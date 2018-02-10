Purchase of Chevy 2017 LT-Z71 Crewcab from Jim Steffen @ Lupient Chevrolet
by BruceJWallace on 03/17/2017
Jim Steffen did an excellent job taking care of my purchase of a new 2017 Silverado LT-Z71 crew cab pick-up. I ended up adding a number of additional accessories tot he pick-up & Jim brought the parts manager in to review & comment on the items that I was adding to be sure everything was properly coordinated. Jim contacted me on the phone three separate times to advise me on the status of the order and to arrange for the internal paperwork & financing at the dealership. Jim's attention to detail & thoroughness was greatly appreciated, and I would not hesitate to recommend Jim to any of my friends.
I was out driving with my 2 year old in the car and groceries and my car starting acting up and stalled. I called the dealership to say I was heading in and was hoping someone could look, but understood it was a Saturday and they were likely busy. They said I could bring it on in, but it might have to wait until Monday. Understandable!
I pulled in and they ran the code, and one of the service techs Steve - offered to stay late and help us out! He stayed an hour past his shift to help me out!
And Todd Wilson, is amazing! This is the second time I have come in and he has helped me. So kind and patient! Great customer service!!!! I can't thank you enough! Thank you for helping a frazzled Mom with a 2 year old and thawing groceries!
I needed some routine service, plus there was a recall notice on my vehicle, so I called Lupient Chevrolet to make a service appointment. On Monday afternoon, I was able to make an appointment for 7:45 am the very next day! I arrived early, and without even giving them my name, they already knew what I was there for. They offered me a shuttle to work, and called me when the service was complete on my Volt. They even stuck it on the charger for a while to top up the battery. We got blasted with about a foot of snow that day, and when I went out to get into my car to go back to work, the service advisor went out with me and cleared the snow off my car for me. Lupient Chevrolet did everything right, and made me feel like a valued customer.
The check in was fast- other centers seem to take forever to even acknowledge that you are there. Very nice.
Clear explanation of the work to be done and the estimated timeline. Very much on task and efficient- thanks.
My only negative was my call to make the appointment. Too many offers to: winterize, balance, change... when all I needed was to deal with three recalls and have a key fob repaired.
I was welcomed into the service area and made to feel like my oil change and tire rotation were of top priority. I was early to my appointment and had planned to wait until my scheduled time but they told me to drive into the garage and they were able to fit me in earlier. I was pleasantly surprised.
Chad and Cassie along with the mechanic that worked on my truck (didn't get his name) were very helpful. They took care of me and my truck. Chad and the mechanic took the time to explain to me everything that was going on and what they had done to repair it. They were very open and honest and I appreciate that. Thanks.
I had been trying for months to schedule an appointment to get the ignition recall fixed on our two cars at the dealership by our house but they were so booked out that they never had parts and a convenient appointment available at the same time. Lupient had appointments available immediately (even though I chose more convenient appointments a week later). They also performed some routine maintenance which cost far less than what I'd been quoted by others. I will definitely bring our cars back here.
The service people are very conscientious about our vehicles & listen to our descriptions/concerns. Note: On one afternoon, I came to pick up my vehicle & the cashier window spent over 20 minutes trying to locate my keys. I was told the keys were eventually located with the mechanic, but shouldn't they have the keys at the cashier window with the paperwork before I am called to pick up the vehicle? Just food for thought...
The mechanic's attention to detail was very good. He manages to find a puncture in my tire that another shop could not find. The staff was very good about keeping me in the loop when it came to the repairs necessary and the process of getting them done. All total everyone did a fantastic job during a hectic work day in the shop.
