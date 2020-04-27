service Rating

Outstanding service! Whitesville Dodge and Burnsville Dodge set the example for technical proficiency and (more importantly) customer care. This is a somewhat long story (complete with adversity, a surprise twist and a happy ending) but I urge anyone who is looking for an excellent Dealership to read it. My wife and I set out on a two month trip in our Winnebago Trend motorhome built on a Dodge Promaster chassis and about a week into the trip it started running rough. Then it got really rough and we got a Check Engine code of “Cylinder Misfire”. From Kentucky to Minnesota, I called about a dozen Dodge Dealers asking if they could just take a look at the problem and tell me if I was damaging my engine. All of them either said they didn’t work on Promasters or they had no service openings for a couple of weeks. When we stopped in Preston Minnesota for a couple of days I emailed Whitewater Dodge, described the problem, and asked if they could take a look at it. Literally within minutes, I got a phone call from their General Manager, Erik Fisher. He said they were a new dealership, still in a temporary facility during construction, but that he would have a mechanic look at the problem at 9 AM on Monday morning. We showed up, and he did as promised. The mechanic looked at the problem and said that unfortunately they didn’t have the equipment in the temporary facility to address it, but that they had called Mike Nieson Service Manager at Burnsville Dodge (who is fully equipped to work on Promasters) and they would fit us in to take a look at it if we went there. This was about 100 miles away, but these were the first people who would even try to help us, so we drove up there. Whitewater Dodge did not charge us a dime for their time and help. When we got there, their Promaster mechanic had a break and was able to immediately take our vehicle for a test drive. Mark, our Service Lead, got me, my wife and our two dogs settled in their customer lounge where we expected to spend the day, and we started looking for local motels. In about an hour, Mark came back and told us that their Promaster mechanic, with just a test drive, had determined that it was not a cylinder problem, but that our front axle was failing and shaking the engine to the point where a misfire was occurring (thus the rough ride)! All I could say to Mark was “You guys are wizards!” Then he told me that they actually had the axle assembly in stock, the mechanic was installing it, and it was covered under warranty! By mid-afternoon he was handing us our keys back, with no charge, having fixed a problem that was ruining our trip. Over fifty years ago I swore to never tell a lie, and I assure you that this is exactly how things happened. I have never had any interaction with these people other than as described here. If you are ever travelling through Minnesota or live in this area, and need a Dodge dealer, then I ask you to give these guys your business. Behavior such as theirs should be encouraged! Read more