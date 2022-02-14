Lupient Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lupient Chevrolet
Service Department
by 02/18/2021on
They did horrible job. First, the person who is the service department manager/supervisor was not happy to see me there even tho I have never met him before he seemed very unhappy to help me and he told me to wait in waiting room. I waited for more than 35 minutes and went back to the shop to see what’s going on he was helping other customers so the rental manager came to see if I was helped . Second, I booked my service with loaner car, but they told me they don’t have loaner car. When I ask to speak with management the sales manger told me the service manager steps way to get some stuff even tho the person who helped me was the he service manger. When I went to pick up my they didn’t provide any paper information about my car issues or the estimated of the cost they only told me what they think the problem is over the phone. I took my Chevy there because there was a noise on suspension they even fail to diagnose that. . I would never go back for anything to Lupient Chevrolet at Bloomington Nor recommend them to anyone. Theirs service and way they bundle customer is very low compared to other dealers around then.
William Moore Sales Professional
by 09/09/2020on
William gave us many options and explained all rebates and incentives available. He followed up after the purchase to make sure we were happy and understood all features on our new vehicle. He never made us feel pressured.
SunRoof & SunShade
by 10/02/2018on
Needed both motors replaced on my 2018 Equinox Sunroof and Sunshade. Covered under Warranty. Had to reschedule 3 times for different reasons. But now they are working. correctly.
Purchase of Chevy 2017 LT-Z71 Crewcab from Jim Steffen @ Lupient Chevrolet
by 03/17/2017on
Jim Steffen did an excellent job taking care of my purchase of a new 2017 Silverado LT-Z71 crew cab pick-up. I ended up adding a number of additional accessories tot he pick-up & Jim brought the parts manager in to review & comment on the items that I was adding to be sure everything was properly coordinated. Jim contacted me on the phone three separate times to advise me on the status of the order and to arrange for the internal paperwork & financing at the dealership. Jim's attention to detail & thoroughness was greatly appreciated, and I would not hesitate to recommend Jim to any of my friends.
Great customer service!
by 09/27/2016on
I was out driving with my 2 year old in the car and groceries and my car starting acting up and stalled. I called the dealership to say I was heading in and was hoping someone could look, but understood it was a Saturday and they were likely busy. They said I could bring it on in, but it might have to wait until Monday. Understandable! I pulled in and they ran the code, and one of the service techs Steve - offered to stay late and help us out! He stayed an hour past his shift to help me out! And Todd Wilson, is amazing! This is the second time I have come in and he has helped me. So kind and patient! Great customer service!!!! I can't thank you enough! Thank you for helping a frazzled Mom with a 2 year old and thawing groceries!
Excellent customer service
by 02/06/2016on
I needed some routine service, plus there was a recall notice on my vehicle, so I called Lupient Chevrolet to make a service appointment. On Monday afternoon, I was able to make an appointment for 7:45 am the very next day! I arrived early, and without even giving them my name, they already knew what I was there for. They offered me a shuttle to work, and called me when the service was complete on my Volt. They even stuck it on the charger for a while to top up the battery. We got blasted with about a foot of snow that day, and when I went out to get into my car to go back to work, the service advisor went out with me and cleared the snow off my car for me. Lupient Chevrolet did everything right, and made me feel like a valued customer.
KristiH
by 12/26/2014on
Had an issue with a newly purchased used vehicle. Speedy, excellent service and got to use a loaner which was great for work
Quick and efficient
by 12/24/2014on
The check in was fast- other centers seem to take forever to even acknowledge that you are there. Very nice. Clear explanation of the work to be done and the estimated timeline. Very much on task and efficient- thanks. My only negative was my call to make the appointment. Too many offers to: winterize, balance, change... when all I needed was to deal with three recalls and have a key fob repaired.
Outstanding Customer Service
by 12/24/2014on
Knowledgeable, friendly staff--genuinely cared about taking care of my service needs. I've been coming to Lupient/Harold Chevrolet for over 20 years and value the reliability of service.
Great service!
by 12/22/2014on
You guys always do a great job and go above and beyond to make sure my car is in tip top shape. I love that you wash and vacuum the car too! Thanks!
Friendly Service
by 12/19/2014on
Brought my 2010 Traverse in for an Oil change and maintenence. It was a great experience as usual at Lupient Chev
Oil Change and a Tire Rotation
by 12/19/2014on
I was welcomed into the service area and made to feel like my oil change and tire rotation were of top priority. I was early to my appointment and had planned to wait until my scheduled time but they told me to drive into the garage and they were able to fit me in earlier. I was pleasantly surprised.
Excellent service
by 12/19/2014on
Really happy that I choose this dealership to do business with. I'm more than happy with the vehicle they helped me get into.
Excellent Service!!!
by 12/19/2014on
The Representative was very courteous, knowledgeable and really stayed on top of my repair until the problem was identified and fixed.
Silverado Truck Repair
by 12/19/2014on
Chad and Cassie along with the mechanic that worked on my truck (didn't get his name) were very helpful. They took care of me and my truck. Chad and the mechanic took the time to explain to me everything that was going on and what they had done to repair it. They were very open and honest and I appreciate that. Thanks.
Happy!
by 12/19/2014on
Everyone was very kind and diligent. I was out of there pretty fast as my appointment was for 1:30 and the car was done by 2 pm. I was veery pleased!
Trailblazer recall notice
by 12/19/2014on
My trailblazer was under a recall. They were able to replace the parts needed faster than expected, less than an hour. Great service everytime we go there.
Superior Customer Service
by 12/19/2014on
As always the folks in the service department were outstanding in every way. Pleasant and Courteous. It's nice to see someone still practices true customer service.
this is my new mechanic
by 12/19/2014on
I had been trying for months to schedule an appointment to get the ignition recall fixed on our two cars at the dealership by our house but they were so booked out that they never had parts and a convenient appointment available at the same time. Lupient had appointments available immediately (even though I chose more convenient appointments a week later). They also performed some routine maintenance which cost far less than what I'd been quoted by others. I will definitely bring our cars back here.
Amazing!
by 12/19/2014on
I was treated with kindnesses, courtesy and respect. I felt as if I was truly cared about as a person, and not looked at as a "sale." This is a great place to purchase a car?
