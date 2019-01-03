sales Rating

all we wanted to do is just see what they had in stock . the young salesman Hector greeted us ask what we wanted to look at we told him .they didn't have what we wanted we didn't need to drive one because we had already drove others so he asked if we would come in and see what he could find we said no but he asked again said it wouldn't take but just a few minutes so we did I AM SO GLADE HE DID we got a BETTER deal on a yukon with even more options BETTER price on the yukon BETTER price on trade in BETTER price on warranty BETTER finance option YES YES YES i will tell everyone how much BETTER phil moore is than fowler buick i even told hector that i will be looking for me a used truck in a few months Read more