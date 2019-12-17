Chuck Spaeth Ford

1224 N Broadway St, New Ulm, MN 56073
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Chuck Spaeth Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
sales Rating

Great

by Shannon on 12/17/2019

I am beyond happy with my purchase from Chuck Spaeth Ford, and am Happy with the way they worked with me!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service, as usual

by curlier on 01/18/2020

No surprises, got right in at the expected time. Job was completed in the usual time, and review of findings disclosed on the way out the door

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great!

by Kyle L. on 10/01/2019

Excellent facility, staff, and service. Could not be more satisfied with my new Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Town and country

by Harcharnjit on 01/09/2019

Friendly staff and great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick and easy

by Aluminum on 09/04/2018

The whole process with Brady went quickly and easily.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Adamkoch on 10/31/2016

Needed a service before a long time and they made time (on short notice)to get me in before I left

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Confidence and excellent service

by Evejean on 10/18/2016

Always treated with excellent customer service, superb mechanics and leave feeling like a queen. Their service and customer satisfaction is above all expectations. They were concerned about the time I had available, didn't push any service, just let me know what I might need in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2014 taurus alignment issues

by Andyjo99 on 08/23/2016

We bought the car used last October and noticed the alignment was off. took it back to Spaeth and they rotated the tires. after 2000 miles it still wasn't right so they then rotated tires again. This has been going on since we purchased the car. We have called multiple times and we were told "we will look into it and get back to you" but never returned the call. Now, the car has just over 20,000 miles on it and it needs tires immediately! Spaeth offered us $300 towards the purchase of tires, which barely cover 1 tire. Absolutely Furious!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Bought a car for here and had work done on it

by JasonS1985 on 07/17/2016

I bought a car from the dealership had front will bearings put in and a belt put on the car no big deal right. Until i drove it to valley fair that sunday and the front driver side wheel came loose. Took it back to dealer ship they did a wheel balance the car still vibrates going down the road. They did not fix the problem waited 3 hours for them to do this work.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Awesome service chuck Spaeth ford

by wimpy52 on 05/25/2016

They performed the work and got me back on the road

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service of the Ford Edge

by Edmunds2808 on 01/27/2016

All work was completed in a timely manner. We always use Chuck Spaeth for all of the work done on the Edge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

wrong diagnosis of the problem, new part, no solution

by flexowner6274 on 10/10/2015

The engine fan on my Ford Flex is running on high. The dealership replaced a control module at the cost of $350 + labor and it did nothing. I read online that this is a common problem with the Flex and feel Ford should correct it. Now they want to put a $600 low speed fan in it with no guarantee that that will solve it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Wonderful

by jad1937 on 05/12/2015

Wonderful job done by all. Friendly service, car was done on time. All is well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ingrid was Awesome and Amazing all in one!

by 14fusion on 07/25/2014

Ingrid was great to work with! She never pressured us to buy anything. She was there if we had questions. She turned our thoughts around about carsales people being pushy. We did buy a 2014 Ford Fusion and love it! Thanks Ingrid!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ingrid is Awesome!

by fordowner10 on 07/23/2014

Ingrid was the best to work with. We never felt pressured or that we were getting a sales pitch. She listened to what we wanted. Great buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service!

by fordowner10 on 07/23/2014

Great friendly, timely, cost effective service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase

by sturm1 on 06/09/2014

Great staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
