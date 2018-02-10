service Rating

I was out driving with my 2 year old in the car and groceries and my car starting acting up and stalled. I called the dealership to say I was heading in and was hoping someone could look, but understood it was a Saturday and they were likely busy. They said I could bring it on in, but it might have to wait until Monday. Understandable! I pulled in and they ran the code, and one of the service techs Steve - offered to stay late and help us out! He stayed an hour past his shift to help me out! And Todd Wilson, is amazing! This is the second time I have come in and he has helped me. So kind and patient! Great customer service!!!! I can't thank you enough! Thank you for helping a frazzled Mom with a 2 year old and thawing groceries! Read more