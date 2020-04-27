Ram Purchase
Jamie Bjostad was great to deal with. He was very laid back and friendly. I really enjoyed his sense of humor. I would recommend any of my friends looking for a vehicle to contact Jamie.
Came in for Express Oil change
Great service, fast and super customer service!
Oil Change
Good experience, service was done on time
Superior customer service
Luis was amazing ! Best experience ever ! Way way above and beyond ! Fixed my recalls , marked my tires to ensure they were actually rotated . Brought me to my appointment and picked me up ! Complete VIP experience ! He’s the direction the dealership should be moving in ! Mind blowing experience !
Long Distance Truck Deal
After spending 2 weeks trying to by a truck from my local dealer in Duluth, MN I made a phone call to Dodge of Burnsville. I found a truck online I was interested in. I emailed a couple pictures of my truck that I was trading in. Two phone conversations later I was on my way to Dodge of Burnsville to finalize the deal. My salesman, Tom Green, had my new new truck spit shined and ready to go. He explained all options clearly and even linked up my phone for me. I arrived at closing time on a Saturday and the entire team had no problem staying late and getting me into my new truck. I very pleased with my truck and buying experience from Dodge of Burnsville.
Outstanding service and customer care
Outstanding service! Whitesville Dodge and Burnsville Dodge set the example for technical proficiency and (more importantly) customer care. This is a somewhat long story (complete with adversity, a surprise twist and a happy ending) but I urge anyone who is looking for an excellent Dealership to read it. My wife and I set out on a two month trip in our Winnebago Trend motorhome built on a Dodge Promaster chassis and about a week into the trip it started running rough. Then it got really rough and we got a Check Engine code of “Cylinder Misfire”. From Kentucky to Minnesota, I called about a dozen Dodge Dealers asking if they could just take a look at the problem and tell me if I was damaging my engine. All of them either said they didn’t work on Promasters or they had no service openings for a couple of weeks. When we stopped in Preston Minnesota for a couple of days I emailed Whitewater Dodge, described the problem, and asked if they could take a look at it. Literally within minutes, I got a phone call from their General Manager, Erik Fisher. He said they were a new dealership, still in a temporary facility during construction, but that he would have a mechanic look at the problem at 9 AM on Monday morning. We showed up, and he did as promised. The mechanic looked at the problem and said that unfortunately they didn’t have the equipment in the temporary facility to address it, but that they had called Mike Nieson Service Manager at Burnsville Dodge (who is fully equipped to work on Promasters) and they would fit us in to take a look at it if we went there. This was about 100 miles away, but these were the first people who would even try to help us, so we drove up there. Whitewater Dodge did not charge us a dime for their time and help. When we got there, their Promaster mechanic had a break and was able to immediately take our vehicle for a test drive. Mark, our Service Lead, got me, my wife and our two dogs settled in their customer lounge where we expected to spend the day, and we started looking for local motels. In about an hour, Mark came back and told us that their Promaster mechanic, with just a test drive, had determined that it was not a cylinder problem, but that our front axle was failing and shaking the engine to the point where a misfire was occurring (thus the rough ride)! All I could say to Mark was “You guys are wizards!” Then he told me that they actually had the axle assembly in stock, the mechanic was installing it, and it was covered under warranty! By mid-afternoon he was handing us our keys back, with no charge, having fixed a problem that was ruining our trip. Over fifty years ago I swore to never tell a lie, and I assure you that this is exactly how things happened. I have never had any interaction with these people other than as described here. If you are ever travelling through Minnesota or live in this area, and need a Dodge dealer, then I ask you to give these guys your business. Behavior such as theirs should be encouraged!
Dodge of Burnsville
Outstanding service, as usual!
Best dealership - hands down!!
I can't say enough good things about this dealership and their employees. My wife was on a trip when her wheel bearing went out. I called and talked to Jerry in the service department. He said they were booked up for a couple days but would try to fit us in and offered a shuttle to get my wife back to the hotel while she waited for a rental vehicle to become available. The service department not only fixed the wheel bearing, but took care of all the outstanding recalls on the vehicle and had her safely back on the road within hours. It's a comfort to know that the employees at this dealership were willing to go above and beyond for a customer that might never return to them. Good people and awesome service!
Dodge of Burnsville
Robert is a fantastic Salesman! Really enjoyed working with him. Have purchased 2 vehicles from him. Service is top notch and everyone is friendly!
Review
Had a great experience at Dodge of Burnsville. The sales team are great and I would recommend them to my friends and family for service or sales.
Servicing of Dodge Caravan for leaking transmission fluid
Dodge Caravan had transmission fluid leak; traced to connecting hose. Work was done well and on time. Excellent service agent Roullier.
Joanne Lizama
I had a recall on my car. As always the service guys are awesome. They always keep me informed at where my car is at during service. This particular visit was quick in and out. They only no to the questions were because it did not apply to this visit.
Owner
Matt Lott is always great to Work with.
ken
warranty work
Burnsville dodge
I had missed my appointment and the still got me in thank you
mr
I live out of state bought the van on line drove it and there click click noise took it to the dealer in my state they said the sway bar links were bad ,the rear windshield wiper was torn third break light not working over all cost me about $400.00. When called and talked to uses car manager he told me that the mechanic that inspected the van said he had found nothing wrong with the van and finely the manager said to bad its my responsibility.So what happen to costumer 100% satisfaction ? well any way to all whose live out of state stay away from this dealer thank you PS I gave it 2 stars by mistake
The best for both Sales annd Service
I bought my 2018 Challenger from this dealership. The whole process was great. I have already had my first service an the car and that experience was great also. These guys take care of you. Everyone I have met, the owner, the sales people, the financing guys, the service people, the parts dept people, and the receptionist have all been very friendly and helpful. I would even consider working there if I needed a job.
Quick Change
Stopped in on a recent Saturday for oil change, tire rotate & trouble code reading. In & out in 45 min.
Why was part on hand?
Took 2016 Ram 3500 diesel pickup in for recall to replace transmission solenoid. We were notified by Chrysler that the parts to do the recall were available and should call for appointment. When we called, the earliest appointment was in 2 weeks, which was OK. They knew why the truck was being brought in when we made the appointment. Yet, when we took the truck in on Sept. 5, they called us that day and said the part had to be special ordered and they'd have to keep the truck an extra day -- definitely an inconvenience. Given that we made the appointment two weeks in advance and given that they knew at the dealership exactly what part would be needed, why was that part not on hand, and why were we forced to wait an extra day without our truck being available to us?
Service
I was in for routine service and both scheduling an appointment and completion of the work was excellent.
Great service department
Bought a Non Dodge vehicle from Jack. great experience from start to finish. Had to bring it back for a small fix and Mark in the Service Dept was wonderful.
