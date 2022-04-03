Customer Reviews of Inver Grove Toyota
Great Vehicles Paired a Great Team!
by 03/04/2022on
I highly recommend Inver Grove Toyota. After years of service, my experience has been that everyone is enjoyable to work with, from the Sales & Finance teams to the Service Department. Consider yourself lucky if you get to work with Perry S. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Tried to strong arm me to pay cash after I waited 2 months for vehicle
by 10/07/2021on
I had a very poor experience at this dealership. I reserved a new Highlander and the lead time was about 2 months. The plan was to finance the vehicle. The day the vehicle arrived, the sales person (Peter Ihle) told me that I had to pay cash and couldn't finance. He said either wire them cash from my bank or he will cancel the sale and refund my deposit. He said I couldn't finance since I was out of state and they couldn't title the vehicle because of my states rules. I spoke with my state and found out there was a way to title the vehicle and the dealership just wouldn't. The sales manager (Greg G.) then said that since they couldn't title the vehicle they wouldn't accept a check from my bank because they said the bank would come after them if I didn't title the vehicle properly. After conferring with my bank we called Greg G. and told him the bank would come after me, not the dealership. Greg G. then changed his story and said they can't accept checks from banks because they're unsafe and can be canceled. I argued with Greg/Peter for about a week and finally escalated to the GM who said of course we accept bank checks and there was no titling issue. Overall I had a very poor experience and wasted many hours arguing over a very simply and straight forward transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Return Customer
by 02/28/2021on
Patrick Albien is a stand up guy that always goes the extra mile. Once you work with Patrick on a purchase you will know why customers return to him. He is honest, upfront and more than willing to work out a deal resulting in you being pleased without feeling taken advantage of. Todays purchase exceeded my expectations yet again. Thank you
Grateful for a low stress experience, thanks to Lindsay Wagner
by 02/22/2021on
I was overwhelmed by the process of deciding what car we should buy, finding it, and knowing what we should be paying for it. Lindsay was so patient with our many calls and questions, she was quick to respond with helpful answers, transparent about pricing information and all around helpful! She found us the car we decided on, and got us a great price! All the way along, we felt like she was *working for us*! Thank you, Lindsay!
Worse Service
by 05/20/2020on
This is worse service center, I have been this couple of times for oil change of my car, as I shows their offer, still they consider higher rates for oil change. recently I went for oil change, and serive guy did bad job and broke it, oil was leaking down my car, I have inform them so they asked me to visit again, and then they said there is no engine oil leak.then later told me to change OIL PAN it will cost $750 plus but they suggest me other leakage and it cost me more than $2300. total cost more than $3000+, it's thief dealer and service center. I told them its because serivce guy broke something and they need to fix this, but the guy just said sorry it's appology but no fixing. Do we need to change oil ourself or visit thief dealer who charge for oil change plus break cars to get our money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Professional and Beyond the Expected
by 10/18/2019on
Brought my new Highlander in after a minor incident. Technician named Tyler Collins was calm, helpful, considerate, and a real professional. Worked on our behalf to make process fast and easy. I would say it was the best experience one could have considering the circumstances. I will always bring my business there and recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at Inver Grove Toyota
by 07/29/2019on
I have always had excellent service at Inver Grove Toyota and have found them to be great for tires too. Competitive tire pricing, road hazard warranty and free tire rotations along with service and multi-point checkups all in one place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mistake made
by 07/08/2019on
due to the fact that the service wrote down a wrong # for me, I was not informed that there was a significant leak and that a part needed to be ordered for the repair. Fortunately I read the printed receipt/report and since I was planning on a road trip I needed to get it repaired. Khiry took the time to read all the info, double check what had to be ordered and dealt with the parts person to get it ordered and set up a new appointment. I have two vehicles that I always have serviced here, this is the first time such a screw-up....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Lexus
by 06/12/2019on
Mike T from the service department has excellent customer service. He explained what my car needed and why and went above and beyond my expectations in the matter!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prius battery
by 06/04/2019on
Jill was very helpful throughout the process. Her initial quote was a little high, so in the end I was able to add cabin filters and she found a coupon for me as well. The total was less than I expected and the service was fast and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible customer service and dishonest
by 06/03/2019on
I would not recommend buying a vehicle from Inver Grove Toyota. I specifically asked to purchase a non-smokers used vehicle. The car I purchased smelled of second hand smoke when the detailing scent wore off. The dealership provided terrible customers service in rectifying the situation.
Thank you Lindsay
by 05/07/2019on
Lindsay helped me buy the only car I could afford for my son
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
by 02/19/2019on
I’ve been coming to this location since I moved to MN in the summer of ‘17. Everyone has been super helpful and nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 01/24/2019on
Mike did an excellent job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tire fixed
by 01/16/2019on
Amy Frisch Coordinated the work with service team..highly recommend inver grove toyota. I was on my way and safe on the road in about 20 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My new Rav4 And Darin at InverGrove Toyota
by 06/05/2018on
I love my new Rav4! Darin at InverGrove Toyota did an excellent job helping me choose my car with 4 wheel drive.Also he spent a lot of time showing me all the new details of my car. He even put my cell phone in the car and helped me put in my three favorite people I call!.I would highly recommend the Rav4 and I recommend Darin to help you answer your questions. You will be happy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 04/03/2018on
In the 7 years I have been visiting Inver Grove Toyota for service on my hybrids, I have always been treated with respect and a thorough report on the work done and/or needed. This has kept my maintenance a repair costs very low. Love it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service...
by 09/29/2017on
Had a recall on our '13 Sienna's sliding doors, and had them do that, an oil leak repair, install new brakes, tires, and do an alignment...all reasonably-priced, done well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled Service
by 09/15/2017on
I purchased my Camry in 2004 from this dealership and have taken it there for service ever since. I have always been treated with nothing but kindness and respect. The work is always done to expectation and if its not, they make it right. They are awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great cars, great dealership
by 09/14/2017on
Our fourth time purchasing from Inver Grove Toyota and it has been a pleasure every time. Friendly helpful dealers, good selection, no hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Service
by 09/06/2017on
Every time I go into the Toyota dealership I receive top notch service. From the person who checks me in to the person who checks me out. Everyone is so accommodating (removing my car from the car wash line so I could leave for my son's soccer game) Always friendly and helpful. (answering my question on a burnt out tail light) and making sure I could come back ANYTIME for a FREE car wash since I was not able to get one at this particular visit.
