I took my car in for an oil change and an inspection sticker on 10/31/14. Andy provided excellent service! I explained to him that I'd be leaving for Louisiana directly after work. I dropped off a dirty car and picked up a clean car w/ 100% Oil life and a new inspection sticker. He even got a stain out of my seat. When I arrived in Louisiana to visit my new granddaughter I began to have car trouble. I'd cut the car off, however, when I attempted to crank it again, it would not. The dealership was closed so I text Chris Lewis (The BEST sales associated in the world!). Chris called me back immediately and advised me to contact Chevrolet's roadside assistance and to keep him posted. I contacted roadside assistance the next morning. A guy from Jack Rabbit USA named Abide came to the rescue. My car was up and running in less than 20 minutes. Yay!!! Chris Lewis (sales associate in Jackson MS) even called me again to check on me...on his day off!!! Now that's great service!!!!!!! Thank you so much for being my car dealership. Read more