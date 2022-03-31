Tom Kadlec Honda
Customer Reviews of Tom Kadlec Honda
Wonderful Dealership
by 03/31/2022on
Very friendly and helpful staff. Best car buying experience I have ever had.
Wonderful Dealership
by 03/31/2022on
Very friendly and helpful staff. Best car buying experience I have ever had.
Amazing Service
by 02/26/2022on
15,000 mile service appointment: Friendly staff that kept me updated throughout my visit. Completed my service in a timely manner. Free snacks and refreshments while waiting. Free car wash after service is complete. Beautiful and comfortable waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
There when needed
by 02/16/2022on
Easy availability for battery charging on a busy Monday morning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Before you buy,,,,,,,make sure you stop here !
by 01/02/2022on
When shopping for new or used vehicles, always stop at Tom Kadlec Honda in Rochester, Minnesota. Even if you don’t purchase a vehicle, you’ll be glad you stopped there. They will treat you the same whether you purchased a vehicle or not ! We haven’t purchased all our vehicles there,,,,,, but we’re treated as if we did ! I recommend Paul Byro Jr. in sales,,,,,,you won’t be disappointed ! Larry Swenson
Great service
by 12/21/2021on
Brad Dahl is fabulous - so knowledgeable and willing to problem-solve. I am always confident my car will get fixed correctly when he is taking care of things. If I buy another Honda, it will be in large part because I feel confident in the service dept. at Tom Kadlec.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
C us in our CRV!
by 10/24/2021on
We appreciate the willingness of the dealer to work with us to find the best vehicle for our needs. Low-pressure sales from start to finish. All around friendly atmosphere - would recommend to family and friends!
Blake was awesome
by 10/15/2021on
Blake did a great job for me. He was professional, polite, and super helpful. He took care of a lot of behind-the-scenes matters with the insurance company who paid for the repairs. This made things easy and pleasant for me. Much appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest work
by 06/21/2020on
Did work as promised and within time frame and discussed any changes to original plan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jose Pagan
by 06/20/2020on
Jose Pagan does a super job helping with finding my right Honda. Excellent customer service. Love Ton Kadlec Honda!
Great service
by 06/10/2020on
Dennis Thompson Is wonderful to work with. He understands that we do some of our own maintenance, so he is not pushy about having all my car’s service done there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales guy, pushy finance guy
by 03/21/2020on
My salesman B. Copp, was great, helped me with the whole process, I was very pleased with him. The only negative I had was the finance guy. He was very pushy about selling me an extended warranty. I had told him upfront I did not want one and he continued over and over to push me on it. I had to tell him no multiple times and I got frustrated. I was not happy with him. He did get the paperwork done quickly and efficiently and explained to us what we needed to know.
Brad Anderson
by 03/10/2020on
Brad Anderson was very polite and understanding. He helped me process the whole deal and I was very stressed with the decision. He made it easier for me by breaking down every detail about the cars of my choice and I was able to buy the car I liked.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Looking for a used vehicle
by 02/22/2020on
We Needed a second vehicle. .We went inside the dealership and met with Salesperson Mark Tesdall. We explain to him we just wanted to spend a certain amount of money on a vehicle with taxes included. Mark found a couple of vehicles for us to drive. We found the right fit and purchased. Also during this period was the snowstorm we got 10 to 12 inches around Rochester area. Mark was very patient with us as we had to cancel one visit due to this weather.We will recommend Tom Cadillac Ho da. Thank you Mark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Ridegeline - Great Staff and Service
by 01/26/2020on
Purchased a new vehicle at Tom Kadlec Honda and couldn't be happier about it. Everyone I interacted with - on the phone or in person - was friendly and helpful. Neal Moen in Sales was very professional; and he did a great job guiding me through all the vehicle features, settings and controls. I drove an extra 60 miles to buy at Tom Kadlec and it was worth the trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Enjoyable experience
by 11/22/2019on
Kevin Decalawue gave first rate service and information. Guided me through the process and arranged the best deal. Derek in finance explained everything well and pulled deal together quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Satisfied customer
by 11/16/2019on
I just purchased a 2019 CRV EX-L fromTom Kadlec in Rochester, MN. This is the second car I have purchased through them. Both times my salesperson was Andy “Goose” Gostomczik’s! Andy is experienced, knowledgeable, personable, very honest, and earned my trust. Tom Kadlec was willing to negotiate and also do a courtesy trade in and went to extra effort to make things work out - including allowing Andy to drive the car up to the Twin Cities! It couldn’t have been easier for me! If you are looking for a great person and dealership to work with and buy a car from I highly recommend Andy Gostomczik at Tom Kadlec Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New 2019 Honda Accord
by 11/08/2019on
Anna Thompson was the salesperson that assisted me in buying the new car. She was very knowledgeable, personable and helpful. Linda Gallea has delt with Tom Kadlec Honda for 20 years and has spoken very highly of the service. So far my experience has been as satisfying. Sincerely, Harold Olesen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly, Easy going staff
by 09/18/2019on
Brian Copp and Max W, were a pleasure to work with. They made the buying prossess comfortable..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mike Dahl
by 09/06/2019on
Once again Mike Dahl was great and helped in getting my car on the road. I have a 2014 accord coupe which is not driven much so we brought it in for a 14,000 mile checkup. It is not a normal time to check it out but this car does not get out much especially in the winter. What I really appreciate is the forewarning of things that need fixing. I was told about a few things and had them taken care of now instead of being stuck somewhere. Yes these were legitimate things but Mike was on the spot and check with me first. I do appreciate that for sure. The snack bar was great too. The popcorn is some of the best. Thank you, Tom Suher Oronoco, MN
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best buying experience ever!!
by 08/20/2019on
Andy Gostomczik went above and beyond to get me into my Type R!! Great communication before, during and after the sale. In and out in 52 minutes!! Thank you Andy for everything!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 05/18/2019on
Dennis Thompson has been our service advisor for a number of our visits. I appreciate his knowledge and forthrightness regarding our cars service needs. I couldn't be more pleased with our experience at this dealership and with Dennis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments