Customer Reviews of Galeana's Van Dyke Dodge Ram
Great experience
by 02/17/2022on
Wally did a great job, and was very prompt with getting the deal squared away.
Great experience so far with Ron Zontini!
by 06/23/2021on
Ron was extremely helpful and responsive
I have a new Uncle Ron❤️
by 04/27/2021on
So beyond pleased with Ron Zontini, I love my “new” car, it’s refreshing to know there’s still good honest people out there, i honestly think he deserves a golf cart to go back and fourth as much as he does 🤷♀️
One Happy Customer
by 05/02/2019on
My family's experience at Van Dyke Dodge was very pleasant. Jeremy was very knowledgeable,kind and very up front regarding price, warranty and financing. We are very pleased with our Ram. I will recommend Jeremy and Van Dyke Dodge to my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman
by 09/28/2018on
Every time I come to Galeanas, I always ask for my favorite salesman; Jeremy Wright. Hes always so willing to help me. Whether its Searching for a new vehicle to lease or my multiple questions! I was even recently in a car accident and I called Jeremy, he didnt send me all over the place to talk to a million different people like other dealers would. He took my call and proceeded to tell me everything that I needed to know, especially with the things regarding my lease because I was really paranoid that my accident would effect it. He calmed my nerves. I will always continue to use Jeremy as my salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incorrect Diagnostic
by 02/22/2016on
Took my 2007 Dodge Ram in for service as the heat was not working, only blowing warm air. Diagnostic was a coolant flush. I also needed a headlight replaced. Total bill out the door was $265. Heat still not work and check engine light came on the next day. Took my truck back in and now a thermostat needed to be replaced. New bill of $295. Had to pay for more antifreeze at $23.30 and the additional 'shop supply' fee and environmental charges totaling $27.05. Not only did I pay these charges both visits (total of $50 for the additional top off and 'shop fees'), I had to make two visits to get the problem corrected. Will not do any additional business with the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Go see Bill R, he is fantastic!
by 10/15/2013on
I went to see Bill whom I leased my 2011 Charger from before because my wife wanted a 2014 Durango. He not only gave us a great price on a new 2014 Durango he also worked out a great deal to trade my 2011 Charger for a 2014 Charger Max for a lower payment. Great job Bill and Van Dyke Dodge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Why is this place still around?
by 11/21/2012on
I leased a 2012 Dodge Charger R/T AWD from this dealership in November 2011. I made the stupid mistake of bringing my car here when it was involved in a very minor rear end collision this September. Ever since I have brought my car to this place it has been nothing buy problems. I was refused a loaner, the employees would put hundreds of miles on my car and the staff was always rude and would never be able to give me a straight answer on what was going on with my car. I have made complaints to Dodge about this dealership and have recommended to everyone I know that they should avoid this place at all costs. This hasn't even cost me any money because its warranty work but the hassle of dealing with this place isn't even worth free work. I would gladly pay money to fix this car if I could avoid this dealership. Unfortunately they caused the problem so no other place wants to touch it. Stay away from this place I'm picking up my car today, its not fixed but I would rather take it somewhere with more skilled workers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchased one car here before, glad I didn't make the same mistake twice
by 08/15/2012on
I purchased a 2011 Dodge Challenger from this dealership new last year. It was a smooth process. They did low-ball my trade (but I wanted a Challenger), inflated my interest rate (they gave me 7.49%, I refinanced a week later for 2.99%), and the salesman didn't show me any features of the car - he handed me the keys and stayed inside the entire time. I went back there trying to purchase a 2012 Dodge Journey. This time I wasn't as sold on the car and made a much better decision. They offered me $7,500 for my trade. Then bumped it the $8,100 after I told them another dealer offered me $9,100. Why they think I'd take $1,000 less just so I could buy from them I don't know. Shouldn't they be beating the other place because I have bought a car there before?!?! They got me approved 11.15% but told me it was 11.99% (I know this because the dealership I did buy my Journey from the next day got us financed thru Ally as well). So they low-balled my trade and inflated the interest rate again, but this time I knew better and went elsewhere. The dealer called me a few times the next day. Offered to match the 11.15% rate and give me $9,400 for my trade. They started at $7500, went to $8100 but it was like pulling teeth, and then all of the sudden they will give me $1300 more for my trade? Go to Orchard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram if you're in the market for a Chrysler product - they treated me honestly and were great to deal with. The salesman spent 15 minutes showing us ALL of the features of the Journey.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Don't give them your business - they are full of lies
by 06/23/2012on
If I could give this place zero or negative stars, I would. This is the worst experience I have ever had. I contacted them about a used car, and heard back quickly, however, it was all downhill from there. When I first talked to Francine, I was just interested in coming to look at the car, and she was pressuring me from the get-go. Over the phone she told me I needed to send my proof of insurance or put down a $100 deposit. When I asked why, she said "to buy the car". I said, "Why would I do that? I haven't even seen the car in person yet" to which she responded "well, why wouldn't you buy it?" as if I was being a moron. Well, I'm not sure how many people buy a used car based on an internet picture alone, but apparently, I was being crazy. Because she talked to me this way, and kept pressuring me, I finally agreed to put a $100 deposit down to save the car until I could come test-drive it. I scheduled an appointment for Saturday, then, Thursday night, I noticed a new car listed on the website. I called and left a message that I was interested in that one as well. Francine called me the next morning, and told me that the new car I was interested in just got put on the lot, and that it would get me closer to my desired payments, and had all the same features as the previous car I was going to look at. I was super excited, and she said that it would be better for me to put my $100 toward that one since it was such a good deal, it would sell quickly. So, I said yes, please hold that one for me instead. Saturday morning (today), I go to the bank and take out my $4,000 for the down-payment, and make my way to the dealership. I spoke with Francine 3 times this morning on my way there, to give her updates on how close I was. This dealership was an hour drive from me, so it was quite a trip. Francine was well aware of this. I finally get there, and the first thing she says to me is "bad news, the car you paid for sold last night." I was in shock. The whole reason I paid money towards that car was so that they WOULDN'T sell it before I came in. PLUS, why did she not mention that the car wasn't even there anymore the THREE times I spoke to her before I got there? She knew full well the car had sold, but, she let me drive the hour to get there so she could try and pressure me into buying something else. After she said the one I was holding sold, she said "but good news, the other one you were interested in first is still here". I turn around, and the car looks NOTHING like the pictures shown on the website. The car in the photos was white. This car was white, but it had gigantic black racing stripe decals all over it. They obviously used photos of a completely different car, knowing that people are not going to be interested in a car with tacky stickers plastered all over it. When I mentioned that the car in the photo did not have the decals, her response was (fake shock) "well, I can peel those off for you". As if the deceit was no big deal. To make matters worse, as I mentioned multiple times that I was not interested in purchasing any car from them, due to the fact that I paid money, made a long trip, was lied to on multiple accounts, for a car that no longer existed, Francine had the nerve to say to me "Well, you know, I'm really [non-permissible content removed] too. This was my ONE weekend off, and I came in here as a special favor, now my time is wasted, I'm really mad". Excuse me?!? YOU are mad that YOU had to do your job? YOU are mad that YOU sold a car that I had already put money towards? It was all I could do to not punch her right in the face. I wish I had counted, but I'm sure she mentioned how mad she was that it was her day off at least 9 times. She continued to try and offer me "lower" prices on other cars, until I finally just said "I'm not interested" and got in my car. Once I pulled out, I realized that in my anger, I had forgotten to ask about getting my deposit back. So, I called Francine's cell phone (the phone I had been speaking to her on all morning) and she didn't answer. Very professional. Then I called the dealership directly, and spoke to a man, told him what had happened, and he said "Yeah, she left pretty quickly, she was really [non-permissible content removed]". He told me that he "didn't think she even ran my credit card" and that was the only answer I got. So, I'll be watching my account for the next few days to see what actually happened. *Also, once I was home, I realized that the photos of the sold car that I was going to purchase, were a lie as well, because the model I was going to look at was an SXT, but the photos were very clearly of an R/T, so, who knows if the car I was supposed to buy even would have been what I thought it was. This place is shady, dishonest, disrespectful, and deceitful all around. STAY AWAY!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
poorest dealer and service ever had
by 01/07/2011on
This 07 charger car I have ever owned simply becuase of a poor excuse of a dealership known as Galeana Dodge.Very poor sales and service dept. even speaking to store manager was pointless and dismissive.The car was a certified used car .But when incompitent dealer(Galeanas) does the inspection that paper is worthless.Lets start the list no rear speakers returned for install they fell out 3 days laters.Returned again ,bad brakes,dashboard going dead ,seatbelts not working, found duct tape holding headlights in(yes duct tape)lug nuts rounded off ,radio still not working properly and the car had 22k miles on it!!!!!!!!.Even after giving them maney chances to repair problems and met with the manager it was a total waste of time. Many rental cars, head aches, and a very dismissive attitudes buy the entire sales and repair dept. any car purchase thier would be a huge mistake.I feel no value in my car and feel totally cheated out of 16,000 I paid for the car. Don"t throw your money away buy elsewhere most regretful purchase and poorest service I have ever encountered.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I got ripped off
by 10/08/2007on
I went to this dealership with a fuel pump problem with my Dodge Caravan and was quoted over a $1,000 for the repair, they told me that it needed a tune up and fuel filter in addition to the pump. I just had the car in 6 months prior for a recall on the wires and they just did a tune up. I told them to just fix the pump and get my car on the road. I then got a call and was told that the part was out of stock and it would be a few days before they could get it. Of course I had to rent a car and pay out of my pocket, the repair cost me over $700.00 and to make things worse the day after I picked it up my Van died again(same problem) I had it towed to Brighton Chrysler and they told me it would be only $400.00 to repair, I explained to them I just picked up the car and they warrentied to repair. What a joke you know you pay more at a dealership but it is usually done right and you wouldn't think that they would rip you off! I WOULD NEVER RECOMEND THIS DEALERSHIP TO ANYONE!
