Phil Moore Buick GMC

Phil Moore Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
5728 I 55 N, Jackson, MS 39211
(855) 798-8074
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Phil Moore Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by alexisleigh on 03/01/2019

We were so pleased with the sales manager and our salesman Mitch. They went above and beyond to make sure we got the vehicle we wanted at a decent price! We will continue using Phil Moore for all our future needs! I love my new 2019 GMC Terrain.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
27 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellent Service

by alexisleigh on 03/01/2019

We were so pleased with the sales manager and our salesman Mitch. They went above and beyond to make sure we got the vehicle we wanted at a decent price! We will continue using Phil Moore for all our future needs! I love my new 2019 GMC Terrain.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

ENCLAVES FIRST CHECK-UP

by I_Toombs_1 on 02/22/2016

My wife brought the vehicle in at the appointed time and the attendants were prompt and very attentive. She was in and out in a little over 30 minutes with the scheduled 7500 mile service. Handled professionally is an understatement, more like family!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

survey

by bgsadler on 02/15/2016

I was there for a routine oil change, tire rotation and they are always courteous and the work is completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love My 2015 GMC Terrain

by ChaBaker2015 on 02/11/2016

I received top service from the staff at Phil Moore. The sales staff made me comfortable and explained every step of the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very helpful sales and finance staff

by JRT2016 on 02/09/2016

Selected the options and color on GMC website, priced my trade in online, GMC website found the car in your inventory and Dennis helped me make my numbers work. I had financing already arranged, but your finance department found me a better deal, so I went with that - very satisfied with the whole transaction!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Love Phil Moore

by James50Crain on 12/16/2015

Very fast service. Had an appointment and was greeted with hospitality and my truck was taken in right on time. Love my Phil Moore dealership!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by 1_JohnAllen on 12/10/2015

arrived for my appointment and was taken care of by service advised and provided with a loaner and was called when my truck was ready, it don't get any better than that. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2014 GMC Acadia

by Alonda on 03/13/2015

My salesman was AWESOME, patient and very family oriented. This was my first visit to this dealership but I will definitely be back!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great

by Chupp on 03/03/2015

Dennis Henley is great, we have never had a bad experience when dealing with him. Over all the Dealership is great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very pleased

by Eryn47 on 02/26/2015

Dwayna was very helpful. She kept me updated on the progress of the work on my car. I was very pleased with the friendliness of everyone I came into contact with. I will use this dealership for all my repairs going forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Phil Moore GMC Customer Feedback

by RichardLYoung on 02/17/2015

Genuine folks who work hard to give you a fair and equitable deal to earn your business. Open lines of communication which are important to a customer throughout the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Phil Moore Buick GMC

by MichaelBaker on 02/15/2015

I have always heard good things about Phil Moore's dealership and I had dealt with Terry Foreman years ago at Fowler Buick GMC. Everything went smooth and I was very happy with the service and professionalism I experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Recommending Phil Moore to anyone wanting a new vehicle

by Islandgirl124 on 01/22/2015

I didn't get the normal run around, back and forth all day long, no pushy salesman , just down to earth & he knew the answers to my questions or said he'd find out. Would defiantly recommend this guy to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The Buick Service Professionals

by WJMcD on 12/19/2014

The service work requested was completed in a timely manner at a reasonable charge By the Phil Moore Buick GMC Service Department. Ms. Lester was very helpful in coordinating the needed repairs. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good buying experience

by Phillipdh on 12/19/2014

The sales people were helpful and were extremely thorough in explaining all the vehicle features. They made the buying experience enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

"A Top- Shelf Experience"

by Kitty_1 on 11/18/2014

Very pleasant and professionally done. It was a very smooth and prompt experience. We couldn't have asked for anything better. Thanks so much! Very good product knowledge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buick Regal

by guionk on 11/15/2014

Great. Found exactly what we were looking for with much help from everyone involved. Looking forward to dealing with Phil Moore in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Phil Moore GMC

by Jerrygraham on 11/12/2014

It has been a few years since I last made a purchase, but my experience with Phil Moore GMC was a pleasant one. Dennis Henley my sales rep was professional, pleasant, and well versed on his product. Dennis made buying from Phil Moore GMC a pleasure. I would highly recommend Dennis and the staff at Phil Moore GMC

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mark and Joanne Sullivan

by MarkSullivan on 11/01/2014

Sales consultant Dane Duggan was outstanding. No pressure. Very knowledgeable about the 2015 Acadia. Smooth process at the dealership. Our first GMC vehicle. Kim Carpenter with corporate GM helped us with the family and friends process. We are excited about our new ride

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

best deal ever

by Duane2015 on 09/18/2014

all we wanted to do is just see what they had in stock . the young salesman Hector greeted us ask what we wanted to look at we told him .they didn't have what we wanted we didn't need to drive one because we had already drove others so he asked if we would come in and see what he could find we said no but he asked again said it wouldn't take but just a few minutes so we did I AM SO GLADE HE DID we got a BETTER deal on a yukon with even more options BETTER price on the yukon BETTER price on trade in BETTER price on warranty BETTER finance option YES YES YES i will tell everyone how much BETTER phil moore is than fowler buick i even told hector that i will be looking for me a used truck in a few months

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Phil Moore Buick GMC is awesome dealership

by ToniWR on 08/06/2014

Our salesperson Stephen, was very professional, polite & knowledgeable. The person in finance was also & Eddie was as well. Buying my new vehicle at Phil Moore was a pleasurable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
173 cars in stock
136 new37 used0 certified pre-owned
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
26 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore GX
Buick Encore GX
23 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Envision
Buick Envision
18 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

WELCOME TO PHIL MOORE BUICK GMC IN JACKSON, MS - SERVING RIDGELAND AND MADISON BUICK AND GMC CUSTOMERS

As your premier Jackson Buick and GMC dealer, we warmly welcome you to our dealership. Whether you're researching new or used cars, ready to buy or looking for a reliable service and parts department, we have you covered! We have an outstanding reputation because we put our customers first and we have the vehicle to meet your transportation needs. Meridian Buick and GMC shoppers can find their next new or used vehicle at our dealership, located at 5728 I-55 North, Jackson, MS, 39211. We're conveniently located from Ridgeland, Yazoo City and the surrounding areas, so feel free to stop by our showroom. Madison Buick and GMC customers too will find our dealership convenient for their vehicle requirements.

Google Map
Amenities
Television
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes