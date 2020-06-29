North Country Ford Lincoln

Visit dealer’s website 
10401 Woodcrest Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of North Country Ford Lincoln

3.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Old Corroded Battery!!

by mgmdickson on 06/29/2020

We purchased a 2013 Ford Escape from Luther North Country Ford. They told us they did an 'all-points' check on the vehicle before we drove it off of the lot. One week later the battery was dead. We lifted off the battery cover and everything was corroded! They did replace the battery free of charge, but I sure would like to know if they do an 'all-point's' check why this wasn't discovered. We never really got an answer when we asked that question.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Old Corroded Battery!!

by mgmdickson on 06/29/2020

We purchased a 2013 Ford Escape from Luther North Country Ford. They told us they did an 'all-points' check on the vehicle before we drove it off of the lot. One week later the battery was dead. We lifted off the battery cover and everything was corroded! They did replace the battery free of charge, but I sure would like to know if they do an 'all-point's' check why this wasn't discovered. We never really got an answer when we asked that question.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best online Minnesota Ford Dealer

by eivind on 03/12/2009

When I contact dealers to make a purchase, I already know the exact model I want, have my financing in place, and am interested in bottom line price only. I want no add-ons, no cross selling on financing, no hassles. For me, buying a car should be no more complicated than buying a pair of jeans...take it to the counter and check out. Since I have done all my homework prior, the only thing I am really shopping for by the time I contact the dealer is price. For my latest purchase (2009 Ford F150) I had inquired at many dealers throughout Minnesota about a specific Ford F150 I was interested in purchasing. I only contacted dealers which already had the model I wanted in stock. Half the dealers did not respond to my e-mail inquires or did so several weeks later. Not so with North Country Ford in Coon Rapids. Steve Walsh responded to my inquiry within an hour of my sending it, giving me all the information I requested. Over the next week and many e-mail exchanges about options and price negotiations, I was always responded to in a timely manner. In the end, I purchased my truck from Steve because he had the best customer service hands down AND most importantly, the best price. Arrival and departure at the dealer was just as I had requested; no hassles, no cross selling, no surprises. Drove 200 miles for the deal and would do it again in a heart beat. If you are not a fan of the traditional showroom sales tactics, and prefer to buy your vehicle online, you owe it to yourself to contact Steve Walsh [violative content deleted]. He and the people at North Country Ford "get" what online auto purchasing is all about. It is also worth noting that the end price was about $1500 lower than the "best" no haggle price at Apple Valley Ford for the exact same model and sticker price.... with only a little online haggling involved!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
301 cars in stock
237 new0 used64 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes