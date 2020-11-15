Great Service
by 11/15/2020on
The sales team made it so easy to buy my new car!! They are the best!!! Just ask for Justin Banks.
Great Experience
by 08/14/2017on
Our salesperson was James Archie. Was patient and understood our needs. Got me a great deal on my SUV. My daughter came back and got her vehicle from him. He called when this vehicle came in and it was just what she wanted. Now my husband is looking for a truck and we will be returning to James. Great service.
Excellent buying experience
by 02/13/2017on
The sale person (Mickey Roach) we had was awesome. He made all my worries of buying a new vehicle so easy. I realize I was worried for nothing. He was very patient; just a good person all around. He put his all into this sale. The deal he got for us was do good we left with two vehicles.
new truck buyer
by 11/16/2016on
I liked the salesmen he did his best to get me the best deal he cloud get me.
Oil Change
by 03/16/2015on
fast, friendly service. The only thing is I don't think they checked my tire pressure because the next day one of them was low. Also just a suggestion, I have in past when I lived in Mobile,AL I had my Tahoe and the dealer would always let me know when it was time for different services to be done on it. I have never been told anything at this location. Even if it was something I could pay for at the time it was still always the suggestion made.
Silverado
by 03/01/2015on
It was a good experience overall. The salesman, Godfrey Thompson was very helpful in explaining the different levels of trim on the new Silverado trucks. He was able to explain to us all of the features and made us feel comfortable about the entire process. I've bought and owned most makes and models and I'm impressed with my new purchase.
2015 Tahoe
by 02/21/2015on
Everyone was very helpful and patient. My salesmen bent over backwards to find the exact vehicle I wanted and did an excellent job in making car buying easy. I will be back in the future and will send all of my friends their way.
Malibu
by 01/30/2015on
Very helpful and I was down and out but they worked it out for me!!! Will be back in 3 years
Evaluation
by 01/08/2015on
I was very pleased with my salesman, Mr, Robert Williams, who was very knowledgeable about the product. He was an excellent guide through the entire process, even going beyond my expectation and helping/guiding me as I moved my insurance coverage from my old car to the new one before I left the dealership! The business manger worked with me to get the best financing available and explained all the options. I appreciate all the assistance I received and will definitely recommend this dealership to my friends and acquaintances. Linda Winfield
Wonderful Experience
by 12/19/2014on
I had a wonderful experience at the dealership. The service department staff was friendly. I enjoyed my visit and the service was fast.
2015 Malibu
by 11/20/2014on
I went knowin already what I wanted. The salesman helped me achieve my goal gave me a well tutorial on my vehicle.
Pamela
by 11/16/2014on
My service advisor, Mr. Mark Kranich, is by far the best I have ever encountered at Herrin-Gear in the past 34 years that I have been bringing cars for service! Others have been good but Mr. Kranich is the exception. He provides a thorough and detailed explanation of the repair issues required to remedy the problem and answers any questions in satisfactory manner. He makes the customer feel as if their vehicle repair is his single most important concern. He also completed a recall repair when I forgot to ask. I hope he never leaves.
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
by 11/01/2014on
Chaz was amazing, he called me when the truck touched earth, jad me pictures via personal text, verified that it had the exact specs i wanted, stayed with me the whole morning, and got me on the road as soon as i got done with the paperwork. I never felt pressured, at all. Great salesman.
Chris Lewis is the BEST!!!!
by 11/01/2014on
I took my car in for an oil change and an inspection sticker on 10/31/14. Andy provided excellent service! I explained to him that I'd be leaving for Louisiana directly after work. I dropped off a dirty car and picked up a clean car w/ 100% Oil life and a new inspection sticker. He even got a stain out of my seat. When I arrived in Louisiana to visit my new granddaughter I began to have car trouble. I'd cut the car off, however, when I attempted to crank it again, it would not. The dealership was closed so I text Chris Lewis (The BEST sales associated in the world!). Chris called me back immediately and advised me to contact Chevrolet's roadside assistance and to keep him posted. I contacted roadside assistance the next morning. A guy from Jack Rabbit USA named Abide came to the rescue. My car was up and running in less than 20 minutes. Yay!!! Chris Lewis (sales associate in Jackson MS) even called me again to check on me...on his day off!!! Now that's great service!!!!!!! Thank you so much for being my car dealership.
Quick work of a huge inventory to find the RIGHT Truck!
by 10/22/2014on
I was helped quickly - and unlike 3 other dealerships I'd been to - someone was able to help me FIND what I was looking for without taking half my day to try to sell me something else. It was a great experience and I've already recommended others to them.
OUTSTANDING DEALERSHIP
by 10/18/2014on
Friendly and patient staff, inventory was endless, and they worked on getting us the price we needed!! Highly Recommend (We drove from out of state).
Great Service Center
by 10/14/2014on
I was very pleased with the service i recieved at your dealership. the staff was very nice and helpful. The guy in the service area (Chad) went over and beyond while helping me, he explained everything that was done. This guy should be employee of the year for sure. Wish we had people witht that attitude where i work. Thanks
My Experience
by 10/02/2014on
I had an awesome experience thanks to Mr Mickey Roach and Mr Vonis Green. He worked deligently to insure that got the car I wanted as well as with the monthly notes I would be comfortable paying. Special thanks to Mr Mickey Roach!!!
My car buying experience!!!!
by 09/19/2014on
I,had a great experience, the saleman,Mr Robert W. was very professional, knowledgeable and friendly, I was really impressed with the whole team. Mr Vonis G. business manager went the extra mile explaining the financing process.
Herrin-Gear Chevrolet: The best place for purchasing and servicing
by 09/18/2014on
The Herrin-Gear Chevrolet Associates are courteous and efficient. All communications are friendly and professional. I come to Herrin-Gear for all servicing needed on my vehicle. GR
