sales Rating

When I contact dealers to make a purchase, I already know the exact model I want, have my financing in place, and am interested in bottom line price only. I want no add-ons, no cross selling on financing, no hassles. For me, buying a car should be no more complicated than buying a pair of jeans...take it to the counter and check out. Since I have done all my homework prior, the only thing I am really shopping for by the time I contact the dealer is price. For my latest purchase (2009 Ford F150) I had inquired at many dealers throughout Minnesota about a specific Ford F150 I was interested in purchasing. I only contacted dealers which already had the model I wanted in stock. Half the dealers did not respond to my e-mail inquires or did so several weeks later. Not so with North Country Ford in Coon Rapids. Steve Walsh responded to my inquiry within an hour of my sending it, giving me all the information I requested. Over the next week and many e-mail exchanges about options and price negotiations, I was always responded to in a timely manner. In the end, I purchased my truck from Steve because he had the best customer service hands down AND most importantly, the best price. Arrival and departure at the dealer was just as I had requested; no hassles, no cross selling, no surprises. Drove 200 miles for the deal and would do it again in a heart beat. If you are not a fan of the traditional showroom sales tactics, and prefer to buy your vehicle online, you owe it to yourself to contact Steve Walsh [violative content deleted]. He and the people at North Country Ford "get" what online auto purchasing is all about. It is also worth noting that the end price was about $1500 lower than the "best" no haggle price at Apple Valley Ford for the exact same model and sticker price.... with only a little online haggling involved! Read more