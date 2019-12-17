Always treated with excellent customer service, superb mechanics and leave feeling like a queen. Their service and customer satisfaction is above all expectations. They were concerned about the time I had available, didn't push any service, just let me know what I might need in the future.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought the car used last October and noticed the alignment was off. took it back to Spaeth and they rotated the tires. after 2000 miles it still wasn't right so they then rotated tires again. This has been going on since we purchased the car. We have called multiple times and we were told "we will look into it and get back to you" but never returned the call. Now, the car has just over 20,000 miles on it and it needs tires immediately! Spaeth offered us $300 towards the purchase of tires, which barely cover 1 tire. Absolutely Furious!!!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I bought a car from the dealership had front will bearings put in and a belt put on the car no big deal right. Until i drove it to valley fair that sunday and the front driver side wheel came loose. Took it back to dealer ship they did a wheel balance the car still vibrates going down the road. They did not fix the problem waited 3 hours for them to do this work.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
wrong diagnosis of the problem, new part, no solution
by flexowner6274 on 10/10/2015
The engine fan on my Ford Flex is running on high. The dealership replaced a control module at the cost of $350 + labor and it did nothing. I read online that this is a common problem with the Flex and feel Ford should correct it. Now they want to put a $600 low speed fan in it with no guarantee that that will solve it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Ingrid was great to work with! She never pressured us to buy anything. She was there if we had questions. She turned our thoughts around about carsales people being pushy. We did buy a 2014 Ford Fusion and love it! Thanks Ingrid!
2 Comments