Jose Pagan
by 06/20/2020on
Jose Pagan does a super job helping with finding my right Honda. Excellent customer service. Love Ton Kadlec Honda!
Honest work
by 06/21/2020on
Did work as promised and within time frame and discussed any changes to original plan
Great service
by 06/10/2020on
Dennis Thompson Is wonderful to work with. He understands that we do some of our own maintenance, so he is not pushy about having all my car’s service done there.
Great sales guy, pushy finance guy
by 03/21/2020on
My salesman B. Copp, was great, helped me with the whole process, I was very pleased with him. The only negative I had was the finance guy. He was very pushy about selling me an extended warranty. I had told him upfront I did not want one and he continued over and over to push me on it. I had to tell him no multiple times and I got frustrated. I was not happy with him. He did get the paperwork done quickly and efficiently and explained to us what we needed to know.
Brad Anderson
by 03/10/2020on
Brad Anderson was very polite and understanding. He helped me process the whole deal and I was very stressed with the decision. He made it easier for me by breaking down every detail about the cars of my choice and I was able to buy the car I liked.
Looking for a used vehicle
by 02/22/2020on
We Needed a second vehicle. .We went inside the dealership and met with Salesperson Mark Tesdall. We explain to him we just wanted to spend a certain amount of money on a vehicle with taxes included. Mark found a couple of vehicles for us to drive. We found the right fit and purchased. Also during this period was the snowstorm we got 10 to 12 inches around Rochester area. Mark was very patient with us as we had to cancel one visit due to this weather.We will recommend Tom Cadillac Ho da. Thank you Mark.
2019 Ridegeline - Great Staff and Service
by 01/26/2020on
Purchased a new vehicle at Tom Kadlec Honda and couldn't be happier about it. Everyone I interacted with - on the phone or in person - was friendly and helpful. Neal Moen in Sales was very professional; and he did a great job guiding me through all the vehicle features, settings and controls. I drove an extra 60 miles to buy at Tom Kadlec and it was worth the trip!
Enjoyable experience
by 11/22/2019on
Kevin Decalawue gave first rate service and information. Guided me through the process and arranged the best deal. Derek in finance explained everything well and pulled deal together quickly.
Satisfied customer
by 11/16/2019on
I just purchased a 2019 CRV EX-L fromTom Kadlec in Rochester, MN. This is the second car I have purchased through them. Both times my salesperson was Andy “Goose” Gostomczik’s! Andy is experienced, knowledgeable, personable, very honest, and earned my trust. Tom Kadlec was willing to negotiate and also do a courtesy trade in and went to extra effort to make things work out - including allowing Andy to drive the car up to the Twin Cities! It couldn’t have been easier for me! If you are looking for a great person and dealership to work with and buy a car from I highly recommend Andy Gostomczik at Tom Kadlec Honda!
New 2019 Honda Accord
by 11/08/2019on
Anna Thompson was the salesperson that assisted me in buying the new car. She was very knowledgeable, personable and helpful. Linda Gallea has delt with Tom Kadlec Honda for 20 years and has spoken very highly of the service. So far my experience has been as satisfying. Sincerely, Harold Olesen.
Friendly, Easy going staff
by 09/18/2019on
Brian Copp and Max W, were a pleasure to work with. They made the buying prossess comfortable..
Mike Dahl
by 09/06/2019on
Once again Mike Dahl was great and helped in getting my car on the road. I have a 2014 accord coupe which is not driven much so we brought it in for a 14,000 mile checkup. It is not a normal time to check it out but this car does not get out much especially in the winter. What I really appreciate is the forewarning of things that need fixing. I was told about a few things and had them taken care of now instead of being stuck somewhere. Yes these were legitimate things but Mike was on the spot and check with me first. I do appreciate that for sure. The snack bar was great too. The popcorn is some of the best. Thank you, Tom Suher Oronoco, MN
Best buying experience ever!!
by 08/20/2019on
Andy Gostomczik went above and beyond to get me into my Type R!! Great communication before, during and after the sale. In and out in 52 minutes!! Thank you Andy for everything!!
Great Service
by 05/18/2019on
Dennis Thompson has been our service advisor for a number of our visits. I appreciate his knowledge and forthrightness regarding our cars service needs. I couldn't be more pleased with our experience at this dealership and with Dennis.
Great experience at Tom Kalec Honda
by 04/08/2019on
Neal Moen was very helpful in explaining the lease terms and new features of the car I leased. He is very well-informed about the cars and the leasing process.
Great service
by 03/27/2019on
I have been a loyal customer for a long time. Whenever I go for service I always trust My service advisor Dennis Thompson to take great care of my automotive needs. I highly recommend Dennis and all the folks at Tom Kadlec Honda
Tom Kadlec Honda
by 02/28/2019on
Thanks to Chris Leitz for excellent service
Bearing replace
by 02/11/2019on
Very pleased with service. Brad Dahl very pleasant.
honda sales review
by 02/06/2019on
Neal Moen was very helpful in explaining the lease terms and new features of the car I leased. He is very well-informed about the cars and the leasing process.
Helpful
by 01/04/2019on
Helpful team. Were very busy that day and took more than a half hour beyond the time I was quoted.
So nice service
by 09/12/2018on
Tom kadlec nice place to have Service very good job in short time and honest and professional people thank you very much
