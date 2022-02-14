1 out of 5 stars service Rating

They did horrible job. First, the person who is the service department manager/supervisor was not happy to see me there even tho I have never met him before he seemed very unhappy to help me and he told me to wait in waiting room. I waited for more than 35 minutes and went back to the shop to see what's going on he was helping other customers so the rental manager came to see if I was helped . Second, I booked my service with loaner car, but they told me they don't have loaner car. When I ask to speak with management the sales manger told me the service manager steps way to get some stuff even tho the person who helped me was the he service manger. When I went to pick up my they didn't provide any paper information about my car issues or the estimated of the cost they only told me what they think the problem is over the phone. I took my Chevy there because there was a noise on suspension they even fail to diagnose that. . I would never go back for anything to Lupient Chevrolet at Bloomington Nor recommend them to anyone. Theirs service and way they bundle customer is very low compared to other dealers around then.