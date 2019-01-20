sales Rating

I bought a used car at New Brighton Ford & a lifetime warranty was included. I was told service had to be done at the dealer or an assigned service shop to be approved by the warranty company. The warranty also isn't effective until after 3 months & 3000 miles. Shortly after purchase I called the warranty company & was told that I could bring it to any ASE shop but need to retain receipts. I had the transmission & radiator flushed at the required mileage at a shop of my choice. After 3 months & over 3000 miles passed, I called the warranty company again to make sure the warranty is valid. This time I was told that I need to ask New Brighton Ford if another service shop can do maintenance. New Brighton Ford said not unless I lived more than 60 miles from the dealer. My warranty is no longer valid because I had maintenance done at another shop. The party authorized to allow other service shops closer to my home changed from the warranty company (who I was initially told made those decisions) to New Brighton Ford (weeks later after I had service I thought was approved elsewhere). Read more