By far one of the WORST and least transparent dealerships I’ve ever worked with. First off, they do a poor job at “striving for satisfaction” I’m STILL waiting for a callback from Mike/General manager from this dealership after returning several calls saying they “want to talk about my experience” nope! Not a call back at all. I call the main line and am told I’ll get a call back, and nothing. Just simply poor leadership or lack of empathy from their team. My experience started normal and typical. Months ago I called around to have a dealership install the rest of a 5th wheel prep package in my dually Ram longhorn. After I was referred by a family friend who does a lot of business with them. I went in and order the needed parts from their parts team. Lead time was standard 8 business days. After getting a call that the parts were in. I called back to schedule a time to get it installed. Greg from parts couldn’t do anything to schedule me in but was nice enough to to tell me the book time/labor cost which I was told it would be 1-2hrs as the tech only most likely needed to install 1/2 of it (front two pucks) at the labor rate of $189/hr. I get transferred to service and schedule an appointment for Nick the accessory install tech. I asked again to make sure roughly what I was looking at for costs. Was just told it’s $189/hr on diesels with a book time of 2hrs. I show up 8:30am for my appointment weeks later. Spoke with Jerry, who was nice and I asked him what the eta/cost would most likely be and I wanted to confirm costs and make sure everything was aligned properly because i wanted to know Nick the tech working on my truck would in fact properly quote me. He couldn’t tell but told me to just go to parts and check which I thought was odd and frustrating. Follow up with parts to inspect my prepaid parts and again was told 2hr max book time at $189/hr. Dropped of the truck and was told that they’ll get going on it right away. After receiving a computerized text right after my drop off that if I have any questions please text us. Over 4hrs past. Zero updates. I text, 40 minutes, no response. I then call and am told Jerry is on lunch. Jerry promptly calls me back within 10-15 minutes and informs me that Nick hasn’t even started on my truck yet and was very apologetic. I was reassured that I wouldn’t be charged more than the 2hr book time. Roughly 3ish I get a call saying my truck was done. Jerry told me that it was $320 and everything got installed. I show up and someone I didn’t even work with brought me to the payment area by parts. I stopped him and asked to see the truck and inspect everything. He for some reason was hesitant and shocked and said. “Uh I guess I can let you see it. It’s parked over there. I’ve I’ll unlock it and let you see it.” I go up to the truck and discovered that only the front pucks were installed, truck bed still had metal bits all over but at least still looked good. I go back to the payment area. The guy I was working with was gone. I asked to review the work order. The woman behind the desk also hesitated. I read that Nick only booked 1hr of time which I can understand as only half was installed. I asked about where this extra $131 came from as nothing was itemized. Just showed $320. She obviously didn’t know anything. So frustratingly I paid it in full. I tried to call the dealership back and seek to understand more. But got nowhere and was just placed on hold after hold waiting for people who then just transferred me around. I get an automated text from Jerry about a survey and if I had any questions/concerns to please text/call. I text and got another no response. So then when I got the survey I gave yet another honestly feedback. Then days later get a call from Mike the service manager. Was at work and it went to voicemail. I tried calling him back a few days later, went to his voicemail. Then after nearly 3-4 weeks later, still not a single call or attempt to follow up. My solution is a $131 refund to my card or install the rest to have all matching pucks Read more