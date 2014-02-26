5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hello, All I wanted was a 4WD or AWD under $15,000.00. My old time favorite sales guy at Morries Minnetonka showed me a nice 4WD Ford Escape with low mileage and in good condition. I loved it, bought it. My wife loved the car posted a few pictures on FB...I did a small celebration with a few of my friends. The next day, I realized that the car I bought was not a AWD/4WD rather FWD. I called upon the Morries Sales person..he checked the VIN and confirmed that yes it was indeed a FWD. It was a honest mistake. I was not prepared to again get back with the hassle of returning the car and finding a new one..and then the embarrassment of telling everyone that I am so dumb that I couldn't figure out between 4WD and FWD. I decided to keep the car and wanted Morries to make me happy by making good the difference between the 4WD and FWD...They offered me a $700.00 refund OR else to return the car as soon as possible as they have other customer lined up to buy it. To me $700.00 wasn't good enough to make me happy. Question: If you order a burger with cheese and server serves one without the Cheese..Doesn't server comes back and apologize and tries to make you a happy customer. I have seen places where they just wave off all your bill, if they goof up on your order. (Maybe because they cant ask you to return the burger so that they can serve it to the next guy) Sometime it is not about money rather it is to ensure that when you goof up you try hard to put the smile back on your customers face....This is what buy happy should be in my view. I am still giving them a 5 rating as I don't think they are bad people to buy a car...this review is more of my feedback for them to realize that what buy happy should mean. Thanks Rahul Gupta Read more