Customer Reviews of Miller Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Mr Mitchell Paul

by Mitchell on 12/12/2018

Went there for what I thought was a bead leak, it turned out to be a rock in the tire that they said was not fixable, they were able to get a new tire the next day and put it on my truck. The only bad thing I could say is whenever we bring my wife's truck in for service the ford dealer always runs it thru the car wash before returning it, which is a nice touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
62 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Obvious defective used car was place for sale... without...

by FastpitchPros on 05/02/2018

On Friday (3/27), My and my Brother drove an hour (one way) to look at a used car. So after arriving, we started the car and began the basic inspection... Unfortunately, we soon discovered a major mechanical issue... 1) It had oil all over the front of the motor. 2) After driving for less than 5 minutes, you could small the burning antifreeze 3) Obviously a "blown head gasket" 5) Told the sales rep what was wrong with the car and he thanks and he would let "someone know about the issue" 6) Ant average mechanic or human should have found this before it was placed "for sale" 7) Now it is Saturday (24 hours) after we looked at this defective/damaged car... vin# 4T1BF28B11U148186 I would expect this type of "car w/ Obvious and Hidden Problems" to be sold at a "corner lot car dealer", but not a Full-Service Dealer, such as Miller Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Leasing my new Cruze

by RosemaryZ on 02/23/2016

I stopped in to inquire about leasing a new car. Everyone, from my sales consultant, Nick, to others whom he consulted, provided excellent information and options for my consideration. I was so pleased to quickly obtain all of the information I required to make a decision. I love my new Cruze!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by kang0057 on 02/22/2016

Dean is always great to deal with. He makes you feel like you can trust him, which is really important when it comes to car repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great staff

by Briapete on 02/20/2016

The staff at Miller Chevrolet is great. When we went to find a Silverado, they were friendly and attentive to our needs. They helped us find the Silverado which was perfect for our family. I would recommend Miller Chevrolet to any of my family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Metal on metal brakes

by Coppel87 on 02/10/2016

Got me in fast, when things went long they got me a nice rental and finished it early the next morning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2016 2500HD

by John_Bobbie16 on 01/21/2016

Sales and Finance staff were great to deal with. We were in and out of the dealership satisfied after purchasing our vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

service

by Mitchell2468 on 12/20/2015

very good keep it up, a wonderful place to have my vechile serviced. my 2008 silverado is the best vechile i have ever owned plan on driving it for 30 years (i drive under 5000 miles per year). first 8 years no problems at all just routine maintence, thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

New Brakes

by Steve4570 on 12/15/2015

Went in for new brake pads, both axles, by appointment. The work was done in a timely manner. Won't fully know my satisfaction level until after I've driven the vehicle for some time. However, upon driving it off the lot, the new brakes felt good, no noise, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

2015 chevy recalls times 2

by Mkbuilders04 on 12/08/2015

I like how i am treated. I feel like i am valued. I also like the vehicles they give for loaners.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Got me back running!

by Linda6455 on 11/26/2015

Staff is always friendly and honest. Never tell me I need something fixed that I do not. Both my vehicles broke down on me, and they got them both going in less than a week! I will only come to Miller for my repair needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

thanks for everything you people are great at miller

by 123donconnie on 11/05/2015

the little things that I did want, like a spare tire was taken care of in minutes. you should tell GM that there are people from the old school that feel safer with what should be in a car. not for GM to save $ this is not Millers deal it is GM. thanks for the great service and all the people at Miller are great. Don Peterson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

service

by DonJ_55 on 10/03/2015

The oil change didn't take to long, just long enough for me to check out the new cars and have coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

All F's.. Friendly + Fast + Fair + Fun = Fantastic

by CustomerRob on 09/25/2015

Perfect! I found a vehicle online and drove in to test drive it. When I arrived a person asked if there was anyone he could help me find. I thought that was a great way to approach someone. I didn't feel any pressure or like I found a lost dog who was going to follow me everywhere looking for hand-outs. The rest of my experience was just as comfortable as walking in the door. Low pressure, friendly atmosphere. I received a little more for my trade in at this dealer than a couple others I stopped in at. Not much more but more. I thought I was going to get less since their online prices were so good. This all made the decision very easy to purchase out new car from Miller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Best Buy!

by JJ_1028 on 09/23/2015

Exceptional service - everyone we spoke with was helpful friendly & informative! The Miller Chev staff is top notch - I highly recommend stopping in if you are looking to buy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

My First Experience with Miller Chevrolet in Rogers

by NSatterlund on 08/12/2015

I was very satisfied with the transition from the online sales reps Brandon and JD to my Sales Associate Kevin. He understood that I traveled a long way that day, and was working hard to ensure the deal was completed quickly and I could get on my way. No Bull, no pressure, friendly people. I am glad I gave Miller Chev a try!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2015 silverado

by Timothypain on 08/09/2015

Only thing I found on the truck driver door paint is flaking off, and there was a CDe in the CD player. The vehicle was supposed to be new. Now I have to take time to take the vehicle in for service. Otherwise the salesman Aaron S was awesome to work with and all in all would recommend Miller Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2015 silverado

by TimothyMissy on 08/09/2015

Only thing I found on the truck driver door paint is flaking off, and there was a CDe in the CD player. The vehicle was supposed to be new. Now I have to take time to take the vehicle in for service. Otherwise the salesman Aaron Stolp was awesome to work with and all in all would recommend Miller Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Ryan rocks!

by MikeandKari on 07/23/2015

Our sales rep Ryan really worked to find a solution for our needs and we were very satisfied with the outcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

God job Miller

by Oxana on 07/17/2015

Thank you for being very polite and quickly responding to the needs I came with. Technicians are very professional and know very well their job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

satisfied

by Chaderin on 07/09/2015

I would recommend Miller Chevrolet. Our salesman was very knowledgable & gave us different options to get into our new vehicle. The finance man was also very helpful & made everything go very smoothly. We left their feeling very confident we purchased the right vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
