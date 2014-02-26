Morrie's Minnetonka Ford
Best sales person
On the 1st of Feb. My wife and I came into Morries Minnetonka Ford Lincoln dealership. We ere looking for an F150. We met Carolyn H. when we came there. Carolyn was so helpful it was unreal! She found us exactly what we wanted, and never once gave us the run around on anything! Carolyn was so honest and forthcoming with all the info we needed, and answered all our questions totally honest. We were taken aback by Carolyn's professionalism. We've never dealt with anyone so personable before. Morrie's should be very proud to have Carolyn on their staff!! We now recommend Morrie's Ford and we also tell everyone to go and work with Carolyn H. Carolyn is the best! We won't ever deal with anyone but Carolyn.
Honest Mistake that leaves a bad taste in the mouth
Hello, All I wanted was a 4WD or AWD under $15,000.00. My old time favorite sales guy at Morries Minnetonka showed me a nice 4WD Ford Escape with low mileage and in good condition. I loved it, bought it. My wife loved the car posted a few pictures on FB...I did a small celebration with a few of my friends. The next day, I realized that the car I bought was not a AWD/4WD rather FWD. I called upon the Morries Sales person..he checked the VIN and confirmed that yes it was indeed a FWD. It was a honest mistake. I was not prepared to again get back with the hassle of returning the car and finding a new one..and then the embarrassment of telling everyone that I am so dumb that I couldn't figure out between 4WD and FWD. I decided to keep the car and wanted Morries to make me happy by making good the difference between the 4WD and FWD...They offered me a $700.00 refund OR else to return the car as soon as possible as they have other customer lined up to buy it. To me $700.00 wasn't good enough to make me happy. Question: If you order a burger with cheese and server serves one without the Cheese..Doesn't server comes back and apologize and tries to make you a happy customer. I have seen places where they just wave off all your bill, if they goof up on your order. (Maybe because they cant ask you to return the burger so that they can serve it to the next guy) Sometime it is not about money rather it is to ensure that when you goof up you try hard to put the smile back on your customers face....This is what buy happy should be in my view. I am still giving them a 5 rating as I don't think they are bad people to buy a car...this review is more of my feedback for them to realize that what buy happy should mean. Thanks Rahul Gupta
Great car buying experience!
From the initial introduction of the salesman (Jason) to the signing of the papers (Terry and Tina) and work with the service department on questions (Greg) my experience at Morries Minnetonka Ford was great. I was treated professionally and kindly without pressure! I had purchased many Fords and Lincolns from a different dealer but when they treated me indifferently I shopped around. Very glad I did. I will be buying all my cars and making family and friend recommendations to Morries from now on! Their value added free car washes and oil changes as well as lifetime drivetrain warranty are excellent bonuses.
Low-grade staff, lousy experience
Astoundingly unprofessional staff. Had to leave because we didn't feel comfortable making such a huge purchase with the worst salesman I have ever seen. We were treated like we didn't matter.
Good internet/in-person shopping experience
I just bought a vehicle today at Morries, and was very satisfied with my experience. When I put out through price quotes via the Edmunds website, the internet sales person at Morries was one of the first to respond. She was good about answering my follow-up e-mails, and shopped around on my behalf when they didn't have the exact model I wanted in stock. When I got the phone calling stage, she responded promptly. The price quoted by Morries was lower than those of other dealerships in the area, and no one else offers the lifetime drivetrain warranty that Morries does. At the dealership, I continued to receive respectful treatment. (At least the internet) sales staff is not paid on commission, so no awkward pressure. After my test drive, I was handed off to the on-site coordinator, who explained all the dealer-installed options I could get, while the finance person crunched numbers. When I sat down to review the numbers, everything was easily understandable, and he was willing to answer all my questions (even the same questions several times). I'm 36, and this is the second car I've purchased. I did my homework before going in, but I was still nervous, and asked a lot of questions at all stages of the buying process. After all was said and done, I feel that I got a good deal that I actually understand.
Great Value for the Dollar
I was doing a search for a 2011 Ford Fusion and spent many hours calling dealers, having them call me, comparing each dealership and it turned out that Morrie's appeared to be the best of the best. The staff were friendly as you would expect from just about any dealership, but what set Morrie's apart from the rest was the fact that with this car I also get 3 years of oil changes covered by Morrie's as well as unlimited drivetrain warranty and unlimited car washes for as long as I own the car. I would say Morrie's is very well organized and has hired some grade A staff.
Horrible Experience
I was in the market for a Ford for a couple weeks and decided to head up to Morrie's Minnetonka Ford . The sales person as well as the financial person was very nice and helpful. However, I became aware of certain Ford incentives which I qualified for that were not included in my quote, nor where they explained to me. When I spoke with the sales manager and expressed my concern over his quote--that I would like to look into it further, I was personally verbally insulted by the sales manager concerning my worth in his eyes. Given this economy I think I was in shock for a full two minutes after his insult and attitude (with his tone, wording, and body language.) I don't care if their dealership was closing in a half an hour, an attitude like his shouldn't be behind the counter at a gas station. He was also unware of his own inventory on the lot, and proceeded to agrued with my girlfriend over this, then he left in a huff, and then phoned over to say my girlfriend was right. Needless to say I dealt with 3 other dealerships post this awful experience, all of which were very nice, helpful, easy to negotiate with, and lower then the sales manager's quote at Morrie's. I purchased the very same car I was interested in at Morrie's a week later for $1500 less than the offer presented to me at Morrie's with insult and a fit
Good Experience
Nice friendly place and good people to do business with. Dealt with multiple dealers (various brands) over the course of a week, and these people were right up there at the top. Leased a Lincoln form them. with the year end sale rush, and holiday schedules, I was exposed to several different sale associates, who had no problem filling in for questions, negotiations, etc. While Lincoln is new to this dealership staff was knowledgable about the product line When shopping Lincoln don't expect the pampering or "high end" experience found at import or Cadillac dealers. "It is what it is", a Ford dealership.