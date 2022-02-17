1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give this place zero or negative stars, I would. This is the worst experience I have ever had. I contacted them about a used car, and heard back quickly, however, it was all downhill from there. When I first talked to Francine, I was just interested in coming to look at the car, and she was pressuring me from the get-go. Over the phone she told me I needed to send my proof of insurance or put down a $100 deposit. When I asked why, she said "to buy the car". I said, "Why would I do that? I haven't even seen the car in person yet" to which she responded "well, why wouldn't you buy it?" as if I was being a moron. Well, I'm not sure how many people buy a used car based on an internet picture alone, but apparently, I was being crazy. Because she talked to me this way, and kept pressuring me, I finally agreed to put a $100 deposit down to save the car until I could come test-drive it. I scheduled an appointment for Saturday, then, Thursday night, I noticed a new car listed on the website. I called and left a message that I was interested in that one as well. Francine called me the next morning, and told me that the new car I was interested in just got put on the lot, and that it would get me closer to my desired payments, and had all the same features as the previous car I was going to look at. I was super excited, and she said that it would be better for me to put my $100 toward that one since it was such a good deal, it would sell quickly. So, I said yes, please hold that one for me instead. Saturday morning (today), I go to the bank and take out my $4,000 for the down-payment, and make my way to the dealership. I spoke with Francine 3 times this morning on my way there, to give her updates on how close I was. This dealership was an hour drive from me, so it was quite a trip. Francine was well aware of this. I finally get there, and the first thing she says to me is "bad news, the car you paid for sold last night." I was in shock. The whole reason I paid money towards that car was so that they WOULDN'T sell it before I came in. PLUS, why did she not mention that the car wasn't even there anymore the THREE times I spoke to her before I got there? She knew full well the car had sold, but, she let me drive the hour to get there so she could try and pressure me into buying something else. After she said the one I was holding sold, she said "but good news, the other one you were interested in first is still here". I turn around, and the car looks NOTHING like the pictures shown on the website. The car in the photos was white. This car was white, but it had gigantic black racing stripe decals all over it. They obviously used photos of a completely different car, knowing that people are not going to be interested in a car with tacky stickers plastered all over it. When I mentioned that the car in the photo did not have the decals, her response was (fake shock) "well, I can peel those off for you". As if the deceit was no big deal. To make matters worse, as I mentioned multiple times that I was not interested in purchasing any car from them, due to the fact that I paid money, made a long trip, was lied to on multiple accounts, for a car that no longer existed, Francine had the nerve to say to me "Well, you know, I'm really [non-permissible content removed] too. This was my ONE weekend off, and I came in here as a special favor, now my time is wasted, I'm really mad". Excuse me?!? YOU are mad that YOU had to do your job? YOU are mad that YOU sold a car that I had already put money towards? It was all I could do to not punch her right in the face. I wish I had counted, but I'm sure she mentioned how mad she was that it was her day off at least 9 times. She continued to try and offer me "lower" prices on other cars, until I finally just said "I'm not interested" and got in my car. Once I pulled out, I realized that in my anger, I had forgotten to ask about getting my deposit back. So, I called Francine's cell phone (the phone I had been speaking to her on all morning) and she didn't answer. Very professional. Then I called the dealership directly, and spoke to a man, told him what had happened, and he said "Yeah, she left pretty quickly, she was really [non-permissible content removed]". He told me that he "didn't think she even ran my credit card" and that was the only answer I got. So, I'll be watching my account for the next few days to see what actually happened. *Also, once I was home, I realized that the photos of the sold car that I was going to purchase, were a lie as well, because the model I was going to look at was an SXT, but the photos were very clearly of an R/T, so, who knows if the car I was supposed to buy even would have been what I thought it was. This place is shady, dishonest, disrespectful, and deceitful all around. STAY AWAY! Read more