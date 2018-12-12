sales Rating

On Friday (3/27), My and my Brother drove an hour (one way) to look at a used car. So after arriving, we started the car and began the basic inspection... Unfortunately, we soon discovered a major mechanical issue... 1) It had oil all over the front of the motor. 2) After driving for less than 5 minutes, you could small the burning antifreeze 3) Obviously a "blown head gasket" 5) Told the sales rep what was wrong with the car and he thanks and he would let "someone know about the issue" 6) Ant average mechanic or human should have found this before it was placed "for sale" 7) Now it is Saturday (24 hours) after we looked at this defective/damaged car... vin# 4T1BF28B11U148186 I would expect this type of "car w/ Obvious and Hidden Problems" to be sold at a "corner lot car dealer", but not a Full-Service Dealer, such as Miller Chevrolet. Read more