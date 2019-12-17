service Rating

We bought the car used last October and noticed the alignment was off. took it back to Spaeth and they rotated the tires. after 2000 miles it still wasn't right so they then rotated tires again. This has been going on since we purchased the car. We have called multiple times and we were told "we will look into it and get back to you" but never returned the call. Now, the car has just over 20,000 miles on it and it needs tires immediately! Spaeth offered us $300 towards the purchase of tires, which barely cover 1 tire. Absolutely Furious!!! Read more