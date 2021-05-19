Dodge of Burnsville
Customer Reviews of Dodge of Burnsville
Dodge of Burnsville had an awesome selection of trucks
by 05/19/2021on
Went to dodge of Burnsville after months of searching for trucks and was very happy to see they had a lot of different options to pick from my salesman was John wiegand he did awesome job at finding me the right pickup truck and I ended up choosing to buy a new one thanks John for your help in finding me a good ride !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
security upgrade
by 10/27/2021on
perfect
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Treated Very Well!!!
by 09/14/2021on
The Sales and Service staff at Dodge of Burnsville always treat me well and welcome me by name at every visit. This is why I always go back for service and when in the market for a new vehicle. I have purchased my last 7 vehicles from Dodge of Burnsville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor price consistency and transparency
by 08/17/2021on
By far one of the WORST and least transparent dealerships I’ve ever worked with. First off, they do a poor job at “striving for satisfaction” I’m STILL waiting for a callback from Mike/General manager from this dealership after returning several calls saying they “want to talk about my experience” nope! Not a call back at all. I call the main line and am told I’ll get a call back, and nothing. Just simply poor leadership or lack of empathy from their team. My experience started normal and typical. Months ago I called around to have a dealership install the rest of a 5th wheel prep package in my dually Ram longhorn. After I was referred by a family friend who does a lot of business with them. I went in and order the needed parts from their parts team. Lead time was standard 8 business days. After getting a call that the parts were in. I called back to schedule a time to get it installed. Greg from parts couldn’t do anything to schedule me in but was nice enough to to tell me the book time/labor cost which I was told it would be 1-2hrs as the tech only most likely needed to install 1/2 of it (front two pucks) at the labor rate of $189/hr. I get transferred to service and schedule an appointment for Nick the accessory install tech. I asked again to make sure roughly what I was looking at for costs. Was just told it’s $189/hr on diesels with a book time of 2hrs. I show up 8:30am for my appointment weeks later. Spoke with Jerry, who was nice and I asked him what the eta/cost would most likely be and I wanted to confirm costs and make sure everything was aligned properly because i wanted to know Nick the tech working on my truck would in fact properly quote me. He couldn’t tell but told me to just go to parts and check which I thought was odd and frustrating. Follow up with parts to inspect my prepaid parts and again was told 2hr max book time at $189/hr. Dropped of the truck and was told that they’ll get going on it right away. After receiving a computerized text right after my drop off that if I have any questions please text us. Over 4hrs past. Zero updates. I text, 40 minutes, no response. I then call and am told Jerry is on lunch. Jerry promptly calls me back within 10-15 minutes and informs me that Nick hasn’t even started on my truck yet and was very apologetic. I was reassured that I wouldn’t be charged more than the 2hr book time. Roughly 3ish I get a call saying my truck was done. Jerry told me that it was $320 and everything got installed. I show up and someone I didn’t even work with brought me to the payment area by parts. I stopped him and asked to see the truck and inspect everything. He for some reason was hesitant and shocked and said. “Uh I guess I can let you see it. It’s parked over there. I’ve I’ll unlock it and let you see it.” I go up to the truck and discovered that only the front pucks were installed, truck bed still had metal bits all over but at least still looked good. I go back to the payment area. The guy I was working with was gone. I asked to review the work order. The woman behind the desk also hesitated. I read that Nick only booked 1hr of time which I can understand as only half was installed. I asked about where this extra $131 came from as nothing was itemized. Just showed $320. She obviously didn’t know anything. So frustratingly I paid it in full. I tried to call the dealership back and seek to understand more. But got nowhere and was just placed on hold after hold waiting for people who then just transferred me around. I get an automated text from Jerry about a survey and if I had any questions/concerns to please text/call. I text and got another no response. So then when I got the survey I gave yet another honestly feedback. Then days later get a call from Mike the service manager. Was at work and it went to voicemail. I tried calling him back a few days later, went to his voicemail. Then after nearly 3-4 weeks later, still not a single call or attempt to follow up. My solution is a $131 refund to my card or install the rest to have all matching pucks
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid if you can
by 08/13/2021on
UPDATE: 08/13/2021. I decided to give them a second change to schedule an oil change. I called to schedule an appointment and was told they do not take appointments. I spoke to Mike the service manager and was berated by him and lied to when he said "all dealerships work this way." This is not true as I called another Ram provider and was able to get an appointment. I have witnessed this mans behavior and maybe I was a straight while male I would have been treated more appropriately. I then called and talked with one of the sales managers and was told that, "well personalities do not always match." This was there response!! The only good thing was the Sales manager did apologize but I honestly do not believe it to save my life. AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS!!! I will have to say that my experience was not the greatest. My buying process took several days and after being held in the dealership for 9 hours on the first day I ended up with a truck that did not meet my needs even after explaining it clearly to the sales person (John Q). I also realized quickly that there is a very confusing way that this dealership lists the dealer discount in the purchase agreement. Rather than list it as a different credit they lump it with your trade in. Be very careful to double check the math!! I had one of the finance managers (Tim) dropping the F bomb within my hearing about my deal several times. When I brought my concerns and was allowed to get a different truck I brought up the issue of the math discrepancies I was yelled at and belittled by the sales person and the finance manager. It was only after demanding to talk with the general manger did things finally smooth out. Mike the GM is wonderful and listened and worked with me. I also took my concerns to the owner and was heard and listened to and action was taken. My words of advice double and triple check the math and make sure you are being heard. What should have been a straightforward process turned into a multiple day nightmare. I am grateful to the GM and owner for doing their best do make it as right as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Service at Dodge of Burnsville
by 08/02/2021on
I purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee- great service since the purchase and everyone is so nice. I am forever a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!
by 07/03/2021on
Went in for an oil change. No appointment, drove right in and I was out the door in a half hour!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 03/01/2021on
The staff at Dodge of Burnsville made the entire process a breeze. I could not be more happy with my 2021 Ram.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/01/2021on
Was disappointed that I spent $122.00 for an oil change and rotate and didn’t receive a car wash
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Place to Purchase TRUCKS!
by 01/12/2021on
Make this dealership your last stop, because once you've seen how all the other dealerships are then you'll see that DOB is the place to make your vehicle purchases. Especially trucks, they've got the trucks set-up the way trucks should be set-up!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge of Burnsville
by 01/08/2021on
Premium and fast service. Kind people were there to help and I felt great about the work done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast accurate service.
by 11/16/2020on
The service was performed unexpectedly fast. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Big Bear
by 09/22/2020on
a great truck twice as good as Chevy and Ford as far as ride and comfort the price is cheaper than the competitors you get more bang for the buck! This is the second truck I bought from this dealership. Tab was the man I dealt with he is good people no pressure. I don't know what you are paying him but it's not enough. It's a rarity these days to find people that aren't self serving!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Came in for Express Oil change
by 07/03/2020on
Great service, fast and super customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram Purchase
by 04/27/2020on
Jamie Bjostad was great to deal with. He was very laid back and friendly. I really enjoyed his sense of humor. I would recommend any of my friends looking for a vehicle to contact Jamie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 03/26/2020on
Good experience, service was done on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superior customer service
by 01/01/2020on
Luis was amazing ! Best experience ever ! Way way above and beyond ! Fixed my recalls , marked my tires to ensure they were actually rotated . Brought me to my appointment and picked me up ! Complete VIP experience ! He’s the direction the dealership should be moving in ! Mind blowing experience !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long Distance Truck Deal
by 10/12/2019on
After spending 2 weeks trying to by a truck from my local dealer in Duluth, MN I made a phone call to Dodge of Burnsville. I found a truck online I was interested in. I emailed a couple pictures of my truck that I was trading in. Two phone conversations later I was on my way to Dodge of Burnsville to finalize the deal. My salesman, Tom Green, had my new new truck spit shined and ready to go. He explained all options clearly and even linked up my phone for me. I arrived at closing time on a Saturday and the entire team had no problem staying late and getting me into my new truck. I very pleased with my truck and buying experience from Dodge of Burnsville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service and customer care
by 09/14/2019on
Outstanding service! Whitesville Dodge and Burnsville Dodge set the example for technical proficiency and (more importantly) customer care. This is a somewhat long story (complete with adversity, a surprise twist and a happy ending) but I urge anyone who is looking for an excellent Dealership to read it. My wife and I set out on a two month trip in our Winnebago Trend motorhome built on a Dodge Promaster chassis and about a week into the trip it started running rough. Then it got really rough and we got a Check Engine code of “Cylinder Misfire”. From Kentucky to Minnesota, I called about a dozen Dodge Dealers asking if they could just take a look at the problem and tell me if I was damaging my engine. All of them either said they didn’t work on Promasters or they had no service openings for a couple of weeks. When we stopped in Preston Minnesota for a couple of days I emailed Whitewater Dodge, described the problem, and asked if they could take a look at it. Literally within minutes, I got a phone call from their General Manager, Erik Fisher. He said they were a new dealership, still in a temporary facility during construction, but that he would have a mechanic look at the problem at 9 AM on Monday morning. We showed up, and he did as promised. The mechanic looked at the problem and said that unfortunately they didn’t have the equipment in the temporary facility to address it, but that they had called Mike Nieson Service Manager at Burnsville Dodge (who is fully equipped to work on Promasters) and they would fit us in to take a look at it if we went there. This was about 100 miles away, but these were the first people who would even try to help us, so we drove up there. Whitewater Dodge did not charge us a dime for their time and help. When we got there, their Promaster mechanic had a break and was able to immediately take our vehicle for a test drive. Mark, our Service Lead, got me, my wife and our two dogs settled in their customer lounge where we expected to spend the day, and we started looking for local motels. In about an hour, Mark came back and told us that their Promaster mechanic, with just a test drive, had determined that it was not a cylinder problem, but that our front axle was failing and shaking the engine to the point where a misfire was occurring (thus the rough ride)! All I could say to Mark was “You guys are wizards!” Then he told me that they actually had the axle assembly in stock, the mechanic was installing it, and it was covered under warranty! By mid-afternoon he was handing us our keys back, with no charge, having fixed a problem that was ruining our trip. Over fifty years ago I swore to never tell a lie, and I assure you that this is exactly how things happened. I have never had any interaction with these people other than as described here. If you are ever travelling through Minnesota or live in this area, and need a Dodge dealer, then I ask you to give these guys your business. Behavior such as theirs should be encouraged!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge of Burnsville
by 05/09/2019on
Outstanding service, as usual!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership - hands down!!
by 04/10/2019on
I can't say enough good things about this dealership and their employees. My wife was on a trip when her wheel bearing went out. I called and talked to Jerry in the service department. He said they were booked up for a couple days but would try to fit us in and offered a shuttle to get my wife back to the hotel while she waited for a rental vehicle to become available. The service department not only fixed the wheel bearing, but took care of all the outstanding recalls on the vehicle and had her safely back on the road within hours. It's a comfort to know that the employees at this dealership were willing to go above and beyond for a customer that might never return to them. Good people and awesome service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
