon. He brought up about the price and the quote. We received a quote over the phone and even called a second time to verify the price which they quoted it twice. They did honor the price, but told us that this was not our first oil change because the car had 44,000 miles on it and we should know the price was a lot higher than the $60 quoted. For the record, we purchased the car with 41,000 miles on it and this was our first oil change. If this is their definition of good service (expecting the customer to know what things cost), I recommend going elsewhere. I have always been told that if a mechanic does not know what is the problem you replace the cheapest thing first. Here it looks like they want to replace the most expensive thing first to milk you for more money. Finally, our oil change price was then changed from $60.00-70.00 to $145.00 for the next time we have it done. WHAT IS GOING ON?!!
Buyer Beware !!!!!!
This is the most crooked dealership I've ever done business with ! They advertise a low price online but raise it by $7k when you go to purchase. They sold us a truck with the wrong engine and missing options listed on the window sticker. When confronted with the issues, they told us tough luck ! We had signed the papers and the were done with us. Do Not Buy From Here !!!!!!
Got us back on the road
Our Chrysler broke down while in Kansas City. The dealership was very helpful and accommodating, from being checked in to getting our car fixed. Sonny and Colby were very caring and professional. I have two new heroes.
Would not buy a truck here
I would not buy a vehicle from Gladstone Dodge. We had negotiated a deal with Dylan and he agreed to throw in some accessories for $800. Before we drove back in I spoke to him on the phone to confirm everything and I told him on principle the accessories had to be part of the deal since he made that offer. I was confirming this because he had waive red back and forth after originally offering it. He told me he would not lose the deal over that. When we arrived to complete the paperwork his manager, Bobby, came out to tell us that was not happening, yelled at us as we got up to walk out and was extremely rude telling us we were the ones blowing they deal among many other things. He was very disrespectful.
Rip-off/ stealing money for services not done
Purchase an 18 Ram 2500 with it I purchased the bed liner and the master shield for $1700 and its been over 2 months and 3 trips and its still hasn't been done, I have actually had to file a compliant with the State Attorney Generals Office in the State of MO and planning to take them to small claims court if a refund isn't issues So beware once you purchase your vehicle your just another sucker also don't believe I am the only one this has happened to I never got the survey for Ram either and you should when you purchase new, so I would definitely stay clear if you wanna save time and money look else where
Jake and Troy - Outstanding Team, Outstanding Service!
First and foremost, I have to say thank you to Jake C. and Troy R. at Gladstone, both made my experience there awesome. During my car buying process I was working with two Jeep dealerships: Glendale in St. Louis and Gladstone near Kansas City. After exchanging emails and text messages with Doug (Glendale) and Jake (Gladstone) for about four days, we finally settled on an exact vehicle and deal with Glendale in St. Louis. After driving the 2+ hours to the dealership I found out that the deal Doug (sales minion) and Eric (pathetic excuse for a sales manager) made was bogus and that they wouldn't honor it. The vehicle we agreed on had 20" wheels on it...the vehicle Doug and Eric tried to sell me once there at the dealership had 18" wheels on it and they thought I wouldn't notice. After bringing it to their attention and explaining that the "miscommunication" was entirely on their end, they refused to honor the deal we had and put the 20" wheels back on so out of principle, renegotiating a deal wasn't happening. Eric then tried to tell me that the vehicles at Gladstone that I was comparing his at Glendale to, did not have 20" wheels - which oh by the way, they did. My wife and I walked out, and wow, I'm glad we did. After my wife and I left Glendale we called Jake and Troy in Kansas City, and explained to them what happened and how Glendale is a joke of an organization - hoping they would still be willing to honor their deal before Glendale "trumped" them. They could have easily taken advantage of the situation and not honored the latest offer they made me, but instead they maintained their professionalism and integrity and not only kept the deal but also stayed open over an hour after the dealership closed for the night to see us. Jake (salesman) and Troy (manager) of Gladstone are what's right with the auto industry. They competently answered all of our questions and were so helpful in getting us the best deal possible. Bottom line, I STRONGLY recommend anyone who is interested in buying a Jeep to drive to Gladstone in Kansas City. Jake and Troy will absolutely take care of you. And no, I do not work for Gladstone. I'm an active duty military officer who appreciates high quality service and organizations willing to go the extra mile for you. Go give Gladstone your business, you'll be glad you did! Ask for Jake and you won't be disappointed.
Tom, service manager, tried to sell me approximately $1,125 of unnecessary service and showed little concern regarding the service need that I brought my vehicle in for. Upon checkout, the cashier couldn't tell me if the dealership offered a military discount and told me to go find Tom. Is it too much to great your customers with a smile and say please and thank you. I had to stand at the cashier's window for 8 minutes before someone came into that little room to check me out. I will certainly put you at my location of last resort for service, contemplating a letter to Chrysler's corporate office to explain why your customer experience is remedial. I will certainly tell friends and family to avoid your dealership. Funny, when I got home I was talking to all of my neighbors' in my driveway who told me that your dealership should be called [non-permissible content removed]. Grade: Fail
Amazing service!
Danny was extremely pleasant and easy to work with. He explained everything about the vehicle and the sales process. Made me feel extremely comfortable with my decision to go with Gladstone. I would recommend him to a friend or family member without hesitation. Gladstone Dodge is very easy to work with as well! Thanks for a great experience!
Excellent Experience!!!!
True professionals at Gladstone Dodge!!!! I needed a new truck and they delivered with a "no stress" buying experience. I am a customer for life!!!! I shopped several KC area dealerships and was not given much attention. At Gladstone Dodge, I was treated awesome and drove away a new 2013 Ram in less than an hour. I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone who is interested in buying and buying from true professionals who know what the term customer service truly means. Can't thank them enough and I now own the truck that I always wanted at the price I was looking for. I gave them this rating due to their work ethic and the way that I was treated. They treated me like family and you must check them out!!!!
Excellent Service!
Scott helped us to find just what our family needed without pressure. We are very pleased with our experience at Gladstone Dodge and will work them them for all our future auto needs.
Questionable on how well they stand behind the warranty on used cars
We purchased a Ford escort ZX2 in October, 2007. We were promised that "almost anything" within the first 3000 miles or three months would be taken care of. In December the emergency brake cables needed to be replaced because they would not completly free up the rotor when disengaged. This, they said would be one thing they could not help us with. Even though the warranty paper they gave us said the brake system was included, it did not specifically state the cables, only brake lines and a few other components. This was not a real costly repair, and them going ahead and covering this cost would have been minor as apposed to us never going back and letting others know how we were treated. They tried to "make things right" by reducing the cost by about 35 dollars. What a joke, almost an insult!