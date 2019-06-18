service Rating

We have had 2 different issues in a 3 month time period. The most recent involved an oil change. We had greasy fingerprints on our glove box and the air conditioning vents along with grease on the outside of the vehicle. They told us that they check our brakes and were checking to see if we had a key for locking lug nuts but that does not explain the vents in the car that they messed with. Furthermore, in March we brought the car in for an intermittent start issue. They told us it was the crank position sensor. We told them that we just replaced it. They immediately jumped into that we did not use original equipment parts and that we needed to have them put in the proper crank position sensor at a cost of $1,100. They would not guarantee that this would fix the problem and that additional things may need to be done but this was the place to start. There was not a code for the crank sensor in the computer. I did some research online and they recommended changing the relay control module (OE price online was $240.), changed it myself and the problem went away. When I called and complained, I talked to Brandon. He brought up about the price and the quote. We received a quote over the phone and even called a second time to verify the price which they quoted it twice. They did honor the price, but told us that this was not our first oil change because the car had 44,000 miles on it and we should know the price was a lot higher than the $60 quoted. For the record, we purchased the car with 41,000 miles on it and this was our first oil change. If this is their definition of good service (expecting the customer to know what things cost), I recommend going elsewhere. I have always been told that if a mechanic does not know what is the problem you replace the cheapest thing first. Here it looks like they want to replace the most expensive thing first to milk you for more money. Finally, our oil change price was then changed from $60.00-70.00 to $145.00 for the next time we have it done. WHAT IS GOING ON?!! Read more