Great Experience at New Brighton Ford
by 01/20/2019on
From the moment we walked into New Brighton ford, our experience was great. All personnel were very helpful and knowledgeable. They took very good care of us. They were all nice to work with and we will be back. Thanks again.
Friendly Staff
by 10/27/2018on
Clean, low pressure dealership, with a knowledge, friendly staff!
By far the best!
by 08/23/2018on
Buying a new car has always been stressful however my experience at New Brighton Ford was amazing. I will continue to drive by 7-8 other dealerships to head to New Brighton Ford! Additionally, props to everyone on the sales floor for excellent customer service!!
Assad
by 07/13/2018on
It was great they did good and fast job
Owner
by 06/21/2018on
Everything went great. Very impressed with how I was treated by the staff.
Very Satisfied
by 06/04/2018on
This was another FABULOUS car buying experience. Thank you Soooo much Jerry Carrol!!!! New Brighton Ford is Awesome!
Oil Change, Multi-point Inspection, & New Tires
by 05/18/2018on
Helpful in determining going over a new set of tires & gave an excellent time estimate for the completion of the work.
Battery replaced in Quick time
by 12/29/2017on
I drove in with a battery that had just been jump-started elsewhere. Service Advisor Ted LaFleche suggested they test the battery first to see what kind of condition report would come back. The battery checked out "O.K.", but in discussing the situation with Ted, I decided to go ahead and replace the battery now (Dec. cold weather had just started, and this was the second time the battery needed to be jumped). Old battery would likely have "made it" in June or July). I drove into Quick Lane (Dec. 5, '17) and drove out with a new battery installed (and peace of 'winter' mind) in approximately one hour, 15 minutes. That was a quick enough turnaround for me!
Deceiving used car warranty
by 07/28/2016on
I bought a used car at New Brighton Ford & a lifetime warranty was included. I was told service had to be done at the dealer or an assigned service shop to be approved by the warranty company. The warranty also isn't effective until after 3 months & 3000 miles. Shortly after purchase I called the warranty company & was told that I could bring it to any ASE shop but need to retain receipts. I had the transmission & radiator flushed at the required mileage at a shop of my choice. After 3 months & over 3000 miles passed, I called the warranty company again to make sure the warranty is valid. This time I was told that I need to ask New Brighton Ford if another service shop can do maintenance. New Brighton Ford said not unless I lived more than 60 miles from the dealer. My warranty is no longer valid because I had maintenance done at another shop. The party authorized to allow other service shops closer to my home changed from the warranty company (who I was initially told made those decisions) to New Brighton Ford (weeks later after I had service I thought was approved elsewhere).
Rich Schmitt was amazing
by 07/21/2016on
I wasn't going to buy that day but Rich Schmitt was so awesome, he was incredibly knowledge and extremely pleasant to deal with. I have since recommended him to many friends and family member
The Perfect Purchase!
by 07/04/2016on
Thank you Rich Schmidt and New Brighton Ford. No pressure, great financing and friendly, professional staff.
Thank You Rich S.
by 07/02/2016on
Just purchaed our Ford F150 from Rich Schmitt at NBF and couldn't be happier! The entire sales team was great and Rich is a ""no pressure" guy and a pleasure to work with. He made our buying experience an easy one. Thank you!
Rich Schmitt awesome
by 12/28/2014on
Rich was awesome. No pressure.....total comfortable purchase...thanks!!
Rich S.- Awesome experience!!!!!
by 12/27/2014on
Needed a new(used) vehicle for my wife with not a lot of time to do it. Rich was everything we needed: Honest, Diligent, and very knowledgeable. Felt like we had a family member taking care of us. Looking forward to having him help with future needs.
Rich Shmitt - Above and Beyond
by 12/25/2014on
I was looking for a New / Used Vehicle On behalf of my Grandmother , Spoke with Rich, explained the situation to him and what we were looking for. He was very Patient and Understanding of my Grandmothers Needs. Treating her as his Own Grandmother , Rich found us a Freestyle All Wheel Drive Fully Loaded at a Great Price ! She loves it and is Very Happy . My Family was also very impressed with the purchase and the Quality of Personal Care Rich Provided for Her . They have been thinking about Trading in and we Know now who They will be calling . Thanks Rich .......
Five star fun at Ford
by 12/23/2014on
My experience at New Brighton Ford was both relaxing and fun at the same time.Rich S was very down to earth in dealing with my wife and myself. In fact I felt as if I had known Rich for most of my life! Rich was honest, fun, and bent over backwards for us.Rich was very happy to answer all of our questions and is also very knowledgeable regarding all products that Ford has to offer.I bought a car from Rich and would not hesitate to buy my next vehicle from New Brighton Ford. My thanks to Rich and everyone at the dealership who helped my car buying experience go off without a hitch.I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Rich S.--Great Honest Guy--Great service!
by 12/18/2014on
Rich made finding a new car easy and fun. I didn't know there were so many options & he guided me throuch the process. Five star service all the way!! I love my new Ford Escape.
EASIEST SALE i'VE EVER HAD- ThankS Rich S.
by 04/26/2014on
Rich S was/is the most informative, helpful sales person I've ever met. He answered my many questions with understanding(I've lost count) and I'll be back to New Brighton Ford and I recommend you to do the same to see Rich. He's the greatest!
Awesome Salesman Awesome Experience Awesome Truck
by 04/22/2014on
Saturday we went to see Rich S. we were just looking for a future purchase...however Rich showed us a few options, ran some numbers and we purchased same day!! It was the best experience we have ever had in purchasing a vehicle. We felt like he listened to our vehicle needs and budget concerns and we could not walk away from the opportunity to own a new Ford F-150. We will be back specifically to see Rich S. in the future should we have another vehicle need. Thank you Sir!
Rich S - Pain-Free Purchase!
by 04/21/2014on
I'll be honest; shopping for a vehicle is not my favorite way to pass the time. But. A friend referred me to Rich and I actually enjoyed the experience! A true gentleman right off the bat, he showed me the options available based on my budget and made the experience fun and efficient. No pressure. Ever. I love my new car and actually look forward to going back for my next one!
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/18/2014on
This was by far the best car buying experiences I have ever had. Rich S met me and listened to what I was looking for in a car then showed me a couple of options. He then let me take my time looking it over and answered all of my questions in depth. The entire experience made me comfortable. He didn't pressure me at all but made me feel like he had all the time in the world to help me choose the right car. I would definately recommend purchasing a car from Rich S to anyone.
