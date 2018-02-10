Lupient Chevrolet

1601 Southtown Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55431
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lupient Chevrolet

4.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

service Rating

SunRoof & SunShade

by Equinox on 10/02/2018

Needed both motors replaced on my 2018 Equinox Sunroof and Sunshade. Covered under Warranty. Had to reschedule 3 times for different reasons. But now they are working. correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of Chevy 2017 LT-Z71 Crewcab from Jim Steffen @ Lupient Chevrolet

by BruceJWallace on 03/17/2017

Jim Steffen did an excellent job taking care of my purchase of a new 2017 Silverado LT-Z71 crew cab pick-up. I ended up adding a number of additional accessories tot he pick-up & Jim brought the parts manager in to review & comment on the items that I was adding to be sure everything was properly coordinated. Jim contacted me on the phone three separate times to advise me on the status of the order and to arrange for the internal paperwork & financing at the dealership. Jim's attention to detail & thoroughness was greatly appreciated, and I would not hesitate to recommend Jim to any of my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service!

by AmeliasMom on 09/27/2016

I was out driving with my 2 year old in the car and groceries and my car starting acting up and stalled. I called the dealership to say I was heading in and was hoping someone could look, but understood it was a Saturday and they were likely busy. They said I could bring it on in, but it might have to wait until Monday. Understandable! I pulled in and they ran the code, and one of the service techs Steve - offered to stay late and help us out! He stayed an hour past his shift to help me out! And Todd Wilson, is amazing! This is the second time I have come in and he has helped me. So kind and patient! Great customer service!!!! I can't thank you enough! Thank you for helping a frazzled Mom with a 2 year old and thawing groceries!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by V01t_Driver on 02/06/2016

I needed some routine service, plus there was a recall notice on my vehicle, so I called Lupient Chevrolet to make a service appointment. On Monday afternoon, I was able to make an appointment for 7:45 am the very next day! I arrived early, and without even giving them my name, they already knew what I was there for. They offered me a shuttle to work, and called me when the service was complete on my Volt. They even stuck it on the charger for a while to top up the battery. We got blasted with about a foot of snow that day, and when I went out to get into my car to go back to work, the service advisor went out with me and cleared the snow off my car for me. Lupient Chevrolet did everything right, and made me feel like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

KristiH

by KristiHMN on 12/26/2014

Had an issue with a newly purchased used vehicle. Speedy, excellent service and got to use a loaner which was great for work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and efficient

by behoyt on 12/24/2014

The check in was fast- other centers seem to take forever to even acknowledge that you are there. Very nice. Clear explanation of the work to be done and the estimated timeline. Very much on task and efficient- thanks. My only negative was my call to make the appointment. Too many offers to: winterize, balance, change... when all I needed was to deal with three recalls and have a key fob repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Customer Service

by KimsChevy on 12/24/2014

Knowledgeable, friendly staff--genuinely cared about taking care of my service needs. I've been coming to Lupient/Harold Chevrolet for over 20 years and value the reliability of service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by vesky39 on 12/22/2014

You guys always do a great job and go above and beyond to make sure my car is in tip top shape. I love that you wash and vacuum the car too! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly Service

by BrentD34 on 12/19/2014

Brought my 2010 Traverse in for an Oil change and maintenence. It was a great experience as usual at Lupient Chev

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and a Tire Rotation

by Kelley_4 on 12/19/2014

I was welcomed into the service area and made to feel like my oil change and tire rotation were of top priority. I was early to my appointment and had planned to wait until my scheduled time but they told me to drive into the garage and they were able to fit me in earlier. I was pleasantly surprised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Beth2014 on 12/19/2014

Really happy that I choose this dealership to do business with. I'm more than happy with the vehicle they helped me get into.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!!!

by SHerron56 on 12/19/2014

The Representative was very courteous, knowledgeable and really stayed on top of my repair until the problem was identified and fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Silverado Truck Repair

by MNSilverado on 12/19/2014

Chad and Cassie along with the mechanic that worked on my truck (didn't get his name) were very helpful. They took care of me and my truck. Chad and the mechanic took the time to explain to me everything that was going on and what they had done to repair it. They were very open and honest and I appreciate that. Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy!

by Carmen_Y48 on 12/19/2014

Everyone was very kind and diligent. I was out of there pretty fast as my appointment was for 1:30 and the car was done by 2 pm. I was veery pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Trailblazer recall notice

by SaraLibrarian on 12/19/2014

My trailblazer was under a recall. They were able to replace the parts needed faster than expected, less than an hour. Great service everytime we go there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Superior Customer Service

by Jereld on 12/19/2014

As always the folks in the service department were outstanding in every way. Pleasant and Courteous. It's nice to see someone still practices true customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

this is my new mechanic

by JennKat on 12/19/2014

I had been trying for months to schedule an appointment to get the ignition recall fixed on our two cars at the dealership by our house but they were so booked out that they never had parts and a convenient appointment available at the same time. Lupient had appointments available immediately (even though I chose more convenient appointments a week later). They also performed some routine maintenance which cost far less than what I'd been quoted by others. I will definitely bring our cars back here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing!

by Alycia on 12/19/2014

I was treated with kindnesses, courtesy and respect. I felt as if I was truly cared about as a person, and not looked at as a "sale." This is a great place to purchase a car?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Conscientious service

by AnniepB5 on 11/18/2014

The service people are very conscientious about our vehicles & listen to our descriptions/concerns. Note: On one afternoon, I came to pick up my vehicle & the cashier window spent over 20 minutes trying to locate my keys. I was told the keys were eventually located with the mechanic, but shouldn't they have the keys at the cashier window with the paperwork before I am called to pick up the vehicle? Just food for thought...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another painless visit.

by Army2008Iraq on 11/12/2014

The mechanic's attention to detail was very good. He manages to find a puncture in my tire that another shop could not find. The staff was very good about keeping me in the loop when it came to the repairs necessary and the process of getting them done. All total everyone did a fantastic job during a hectic work day in the shop.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Responsible AC

by shannonjanet1 on 10/31/2014

AC treats us well and we continue to seek him out when we need car repairs. I highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
