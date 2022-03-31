5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Once again Mike Dahl was great and helped in getting my car on the road. I have a 2014 accord coupe which is not driven much so we brought it in for a 14,000 mile checkup. It is not a normal time to check it out but this car does not get out much especially in the winter. What I really appreciate is the forewarning of things that need fixing. I was told about a few things and had them taken care of now instead of being stuck somewhere. Yes these were legitimate things but Mike was on the spot and check with me first. I do appreciate that for sure. The snack bar was great too. The popcorn is some of the best. Thank you, Tom Suher Oronoco, MN Read more